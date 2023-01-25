🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Area girls basketball team broke open a close game at halftime and held Wyoming Valley West to 11 points after the break to earn a 49-30 victory on Tuesday.

Morgan Janeski scored 11 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter and added five rebounds for Wyoming Area. Anna Wisnewski followed with 14 points and six boards.

Valley West got nine points from Thaila Irizarry.

Pittston Area 56, Crestwood 31

The Patriots held the Comets to four points in the first quarter and grew their lead from there, backed by a game-high 23 points from Daniella Ranieli. Kallie Booth added 15 points.

Keira Dougherty topped Crestwood with 11 points.

Wilkes-Barre Area 47, Tunkhannock 30

Diamond Thornton led the way with 13 points for the Wolfpack, who also got 10 points from Eternity Aiken in a road win.

Erin Van Ness scored 10 for the Tigers.

Hazleton Area 57, Berwick 25

Olivia Williams hit three early 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 14 points to lead the Cougars at home. Sophia Shults and Brianna Kennedy added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

RaeAnna Andreas scored 11 for the Bulldogs.

Wyoming Seminary 61, Blue Ridge 32

The Blue Knights jumped out to a 20-8 lead after one quarter to earn a non-conference win at home.

Maddie Olshemski scored 15 points and Cassidy Skoranski had 12 while Lexi Lichtenstein and Clare Griffin added 10 apiece.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock 62, Wilkes-Barre Area 50

Three Tigers scored in double-figures as Tunkhannock rode a big advantage over the second and third quarters to beat Wilkes-Barre Area.

Ben Chilson made five three-pointers and finished with 26 points for Tunkhannock, who outscored the Wolfpack 39-18 over the second and third quarters. Josh Brown (14 points) and Dylan Mateus (12) also reached double-figures for the Tigers.

David Jannuzzi led Wilkes-Barre with 13 points, including the team’s only three-pointer. Waarithi Oseni added 12 points for the Wolfpack.

Pittston Area 49, Crestwood 43

The Patriots were able to hold off Crestwood in the fourth quarter to pick up the win in a tight contest.

Pittston Area only had four scorers, but three of them finished in double figures. Silvio Giardina led the team with 17 points, with Matt Walter and Anthony Cencetti adding 13 each.

Chaz Wright led the Comets with 13 points, and Brandon Burbank scored 11 points.

Dallas 59, Wyoming Valley West 41

Michael Bufalino led all scorers with 17 points, while teammate Cam Faux added 15 on five three-pointers to help Dallas get past Wyoming Valley West.

The Spartans were led by 11 points from Kenius Walker.

Hazleton Area 71, Berwick 54

Chris Catrone led five Cougars in double figures with 20 points to pick up a win on the road. Also scoring for Hazleton Area were Samy Guzman (19), Luke Gennaro (12), Nikoli Santiago (10) and Joey Marshall (10).

Berwick’s Billy Hanson led all scorers with 26 points. Sean Murphy added 11.

Nanticoke Area 64, MMI Prep 39

Jaidyn Johnson exploded for a game-high 27 points as Nanticoke cruised past MMI Prep.

Ibn Jordan Thomas added 12 points for the Trojans, and Liam Mullery knocked down a pair of three-pointers to finish with six points.

MMI was led by Ryan Sones, who scored 16 points.

Holy Redeemer 69, Lake-Lehman 43

The Royals controlled the action from the opening tip all the way through en route to a win over Lake-Lehman.

Louis Lussi scored 19 points to lead Redeemer, while teammates Jacob Hunter and Daryl Wright added 13 points apiece. The Royals benefited from a strong defensive performance as well, limiting the Black Knights to just 43 points, including just four points in the second quarter.

Lake-Lehman had eight different scorers, led by Seth Berry with nine points.

Hanover Area 56, Wyoming Seminary 44

The Hawkeyes managed to overcome a six-point halftime deficit to come back and beat Wyoming Seminary.

Brayden Sock and Luis McCoy each knocked down three triples for Hanover Area; Sock finished with 16 points and McCoy with 11. Sedrick Beasley added 12 points for the Hawkeyes.

