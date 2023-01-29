🔊 Listen to this

Down by eight with seven minutes left, the Misericordia men’s basketball team put together a rally to earn a key MAC Freedom win on the road, beating Arcadia 64-61 on Saturday.

Kevin Lazdowsky converted a three-point play with 54 seconds to play to put the Cougars in front 60-59. Two free throws from Derek Smith sealed the victory.

Lazdowsky finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds as he and Smith (11 points) hit back-to-back threes to fuel the late comeback. Nate Kreitzer scored 14 points.

Stevens 65, Wilkes 63

On the way to an important victory in MAC Freedom play, the Colonels saw a nine-point lead disappear in the final 1:46 as Matt Leming hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to steal a win at the Marts Center.

Wilkes led 63-54 only to see the Ducks rally on threes from Leming and Mike Goodall and a pair of free throws to make it 63-62 with 12 seconds left. The Colonels proceeded to miss the front end of a one-and-one, and Stevens turned it into the winning shot at the other end.

Trent Fisher scored a career-high 25 points for the Colonels to go with 11 rebounds. Joey Zvorsky had 11 points and Cayden Merrifield added 10.

King’s 73, FDU-Florham 63

Will Johnson scored 25 points to help the Monarchs end a four-game skid and earn a season sweep of the Devils with a road win.

Johnson added seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. He was followed by Chris Patton (19 points) and Carmine Castiello (10 points, four assists, four rebounds, three steals).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Misericordia 49, Arcadia 41

Elizabeth Fasti and Gianna Delfino each scored 15 points to help the Cougars win their fifth straight game. Melina Santacroce recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Misericordia stayed ahead of the Knights for third place in the MAC Freedom heading into the final month of the regular season. The defense held Arcadia scoreless over the final 8:58 of the second quarter to take the lead for good.

King’s 59, FDU-Florham 37

A career-high 17 points from Kathy Shepherd helped the Monarchs earn a road win that they led wire-to-wire.

Gianna Dickson added 11 points while Brenna Costello had 10 points and five assists.

Stevens 57, Wilkes 36

The Colonels could get no closer than seven points late in the third quarter as Stevens opened the fourth with a 9-0 run to pull away.

Brenna Bebacock had 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists for Wilkes. Julia Marino finished with eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 4, Lebanon Valley 3

Billy Berry’s overtime goal gave the Colonels a weekend sweep over the Dutchmen.

Jimmy O’Kane and Patrick Roginski opened the scoring for Wilkes before Lebanon Valley surged ahead 3-2 in the third. Cam Lowe tied it up to force overtime for the Colonels.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Arcaida 4, Wilkes 1

The Colonels pulled even at 1-1 in the second period on a goal from Abigail Barcless but the host Knights took the lead back just 23 seconds later and pulled away in the third.

Emma Swansburg finished with 40 saves for Wilkes.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia splits matches

The Cougars hosted two teams for the Cougars Kickoff Classic, opening with a 3-1 win over Medaille before falling 3-0 to Randolph-Macon.

Anthony DePalma led Misericordia in both matches, recording 13 kills against Medaille and seven vs. Randolph-Macon. Joe Kozak had 10 kills in the first match and six in the second. Both players were named to the all-tournament team.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Misericordia stays unbeaten

The Cougars earned two wins at a tri-match at Messiah to improve to 10-0 and finish the first undefeated regular season in school history.

Misericordia beat Albright 186-52 and Messiah 134-128. Tasmin Formon set a program record in the 1,000 free (10:58.75), winning that event as well as the 500 free.

The Cougars also set a pool record in winning the 200 free relay.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Cougars split tri-meet

Misericordia degeated 192-47 but fell to host Messiah 164-97.

Jonus Gurski led the effort for the Cougars with victories in the 100 breast and the 200 IM.

King’s 108, Wilkes 43

The Monarchs took first in each event to earn a win over the rival Colonels. The King’s women defeated Wilkes 57-12.

INDOOR TRACK

Karnish leads Cougars

Brenna Karnish led the effort for the Misericordia squads at the Nazareth Conference Cup, earning a pair of wins in the shot put and weight throw. Sarah Wagner was second in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump.

For the men’s team, Stephen Rowley finished second in the 5,000 at the event.

New records for King’s

Liz Porto recorded a 1:32.49 in the 500 to set a new school record as the Monarchs competed at the Bucknell Open.

On the men’s side, Travis Lane also broke the program record in the heptathlon, finishing with 4,265 points to place fourth. He had a new personal best in 60 hurdles during the event with a time of 9.86 seconds.

WRESTLING

Lycoming 27, King’s 21

Gus Petruske IV, Cole Anderson and Connor Wrobleski all earned wins by fall in a narrow loss for the Monarchs.