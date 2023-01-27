🔊 Listen to this

Daniella Ranieli scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the third quarter to give the Pittston Area girls basketball team the lead before the Patriots held off a late rally by Hazleton Area to win 49-47 on Thursday.

Kallie Booth added 12 points for the Patriots, who led 23-22 at halftime before going up 38-28 after three quarters.

The Cougars had a 19-11 edge in the fourth. Sophia Shults scored eight of her 14 points in the final frame to lead the rally.

Lake-Lehman 39, Wyoming Area 29

Lia Keefe scored 12 points and the Black Knights pulled away in the second and third quarters for a home win.

Morgan Janeski (seven rebounds) and Anna Wisnewski scored seven apiece for the Warriors.

Crestwood 42, Tunkhannock 31

The Comets’ Kendall Petrosky finished with 13 points to lead all scorers in a home win. Jordan Andrews and Keira Dougherty added 10 points apiece.

The Tigers’ Maci Iddings and Anna Williams also scored 10 points each.

Nanticoke Area 76, Hanover Area 19

The Trojanettes poured in 31 points in the first quarter and were at 52 by halftime in a road win. Claire Aufiero led all scorers with 15 points while Caitlyn Majiros added 14 and Sophia Lukowski had 12.

Hannah Salwoski finished with six points for the Hawkeyes.

Holy Redeemer 65, MMI Prep 12

Paige Skibitsky had a game-high 16 points to lead 13 total Royals players who scored in the game. Redeemer opened the game with an 18-0 lead after one quarter.

Bria Kringe scored all 12 points for the Preppers.

Dallas 48, Berwick 35

The Mountaineers outscored the Bulldogs 17-5 in the third quarter to break open a tight game and win on the road. Elizabeth Viglone finished with 22 points for Dallas.

RaeAnna Andreas scored 16 points for Berwick.

WRESTLING

Berwick 63, Lake-Lehman 9

Kyle Winter (127 pounds), John Guerriero (172) and Trystan English (189) all won by fall for the Bulldogs.

LJ Morgan earned a pin at 121 for the Black Knights.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lycoming 69, Wilkes 67

The Colonels erased a 12-point second-half deficit and forced overtime before Steven Hamilton took over, scoring all seven points for the Warriors in the extra frame, including the winning layup with 0.6 seconds left.

Trent Fisher led Wilkes with 20 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Drake Marshall added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Cayden Merrifield had 10 points and scored with 42 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

DeSales 79, King’s 59

Eleven different players scored for the first-place Bulldogs, who held a 54-28 advantage on the glass to win at Scandlon Gymnasium.

Garrett Burys finished with 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Monarchs. Chris Patton added 11 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 54, Lycoming 51

Erin Shober scored a career-high 18 points and the Colonels held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Warriors to earn a MAC Freedom win on the road.

Shober shot 9-for-13 from the floor and added five rebounds. Brianna Horton scored nine points while Kendra Smith had eight. Julia Marino had six steals as the Colonels earned a season sweep of Lycoming.

DeSales 66, King’s 28

The nationally ranked Bulldogs forced 38 turnovers and put up 70 shots to the Monarchs’ 40, getting 21 points from Mikaela Reese in the road win.

Kathy Shepard had eight points for King’s while Lauren Casey had eight rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 49, Hazleton Area 47

HAZLETON AREA (47) — Yost 3 0-0 7, Williams 3 1-2 8, Reimold 3 0-0 6, S. Shults 6 1-1 14, Kennedy 3 2-2 8, Buglio 2 0-0 4, Lagowy 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-6 47.

PITTSTON AREA (49) — Ranieli 8 4-5 22, Booth 3 4-7 12, Karp 2 0-0 4, A. Callahan 2 0-1 6, Baiera 0 3-6 3, Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, G. Callahan 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-19 49.

Hazleton Area`12`10`6`19 — 47

Pittston Area`8`15`15`11 — 49

Three-point goals — HAZ 3 (Yost, Williams, S. Shults); PA 6 (Ranieli 2, Booth 2, A. Callahan 2)

Lake-Lehman 39, Wyoming Area 29

WYOMING AREA (29) — Allen 0 1-2 1, Bonita 1 0-0 3, Kranson 2 0-0 4, Rome 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 0-0 5, Janeski 3 1-4 7, Wisnewski 3 0-0 7. Totals 12 2-6 29.

