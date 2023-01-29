🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Hailey Kline did so much of her best work extremely close to the basket Saturday afternoon that she may have looked out of place with one foot behind and one foot on the 3-point line in the left corner.

Make no mistake, however, Kline was completed comfortable and about to prove it.

“Most people don’t know I have 11 3-pointers,” Kline said after her 19-plus-foot jumper 1:10 into overtime put Lake-Lehman ahead to stay on the way to a 51-40 victory over Dunmore in a game that could be a preview of the District 2 Class 3A girls basketball championship. “I have confidence in my shot.”

As the player who hit Lake-Lehman’s only two 3-pointers Saturday and the team’s season leader in that category, Ella Wilson spends much of her offensive time hanging around the arc.

Once Kline put the Black Knights ahead, however, Wilson showed the ability to use her height and reach to also operate around the basket.

Wilson worked inside to score five of Lake-Lehman’s next six points during a 12-1 overtime period to lock up the win over the leader in the race for the District 2 Class 3A top seed.

“I made sure to sprint up,” said Wilson, pointing out a missed chance to get to one rebound not long before that.

Running the floor, Wilson converted a soft lob across the lane by Keefe for a 43-30 lead. She trailed the play on a press-break and got inside for a three-point play to make it 47-40.

Wilson, a versatile, 6-foot sophomore, led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. She had 15 points and eight rebounds after halftime.

“At halftime, I always take a minute to relax and definitely work on my shot,” Wilson said.

Kline and Wilson combined with the rest of the starting lineup, which accounted for all but one of the team’s short and all of the other statistics in its usual workhorse effort, to give coach Charlie Lavan his first win ever against Dunmore.

“When I was at GAR, they crushed us in a district title game,” Lavan said of the nine-time defending Lackawanna League Division 3 champions and current leaders. “We lost to them when I was an assistant here and, we haven’t played them that much, but this is the first time we’ve been able to beat them.

“It’s a big thing, but it was also just a great game for the two schools.”

Lake-Lehman has won the last two Wyoming Valley Conference overall titles and is tied in the loss column in its race with Holy Redeemer in Division 2.

Kline, a 6-2 senior, finished with six points and 10 rebounds.

Brenna Hunt had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Lia Keefe had just one basket and only four points, but she made 10 steals and used them to start the transition game, finishing with seven assists. Keefe had five of her steals while playing through the entire fourth quarter and overtime with four fouls.

“Lia is our catalyst out there,” Lavan said.

Molly Jenkins got Lake-Lehman started with seven points in an early 11-0 run to an 11-2 lead. She finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Dunmore led for just 38 seconds, but kept fighting back.

Sophia Talutto, playing for the first time in two weeks coming back from an ankle injury, had 18 points and hit the 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to force overtime.

Lake-Lehman’s team was well aware that Dunmore could look different if the teams run into each other again at Mohegan Sun Arena.

University of North Carolina commit Ciera Toomey, one of the nation’s top recruits, played 2:45 at the end of the first half. It’s just the second time this season the 6-4 forward has played – each time for a little under three minutes – during her return from suffering an ACL injury in last year’s district final.

Dallas 58, Williamsport 53

Victoria Spaciano came through with 19 points and Elizabeth Viglone added 16 as the Mountaineers claimed a non-conference win over the Millionaires.

Wyoming Seminary 42, Weatherly 28

Maddie Olshemski and Ellie Parra each finished with 14 points to power the Blue Knights to a non-conference victory.

Towanda 40, Berwick 35

Rachel Whitenight and Alysa Lewis each finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs in a non-conference loss on the road.

Northwest 50, Bucktail 31

Morgan Hermanofski (16) and Charleigh Miner (14) combined for 30 points to lift the Rangers to a win on the road.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mahanoy Area 69, Wyoming Seminary 36

Jack Novelli knocked down six threes and scored a game-high 22 points for the Blue Knights in a non-conference loss on the road.

Northwest 73, Bucktail 31

Ryan Miner led six Rangers in double figures with 16 points in a decisive victory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 51, Dunmore 40

DUNMORE (40) – Sophia Talutto 6 2-2 18, Amanda Dempsey 1 1-2 3, Cadie Lewis 4 0-0 11, Tristan Canavan 3 0-0 6, Jackie Brown 1 0-0 2, Ana Pacewicz 0 0-0 0, Lucy Monahan 0 0-0 0, Ciera Toomey 0 0-0 0, Allie Dempsey 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-4 40.