Sem was led by a game-high 17 points from Jack Novelli, who knocked down all three of his team’s three-pointers.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Berwick 103, Wyoming Area 76

Madelyn Frey (100 free, 100 breast) and Madelyn Andrews (200 free, 500 free) each recorded multiple individual and relay wins to help lift the Bulldogs to a meet win.

Maddie Johnson won the 100 fly and also swam on on the winning 200 medley relay team for the Warriors.

BOYS SWIMMING

Berwick 56, Wyoming Area 46

Ben Carro was part of a first-place finish in all four events he competed in for the Bulldogs, earning a pair of individual wins and contributing to two relay wins.

The Warriors were led by Tommy Lynch, who won the 200 IM, 100 breast and was part of a relay win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 49, Wyoming Valley West 30

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (30) — Marsola 1 0-0 3, Perluke 1 0-0 3, Oliphant 2 0-0 6, Saunders 0 2-4 2, Irizarry 4 1-1 9, Novitski 0 0-0 0, Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Siegfried 0 2-2 2, Richet 2 1-3 5, Rinehimer 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-10 30.

WYOMING AREA (49) — Slusser 0 1-2 1, Allen 0 0-2 0, Bonita 1 0-0 2, Kranson 0 3-6 3, Rome 1 0-1 2, Williams 2 0-0 4, Janeski 8 7-10 23, M. Gacek 0 0-0 0, Wisnewski 6 0-0 14. Totals 18 11-21 49.

Valley West`11`8`4`7 — 30

Wyoming Area`14`7`12`16 — 49

Three-point goals — WVW 4 (Oliphant 2, Marsola, Perluke); WA 2 (Wisnewski 2)

Pittston Area 56, Crestwood 31

PITTSTON AREA (56) — Ranieli 9 3-3 23, Booth 6 2-2 15, Karp 0 0-0 0, A. Callahan 2 0-0 6, Baiera 1 6-6 8, No. Callahan 0 0-0 0, Butcher 0 0-0 0, Latona 0 0-0 0, Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, Hintze 1 0-0 2, G. Callahan 0 0-0 0, Pointek 0 0-0 0, K. Chernouskas 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-11 56.

CRESTWOOD (31) — Bozinko 1 0-0 2, Glowacki 0 0-0 0, Hiller 1 3-4 5, Gallagher 1 0-0 2, Dougherty 5 0-0 11, Krupa 0 0-0 0, Lenahan 0 0-0 0, Kijek 0 0-0 0, Andrews 3 0-0 6, Petrosky 2 0-2 5, Felcheck 0 0-0 0, Seifert 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-6 31.

Pittston Area`16`19`15`6 — 56

Crestwood`4`14`7`6 — 31

Three-point goals — PA 5 (Ranieli 2, A. Callahan 2, Booth); CRE 2 (Dougherty, Petrosky)

Wilkes-Barre Area 47, Tunkhannock 30

WILKES-BARRE AREA (47) — Credle 1 0-0 2, Thornton 5 2-2 13, Aiken 5 0-2 10, Ardo Boyko 1 2-2 4, Krawczeniuk 3 0-0 6, Evans 2 0-0 5, Robinson 2 0-0 5, Brito 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-6 47.

TUNKHANNOCK (30) — Iddings 3 0-0 7, Corby 2 0-0 4, A. Williams 0 0-0 0, Stephens 3 1-4 7, Van Ness 4 0-0 10, Alguire 0 0-0 0, Alston 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 1-4 30.

Wilkes-Barre Area`13`16`10`8 — 47

Tunkhannock`9`6`6`9 — 30

Three-point goals — WBA 3 (Thornton, Evans, Robinson); TUN 3 (Van Ness 2, Iddings)

Hazleton Area 57, Berwick 25

BERWICK (25) — Andreas 5 0-0 11, Ochs 1 1-2 4, Whitenight 2 0-2 4, Lewis 2 0-0 5, Hess 0 0-0 0, Knorr 0 1-2 1, Rivas 0 0-0 0, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-4 25.

