A two-game trip to New York led to no points in the standings for the Penguins, who once again find themselves without their top goaltender.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton couldn’t hold onto a two-goal lead on Wednesday as host Rochester rallied for a 3-2 victory. This came one night after the Penguins lost 5-1 to Utica to complete a game that had been suspended in October because of a power outage.

The Penguins started the trip with veteran Dustin Tokarski back in net, but another injury to Pittsburgh starter Tristan Jarry led to Tokarski heading back to the NHL on a call-up before Wednesday’s game.

Filip Lindberg got the nod for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton against the Americans, and the offense spotted him a 2-0 lead after one period before going quiet the rest of the night.

Alex Nylander added to his team lead in goals just 4:01 into the game, firing his 17th of the season past Amerks goalie Malcolm Subban on the power play.

Sam Houde then sniped a shot on an odd-man rush 10 minutes later to make it 2-0.

But Rochester wouldn’t go away and tied the game up in the second period on goals by Lawrence Pilut and Jeremy Davies.

Vinnie Hinostroza scored the game winner with 15:18 left in regulation with Jack St. Ivany in the box for slashing.

Valtteri Puustinen had two assists in the loss. Lindberg finished with 26 saves on 29 shots.