LAKE-LEHMAN (51) – Hailey Kline 2 2-7 6, Brenna Hunt 5 2-2 12, Ella Wilson 8 2-2 20, Lia Keefe 1 2-6 4, Molly Jenkins 2 5-7 9, Delcia Biscotto 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-24 51.

Dunmore`4`13`13`9 1 — 40

Lake-Lehman`13`5`14`7 12 — 51

Three-point goals – DUN (Talutto 4, Lewis 3), LL 2 (Wilson 2).

Dallas 58, Williamsport 53

WILLIAMSPORT (53) — Rainier 2 0-0 6, Wilson 6 0-0 13, Chilson 4 2-5 10, Nieto 1 0-0 3, Baney 6 2-2 14, Mahon 0 0-0 0, Crews 2 0-2 4, Tutler 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 4-9 53.

DALLAS (58) — Porasky 1 0-0 3, Viglone 6 3-6 16, Walsh 3 2-2 9, Pevear 3 0-0 8, Spaciano 8 3-8 19, DelGaudio 1 0-0 3, Strobel 0 0-1 0, Bryk 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-17 58.

Williamsport`17`13`9`14 — 53

Dallas`16`12`19`11 — 58

Three-point goals — WIL 5 (Rainier 2, Wilson, Nieto, Tutler); DAL 6 (Pevear 2, Porasky, Viglone, Walsh, DelGaudio)

Wyoming Seminary 42, Weatherly 28

WYOMING SEMINARY (42) — Skoranski 3 0-0 7, Olshemski 5 3-5 14, Griffin 0 3-5 3, Parra 5 4-6 14, Smeraldi 0 0-0 0, Ruiz 0 0-0 0, Gross 0 0-0 0, Lichtenstein 1 0-0 2, Luksic 1 0-0 2, Senchak 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-16 42.

WEATHERLY (28) — Kane 1 0-4 2, Gaydoscik 0 0-0 0, Houser 7 3-10 19, Davidovich 2 0-0 4, Reiner 0 3-4 3, Binder 0 0-0 0, Weston 0 0-0 0, Paisley 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-18 28.

Wyo. Seminary`10`11`13`8 — 42

Weatherly`7`5`6`10 — 28

Three-point goals — SEM 2 (Skoranski, Olshemski); WEA 2 (Houser 2)

Towanda 40, Berwick 35

BERWICK (35) — Andreas 3 1-2 8, Ochs 1 0-2 3, Whitenight 4 3-4 12, Lewis 4 0-0 12, Hess 0 0-2 0, Knorr 0 0-0 0, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-10 35.

TOWANDA (40) — Manchester 4 12-15 21, Fowler 0 0-0 0, Woodruff 4 3-3 11, Hurley 1 0-1 2, Schoonover 3 0-0 6, Ismailova 0 0-2 0, Hakes 0 0-0 0, Chacona 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 15-21 40.

Berwick`7`10`4`14 — 35

Towanda`5`8`10`17 — 40

Three-point goals — BER 7 (Lewis 4, Andreas, Ochs, Whitenight); TOW 1 (Manchester)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mahanoy Area 69, Wyoming Seminary 36

WYOMING SEMINARY (36) — Montalvo 2 2-2 6, Davis 0 2-2 2, Evan 1 0-0 2, Novelli 8 0-1 22, J. Leahy 1 0-0 2, Ruderman 0 0-0 0, Michaels 0 0-0 0, Herron 1 0-2 2, Aiello 0 0-0 0, B. Leahy 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-7 36.

MAHANOY AREA (69) — Yedsenou 4 2-4 10, Zawada 6 4-4 19, Manley 0 1-2 1, Alansky 7 1-4 15, Styka 6 2-2 17, Mayberry 0 0-0 0, Cuff 2 1-2 5, Manley 0 0-0 0, Frye 1 0-1 2. Totals 26 11-19 69.

Wyo. Seminary`2`14`16`4 — 36

Mahanoy Area`22`11`20`16 — 69

Three-point goals — SEM 6 (Novelli 6); MA 6 (Zawada 3, Styka 3)