HAZLETON AREA (57) — Yost 3 0-0 8, Williams 5 0-0 14, Reimold 2 0-0 4, S. Shults 5 1-2 11, Kennedy 4 2-2 10, Buglio 2 0-0 4, Fay 0 0-0 0, Macko 0 0-0 0, Forschner 1 0-1 2, Hebel 0 0-0 0, E. Shults 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 0 2-2 2, Eberts 1 0-0 2, Scherbaty 0 0-0 0, Gasper 0 0-0 0, Radice 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-7 57.

Berwick`6`4`8`7 — 25

Hazleton Area`18`17`15`7 — 57

Three-point goals — BER 3 (Andreas, Ochs, Lewis); HAZ 6 (Williams 4, Yost 2)

Wyoming Seminary 61, Blue Ridge 32

BLUE RIDGE (32) — Button 2 1-2 5, Laude 3 1-2 8, Zick 0 1-4 1, Brant 4 1-2 9, McCain 1 0-0 2, Scott 0 0-0 0, E. Gorham 0 0-0 0, Robinson 2 0-0 5, S. Gorham 0 0-0 0, Valentine 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 4-12 32.

WYOMING SEMINARY (61) — Skoranski 4 0-0 12, Olshemski 4 5-8 15, Griffin 4 0-0 10, Parra 2 0-0 4, Smeraldi 1 0-0 2, Ruiz 0 0-0 0, DeLeon 0 0-0 0, Gross 1 0-0 3, Lichtenstein 5 0-0 10, Luksic 2 0-0 5, Senchak 0 0-0 0, Ziegler 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-8 61.

Blue Ridge`8`7`12`5 — 32

Wyo. Seminary`20`10`13`18 — 61

Three-point goals — BR 2 (Laude, Robinson); SEM 10 (Skoranski 4, Olshemski 2, Griffin 2, Gross, Luksic)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock 62, Wilkes-Barre Area 50

TUNKHANNOCK (62) — Macko 2 2-4 8, DeMarco 0 0-0 0, Chilson 9 3-5 26, Brown 6 1-2 14, Yuhas 1 0-0 2, Mateus 5 0-1 12, Madan 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-12 62.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (50) — Cottle 0 0-0 0, Egbeto 1 1-2 3, Jannuzzi 5 2-2 13, Oseni 6 0-0 12, Benjamin 2 0-0 4, Ascerno 5 0-0 10, Garrett 2 2-3 6, Brown 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-7 50.

Tunkhannock`9`22`17`14 — 62

Wilkes-Barre Area`15`10`8`17 — 50

Three-point goals — TUN 10 (Chilson 5, Mateus 2, Macko 2, Brown); WBA 1 (Jannuzzi).

Pittston Area 49, Crestwood 43

PITTSTON AREA (49) — Giardina 6 2-2 17, Long 0 0-0 0, Walter 5 3-4 13, Clarke 3 0-0 6, Cencetti 4 5-6 13, Ivey 0 0-0 0, Bilbow 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-12 49.

CRESTWOOD (43) — Czapla 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 0-2 4, Sklarosky 3 0-0 6, Wright 6 0-0 13, Sechleer 2 2-2 6, Agapito 0 0-0 0, Burbank 3 5-8 11. Totals 17 7-12 43.

Pittston Area`9`19`8`13 — 49

Crestwood`5`16`13`9 — 43

Three-point goals — PIT 3 (Giardina 3); CRE 2 (Czapla, Wright).

Dallas 59, Wyoming Valley West 41

DALLAS (59) — Nocito 3 3-6 9, Jones 0 0-0 0, Timinski 0 0-0 0, O’Donnell 0 1-2 1, Zapoticky 0 0-0 0, Wallace 3 0-0 6, Bufalino 7 2-2 17, Faux 5 0-0 15, Cumbo 1 2-2 4, Dolan 0 0-2 0, Farrell 0 0-0 0, Williams 3 1-4 7. Totals 22 9-18 59.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (41) — Wells 2 1-2 5, Konopke 3 2-5 8, Terry 3 1-2 7, Weatherspoon 1 0-0 2, Walker 3 4-4 11, Lewis 2 1-4 6, Dittus 0 0-0 0, Wojciechowski 1 0-0 2, Kelly 0 0-1 0, Daniels 0 0-1 0, Turner 0 0-0 0, Rivers 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-19 41.

