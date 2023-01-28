🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West held off a fourth-quarter rally attempt by Wilkes-Barre Area as the Spartans held on for a 47-46 victory Friday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game.

The Spartans led 39-30 entering the final period.

Zach Konopke had 19 points and Emmanuel Lewis added 10 for Valley West.

Vincent Garrett had 11 for the Wolfpack.

Pittston Area 58, Hazleton Area 48

Pittston Area outscored the Cougars 26-16 in the fourth quarter, hitting 16-of-18 free throws in the final period.

Anthony Cencetti poured in 28 points for the Patriots. Silvio Giardina had 14 and Jack Long added 10.

Luke Gennaro scored 14 and Nikoli Santiago added 12 for Hazleton Area.

Wyoming Area 71, Lake-Lehman 36

The Warriors took control in the second quarter on the way to defeating Lake-Lehman.

Dane Schutter scored 23 for Wyoming Area. Matthew Little tossed in 16.

Corey Bean led Lehman with 20.

Holy Redeemer 60, MMI Prep 39

George Sabatini scored 15 points and Jacob Hunter added 12 as Holy Redeemer picked up a win at MMI Prep.

Ryan Sones scored 17 for MMI.

Tunkhannock 47, Crestwood 30

Tunkhannock held Crestwood to eight points in the second half to prevail.

Ben Chilson led Tunkhannock with 21 points. Dylan Mateus helped the Tigers build a 32-22 halftime lead by scoring all 19 of his points in the first half.

Drew Sechleer had eight for Crestwood.

Nanticoke Area 68, Hanover Area 46

Jaidyn Johnson had 29 points and Ibn Jordan Thomas scored 20 as Nanticoke Area rolled past rival Hanover Area.

Liam Mullery added 12 for the Trojans.

Sedrick Beasley scored 12 and Steven Florek and Brayden Sock added 10 each for Hanover Area.

Muhlenberg 67, Dallas 64

Muhlenberg placed four players in double figures as it snapped Dallas’ 10-game winning streak and handed the Mountaineers their second loss of the season.

Darius Wallace led Dallas with 17 points followed by Mike Cumbo with 16. Michael Bufalino scored 13 and Jude Nocito added 12.

BOYS SWIMMING

Hazleton Area 88, Wyoming Valley West 82

Logan Yakubowski (200 IM, 100 breast) and Jay Rosenstock (50 free, 100 fly) were double winners for Hazleton Area. Billy Hanson won the 200 freestyle.

Noah Hiedcavage (100 free), Billy Bartolomei (500 free) and Mathias Ryder (100 back) has wins for Valley West.

Nanticoke Area 51, Berwick 51

Brady Rushton (200 free), Lucas West (200 IM) and Noah Stachyra (100 back) won individual races for Nanticoke Area.

Thomas Andrews (50 free, 100 free) was a double winner for Berwick. Ethan Esquilin (400 free) and Michael Kaleta (100 breast) also had victories for the Dawgs.

Lake-Lehman 103, Holy Redeemer 39

Andrew Morris (200 IM, 100 free) and Jackson Kuhar (100 fly, 100 breast) had two wins for the Black Knights.

Also picking up wins for Lehman were Chris Dutko (200 free), Jonathan McGurk (50 free), Connor Runquist (500 free) and Jack Kashatus (100 back).

Tunkhannock 60, Wyoming Seminary 33

Jack Baltrusaitis (50 free, 100 free), Josh Gaudet (200 IM) and Brayden Christopher (500 free) swan to wins for Tunkhannock.

Zhantore Akylbekov (200 free, 100 fly) had two wins for Seminary. Jack Heisler (100 back) and Kevin Yang (100 breast) also had wins.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hazleton Area 123, Wyoming Valley West 42

Shasty Tihansky (50 free, 100 free) posted two wins for Hazleton Area.

Other winners for the Cougars were Emilia Ancantara (200 free), Faith Vakda (200 IM), Jordyn McCollum (100 fly), Milana Diaute (500 free) and Aubrey Gowan (100 back).

Dinah Lazinsky won the 100 breaststroke for Valley West.

Berwick 125, Nanticoke Area 34

Madelyn Frey (100 free, 200 free) and Emily Brekke (50 free, 100 fly) paced Berwick’s victory. Madilyn Andrews (200 IM) and Karly Kile (100 breast) also has wins.

