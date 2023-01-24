🔊 Listen to this

Dallas shocked Wyoming Valley West early, jumping to a double-digit lead as the Mountaineers knocked the Spartans out of first place with a 55-41 upset Monday in Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball.

Valley West, which took over first place last Thursday, fell to 7-2 in the division and a half-game behind Pittston Area (7-1). The Spartans are 12-4 overall. Dallas improved to 3-6 in the division and 7-9 overall.

Freshman Molly Walsh led the Dallas attack from the onset. She scored six points in the first quarter as Dallas took a 15-4 lead. She added eight of her game-high 22 in the second as the Mountaineers increased their advantage to 32-16 at halftime.

Victoria Spaciano kept the Dallas offense going in the third quarter as she scored seven of her 18 points.

Mackenzie Perluke scored 16 for Valley West.

Wyoming Seminary 59, Hanover Area 22

Maddie Olshemski scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the first quarter as Wyoming Seminary jumped out quickly on the way to a victory over Hanover Area.

Cassidy Skoranski added 12 for the Blue Knights.

Emma Schlingman scored seven and Caitlyn Vigorito had six for Hanover Area.

Nanticoke Area 51, MMI Prep 1

Claire Aufiero scored 10 points and Navaeh Baran scored nine as Nanticoke Area defeated MMI Prep.

Grace Reed and Caitlyn Majiros added six each for the Trojanettes.

Bria Kringe scored MMI’s only point.

Postponements

Four games were postponed and moved to Tuesday: Berwick at Hazleton Area; Lake-Lehman at Holy Redeemer; Pittston Area at Crestwood; and Wilkes-Barre Area at Tunkhannock.

COLLEGES

King’s 3, Cairn 0

King’s swept Cairn to pick up a road win.

Jared Piontkowski had 12 kills and Joe Herman added six for the Monarchs. Ben Maskell had 17 assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 55, Wyoming Valley West 41

WVW (41) — Laudenslager 0 0-0 0, Novitski 0 0-0 0, Marsola 1 0-0 3, Perluke 6 4-6 16, Chamberlain 1 0-1 2, Oliphant 2 2-2 6, Siegfried 1 0-0 3, Saunders 2 0-1 4, Irizarry 2 0-0 5, McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Richet 0 0-0 0, Rienhimer 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-10 41.

DALLAS (55) — DelGaudio 1 0-0 2, Porasky 0 0-0 0, Strobel 1 0-0 3, Bryk 1 1-2 3, Finn 0 0-0 0, Bryant 0 0-1 0, Viglone 1 2-4 5, Walsh 9 4-6 22, Pevear 1 0-0 2, Spaciano 8 2-2 18, Riccardo 0 0-0 0, Comitz 0 0-0 0, Wydra 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-15 55.

Wyoming Valley West`4`12`11`14 — 41

Dallas`15`17`19`4 — 55

Three-point goals — WVW 3 (Marsola, Siegfried, Irizarry). DAL 2 (Strobel, Viglone).

Wyoming Seminary 59, Hanover Area 22

HANOVER AREA (22) — Elick 0 0-0 0, Shlingman 3 1-2 7, Slusser 1 0-0 2, Salwoski 1 0-0 3, Benattia 1 0-0 2, Hughes 0 0-0 0, Vigorito 2 0-0 6, Tirado 1 0-2 2. Totals 8 1-4 22.

WYO. SEMINARY (59) — Ruiz 0 0-0 0, Skoranski 5 0-0 12, DeLeon 1 0-0 2, Gross 1 0-0 2, Olshemski 10 2-3 23, Lichtenstein 1 0-0 2, Luksic 1 0-0 2, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Senchak 0 0-0 0, Ziegler 3 0-0 6, Parra 1 0-0 2, Smeraldi 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 2-3 59.

Hanover Area`2`3`9`8 — 22

Wyoming Seminary`23`18`14`4 — 59

Three-point goals — HA 3 (Salwoski, Vigorito 2). WS 3 (Skoranski 2, Olshemski).

Nanticoke Area 51, MMI Prep 1

MMI PREP (1) — Putnam 0 0-0 0, Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Kringe 0 1-2 1, Allen 0 0-0 0, Abdulraham 0 0-0 0, Paniagua 0 0-2 0, Solegma 0 0-0 0, Washko 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0, McDermott 0 0-0 0. Totals 0 1-4 0.

NANTICOKE AREA (51) — K.Reed 2 0-2 4, G.Reed 3 0-0 6, Ceruti 1 0-0 3, Lukowski 2 0-0 4, Majiros 2 2-2 6, Atkins 1 0-0 2, Aufiero 4 2-3 10, Heffron 1 0-0 3, Baron 3 2-2 9, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-9 51.

MMI Prep`0`0`0`1 — 1

Nanticoke Area`12`21`10`8 — 51

Three-point goals — NA 3 (Ceruti, Heffron, Baron).