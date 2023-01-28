🔊 Listen to this

A late-game surge from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins wasn’t enough to come from behind in their 4-2 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night at PPL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (19-16-2-3) surrendered a pair of first-period, power-play goals and failed to convert on its five power plays in the game. The Penguins started to rally with goals from Tyler Sikura and Corey Andonovski in the final frame, but the four-goal deficit they were facing proved too much to overcome.

The Phantoms scored their first power-play goal of the night at 8:11 of the first period, a one-timer from the stick of Tyson Foerster.

Lehigh Valley cashed in for another man-advantage marker when Olle Lycksell set up Cal O’Reilly at the back door at 12:55.

Ronnie Attard and Foerster scored 86 seconds apart early in the second period, extending the Phantoms’ lead to 4-0. Foerster’s second tally also spelled the end of the night for Penguins starting goalie Filip Lindberg, who was replaced by Taylor Gauthier.

The Penguins finally solved Phantoms goalie Sam Ersson midway through the third period. With an ocean of traffic in front of Ersson, a chest save ricocheted off of a Phantoms defender and back over Ersson’s shoulder. Sikura found the loose puck and slammed it across the goal line.

Less than two minutes later, Andonovski roofed a rebound past Ersson, making it 4-2.

However, Ersson held firm through the final eight minutes of regulation, and time ran out on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s comeback bid.

Gauthier stopped all eight shots he faced in relief of Lindberg, who left the game after turning away 14 of 18 shots. Ersson made 34 saves in the victory.