Casey Cabonilas (400 free, 100 back) was a double winner for Nanticoke Area.

Lake-Lehman 79, Holy Redeemer 70

Allison Vitanovec (100 breast, 200 IM), Molly Kuhar (100 back, 200 free) and Karissa Legaspi (50 free, 100 free) has two wins each for Lehman.

Cassidy Gallagher (100 fly) and Sage Morgan (500 free) also had wins for the Black Knights.

Wyoming Seminary 59, Tunkhannock 34

Claire Stretanski (100 free, 200 free) and Cara McCall (50 free, 100 back) swan to two wins for Seminary. Alyssa Kelly (200 IM) and Abigail Ryu (500 free) also had wins.

Eliza Talcott (100 fly) and Samantha Roerig (100 breast) paced Tunkhannock.

COLLEGES

WRESTLING

Delaware Valley 18, King’s 17

The Monarchs held a two-point lead going into the final bout, but the Aggies earned a win by decision at heavyweight to edge King’s for the dual.

Connor Wrobleski scored a technical fall at 184 pounds to fuel a late rally that saw the Monarchs then take the lead with a Richard Fronheiser decision at 197.

Gus Petruske IV (125 pounds), Shane Kibler (149) and Kade Kravits (174) also won by decision for King’s.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 4, Lebanon Valley 3

Ben Stefanini scored in overtime to extend the Colonels’ win streak to six games with a UCHC victory.

Billy Berry, Max Cocchi and Phil Erickson all scored in regulation for Wilkes. Garrett Nieto made 28 saves in net.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 2, Arcadia 1

Bella Kaczorowski scored on a breakaway in overtime to give the Colonels a UCHC victory on the road.

Julie Patterson opened the scoring for Wilkes in the first period, but the Knights forced overtime by scoring with 16 seconds left in regulation.

Emma Swansburg finished with 44 saves on 45 shots for the win.

INDOOR TRACK

King’s at Bucknell

Andrew Novrocki won his heat and finished 19th overall in the 200 to lead the Monarchs men’s and women’s teams at the Bison and Multi Invitiational at Bucknell.

Travis Lane recorded new personal bests in both the 60 and shot put to place seventh in the heptathlon.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 47, Wilkes-Barre Area 46

WVW (47) — Walker 3 0-0 7, Weatherspoon 0 3-4 3, Dittus 0 0-0 0, Konopke 6 6-7 19, Wojciechowski 0 0-0 0, Terry 0 0-0 0, Wells 3 2-4 8, Lewis 3 2-2 10. Totals 15 13-17 47.

WBA (46) — Cottle 2 0-0 5, Egbeto 1 0-0 3, Jannuzzi 1 1-1 3, Valentin 0 0-0 0, Oseni 2 1-2 5, Benjamin 3 1-1 9, Ascero 2 0-0 4, Garrett 4 0-0 11, rown 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 3 0-1 6. Totals 18 3-5 46.

Wyo. Valley West`12`15`12`8 — 47

Wilkes-Barre Area`8`12`10`16 — 46

Three-point goals — WVW 4 (Walker, Konopke, Lewis 2). WBA 7 (Cottle, Egbeto, Benjamin 2, Garrett 3).

Pittston Area 58, Hazleton Area 48

PITTSTON AREA (58) — Giardina 3 5-6 14, Long 3 4-4 10, Walter 2 2-2 6, Clarke 0 0-0 0, Cecentti 8 11-12 28. Totals 16 22-24 58.

HAZLETON AREA (48) — Santiago 5 0-0 12, Coste 0 0-0 0, Gennaro 4 4-4 13, Melenciano 1 0-0 2, Guzman 3 0-0 6, Catrone 3 1-2 8, Marshall 2 2-2 7. Totals 18 7-8 48.

Pittston Area`12`10`10`26 — 58

Hazleton Area`12`9`11`16 — 48

Three-point goals — PA 4 (Giardina 3, Cencetti). HA 5 (Santiago 2, Gennaro, Catrone, Marshall).

Wyoming Area 71, Lake-Lehman 46

LAKE-LEHMAN (46) — Paraschak 3 0-0 6, Shishkowski 2 2-2 6, Bean 6 4-6 20, Berry 0 2-3 2, Hammitt 4 1-3 10, Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Lee 0 0-0 0, Dowling 0 0-1 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-15 46.