Dallas`17`8`14`20 — 59

Wyo. Valley West`7`10`14`10 — 41

Three-point goals — DAL 6 (Faux 5, Bufalino); WVW 2 (Walker, Lewis).

Hazleton Area 71, Berwick 54

HAZLETON AREA (71) — Santiago 4 0-0 10, Caste 0 0-0 0, Guzman 7 3-4 19, Catrone 8 2-4 20, Marshall 4 2-2 10, Headley 0 0-0 0, Gennaro 5 1-2 12, Melenciano 0 0-0 0, Moran 0 0-0 0, Diaz 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Tavarez 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-12 71.

BERWICK (54) — Murphy 3 4-7 11, Hanson 11 0-0 26, Lonczynski 3 0-1 7, Degroat 1 0-0 3, Ramiro 0 0-0 0, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Hickman 1 0-0 2, Howie 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 4-8 54.

Hazleton Area`16`17`23`15 — 71

Berwick`8`10`17`19 — 54

Three-point goals — HAZ 7 (Santiago 2, Guzman 2, Catrone 2, Gennaro); BER 8 (Hanson 4, Murphy, Howie, Lonczynksi, Degroat)

Nanticoke Area 64, MMI Prep 39

NANTICOKE AREA (64) — Butczynski 4 0-0 8, Collins 1 4-4 6, Turak 1 1-2 3, Williams 0 0-0 0, Brogan 0 0-0 0, Remley 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Mullery 2 0-0 6, Johnson 11 3-4 27, Jordan Thomas 6 0-0 12. Totals 25 8-10 64.

MMI PREP (39) — Lispi 1 0-0 3, Pantages 2 0-0 4, Sones 6 1-2 16, Brobst 3 1-2 7, Pease 3 2-4 9, Floryshak 0 0-0 0, Schwabe 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-8 39.

Nanticoke Area`21`13`18`12 — 64

MMI Prep`8`8`12`11 — 39

Three-point goals — NAN 4 (Mullery 2, Johnson 2); MMI 5 (Sones 3, Lispi, Pease).

Holy Redeemer 69, Lake-Lehman 43

HOLY REDEEMER (69) — Perta 3 0-0 6, Wright 6 1-3 13, Lussi 9 1-3 19, Sabatini 3 1-1 7, Ha 1 0-0 3, Hunter 4 3-4 14, Heckman 0 0-0 0, Spiccioli 1 0-0 3, Atherton 0 0-0 0, Kozerski 1 1-2 3, Hurst 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-13 69.

LAKE-LEHMAN (43) — Paraschak 3 2-2 8, Shiskowski 1 0-2 2, Bean 4 0-0 8, Berry 4 1-2 9, Hammett 2 0-0 6, Kaiser 2 0-0 5, Lee 0-0 0, Smith 0 2-2 2, Dowling 0 0-0 0, Dabsheh 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 5-8 43.

Holy Redeemer`20`14`18`17 — 69

Lake-Lehman`14`4`12`13 — 43

Three-point goals — HR 4 (Hunter 2, Ha, Spiccioli); LL 4 (Hammett 2, Kaiser, Jones).

Hanover Area 56, Wyoming Seminary 44

HANOVER AREA (56) — Beasley 5 2-2 12, Popson 3 0-0 6, Florek 3 2-6 8, Sock 4 5-7 16, McCoy 4 0-1 11, Dewey 0 2-2 2, Hayward 0 1-2 1, Hummer 0 0-0 0, Watkins 0 0-0 0, Kistner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-20 56.

WYOMING SEMINARY (44) — Herron 3 2-2 8, Iskra 2 1-2 5, Novelli 7 0-0 17, Leahy 2 0-0 4, Aiello 1 0-0 2, Kraus 0 0-0 0, Montalvo 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 3-4 44.

Hanover Area`7`12`15`22 — 56

Wyoming Seminary`9`16`8`11 — 44

Three-point goals — HAN 6 (Sock 3, McCoy 3); SEM 3 (Novelli 3).