LAKE-LEHMAN (39) — Biscotto 0 0-0 0, Kline 3 2-3 8, Hunt 3 1-2 7, Wilson 2 4-4 8, Keefe 4 3-5 12, Jenkins 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 12-16 39.

Wyoming Area`12`5`4`8 — 29

Lake-Lehman`12`12`11`4 — 39

Three-point goals — WA 3 (Bonita, Williams, Wisnewski); LL 1 (Keefe)

Crestwood 42, Tunkhannock 31

TUNKHANNOCK (31) — Iddings 3 3-4 10, Corby 0 0-0 0, A. Williams 5 0-0 10, Stephens 4 0-2 8, Van Ness 0 0-0 0, Alguire 0 0-0 0, Alston 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 4-8 31.

CRESTWOOD (42) — Bozinko 0 0-0 0, Glowacki 1 0-0 2, Andrews 5 0-1 10, Gallagher 2 3-4 7, Dougherty 4 1-2 10, Petrosky 4 3-4 13. Totals 15 7-11 42.

Tunkhannock`6`6`4`15 — 31

Crestwood`10`9`6`17 — 42

Three-point goals — TUN 1 (Iddings); CRE 3 (Petrosky 2, Dougherty)

Nanticoke Area 76, Hanover Area 19

NANTICOKE AREA (76) — G. Reed 3 0-0 6, Lukowski 6 0-0 12, Majiros 4 6-6 14, Aufiero 7 0-0 15, Heffron 1 0-0 3, K. Reed 3 2-2 8, Ceruti 0 0-0 0, Atkins 3 0-0 6, Donahue 2 0-0 4, Baran 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 0-1 6. Totals 33 8-9 76.

HANOVER AREA (19) — Elick 0 0-2 0, Shlingman 0 1-2 1, Salwoski 2 0-0 6, Hughes 2 0-2 5, Vigorito 1 0-0 3, Slusser 1 0-2 3, Benattia 0 0-0 0, Zyskowski 0 1-2 1, Tirado 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 2-10 19.

Nanticoke Area`31`21`12`12 — 76

Hanover Area`4`9`5`1 — 19

Three-point goals — NAN 5 (G. Reed 3, Aufiero, Heffron); HAN 5 (Salwoski 2, Hughes, Vigorito, Slusser)

Holy Redeemer 65, MMI Prep 12

MMI PREP (12) — Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Putnam 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0, Kringe 2 6-10 12, Washko 0 0-0 0, Solgama 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0, Abdulrahman 0 0-0 0, McDermott 0 0-0 0, Jimenez 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 6-10 12.

HOLY REDEEMER (65) — Kroptavich 1 0-0 2, Ashton 4 0-0 8, DelBalso 4 0-0 8, Wylie 1 0-0 2, Gdovin 1 0-0 3, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Cegelka 3 0-0 6, Albrecht 2 0-0 4, Boylan 1 0-0 2, Racicky 1 0-0 2, Pekarovsky 1 0-0 2, Corridoni 3 2-2 8, Chimoch 0 0-0 0, Skibitsky 6 0-0 16. Totals 29 2-2 65.

MMI Prep`0`2`4`6 — 12

Holy Redeemer`18`19`16`12 — 65

Three-point goals — MMI 2 (Kringe 2); HR 5 (Skibitsky 4, Gdovin)

Dallas 48, Berwick 35

DALLAS (48) — DelGaudio 2 0-0 6, Strobel 0 0-0 0, Viglone 6 8-8 22, Walsh 1 4-4 6, Spaciano 3 2-4 8, Porasky 0 0-0 0, Bryk 0 0-0 0, Pevear 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 14-16 48.

BERWICK (35) — Andreas 6 2-3 16, Ochs 3 0-0 7, Whitenight 1 4-4 6, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Hess 1 1-2 3, Knorr 0 0-0 0, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-9 35.

Dallas`11`9`17`11 — 48

Berwick`13`5`5`12 — 35

Three-point goals — DAL 6 (DelGaudio 2, Viglone 2, Pevear 2); BER 4 (Andreas 2, Ochs, Lewis)