WYOMING AREA (71) — Sciandra 1 3-4 5, DeLucca 2 0-0 4, Burakiewicz 2 0-0 6, Litle 6 0-0 16, Golden 2 0-0 5, Noone 1 0-0 2, Petrucci 0 1-2 1, Rusinchak 2 0-0 4, Schutter 9 5-6 23, Kruszka 0 1-2 1, Jarden 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 10-14 71.

Lake-Lehman`10`8`16`12 — 46

Wyoming Area`17`19`18`17 — 71

Three-point goals — LL 5 (Bean 4, Hammitt). WA 7 (Burakiewicz 2, Little 4, Golden).

Holy Redeemer 60, MMI Prep 39

HOLY REDEEMER (60) — Perta 4 0-0 8, Wright 4 0-0 9, Lussi 2 0-0 4, Sabatini 7 1-1 15, Ha 0 0-0 0, Hunter 5 2-2 12, Casey 0 0-0 0, Spiccoli 0 0-0 0, Atherton 1 0-0 2, Kozerski 3 2-4 8, Dubaskas 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 5-7 60.

MMI PREP (39) — Lispi 1 2-2 5, Pantages 1 0-0 2, Sones 7 2-2 17, Brobst 1 0-0 2, Pease 3 0-0 6, Floryshak 2 0-2 6, Schwabe 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Drobnock 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 5-8 39.

Holy Redeemer`16`13`14`17 — 60

MMI Prep`8`9`9`13 — 39

Three-point goals — HR 1 (Wright). MMI 4 (Lispi, Sones, Floryshak 2).

Tunkhannock 47, Crestwood 30

CRESTWOOD (30) — Czapla 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Sklarosky 2 3-4 7, Wright 2 2-2 6, Hilpp 0 0-0 0, D.Sechleer 3 0-0 8, Agapito 1 0-0 2, Burbank 2 2-2 7. Totals 10 7-8 30.

TUNKHANNOCK (47) — Macko 1 0-0 2, DeMarco 0 0-0 0, Chilson 6 4-4 21, Brown 2 0-0 5, Yuhas 0 0-0 0, Mateus 7 1-2 18, Madan 0 0-0 0, Kandrovy 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-6 47.

Crestwood`8`14`3`5 — 30

Tunkhannock`19`13`6`9 — 47

Three-point goals — CRE 3 (D.Sechleer 2, Burbank). TUN 10 (Chilson 5, Brown, Mateus 4).

Nanticoke Area 68, Hanover Area 46

HANOVER AREA (46) — Beasley 5 0-0 12, Popson 1 2-2 4, Florek 4 0-0 10, Sock 4 0-0 10, McCoy 2 -0 5, Dewey 1 0-1 2, Hayward 0 0-0 0, Hummer 0 0-0 0, Kistner 1 0-0 3, Sabecky 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 2-3 46.

NANTICOKE AREA (68) — Butczynski 0 0-0 0, Collins 1 0-0 3, Turak 1 0-1 2, Brogan 0 0-0 0, Remley 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Florian 1 0-0 2, Mullery 4 0-0 12, Johnson 12 4-5 29, Thomas 9 1-2 20. Totals 28 5-8 68.

Hanover Area`13`6`12`15 — 46

Nanticoke Area`19`13`17`19 — 68

Three-point goals — HA 8 (Beasley 2, Florek 2, Socck 2, McCoy, Kistner). NA 7 (Collins, Mullery 4, Johnson, Thomas).

Muhlenberg 67, Dallas 64

DALLAS (64) — Nocito 4 2-2 12, Timinski 0 0-0 0, Wallace 7 2-3 17, Bufalino 5 2-2 13, Faux 2 0-0 6, Cumbo 6 1-2 16, Farrell 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 7-11 64.

MUHLENBERG (67) —Robertson 7 0-0 15, Mosquero 4 2-7 11, Towles 0 0-0 0, Archie 0 0-0 0, Zaballa 1 0-0 3, Valentin 3 4-8 10, Collardo 6 0-1 16, Alcantaro 3 0-0 6, Branch 0 2-4 2, Adonis 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 8-20 67.

Dallas`14`21`12`17 — 64

Muhlenberg`14`14`25`14 — 67

Three-point goals — DAL 9 (Nocito 2, Wallace, Bufalino, Faux 2, Cumbo 3). MUH 7 (Roberston, Mosquero, Zaballa, Collado 3).