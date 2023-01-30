🔊 Listen to this

Penn State’s Kebba Njie goes to the basket on Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in State College.

Penn State’s Seth Lundy scores on a reverse layup against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in State College.

UNIVERSITY PARK — Jalen Pickett scored 25 points with eight rebounds and eight assists, Andrew Funk surpassed 1,500 points and Penn State raced past Michigan 83-61 on Sunday.

Seth Lundy scored 22 points for the Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten Conference), who matched last season’s win total. Funk had 19 points and Michael Henn added 10.

Penn State, which lost the first meeting 79-69, was shooting 58% and led by 32 midway through the second half before finishing 4 of 13. The Nittany Lions were 13 of 30 from the 3-point line after having their worst outing of the season (4 of 26) in a loss at Rutgers on Tuesday. Lundy and Funk were both 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Jett Howard made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Wolverines (11-10, 5-5), who were coming off a five-point loss to No. 1 Purdue. Howard missed the game against the Boilermakers with an ankle injury and was questionable for Penn State. Leading scorer Hunter Dickinson, who averages 18.3 points and 8.9 rebounds, had six points and two boards.

Penn State had an 18-0 run starting with five-straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the first half for a 49-30 lead. Funk had the last two 3s and capped it with a three-point play 31 seconds before halftime. Michigan added a basket and trailed 49-32 in what was PSU’s highest-scoring half of the season.

Pickett had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Funk 14 on 5 of 7 as Penn State shot 9 of 17 from distance and 61% overall in the first half.

Howard was 7 of 8, 4 of 5 behind the arc for 18 Michigan points in the first half. He had 13 points when the PSU lead was 16-15 and his 3-pointer at the 4:31 mark had the Wolverines within 31-30 but they missed their next five shots.

Lundy opened the second half with a 3, Henn made a layup and the lead was never below 20 after that. Lundy had five points and Pickett four in a 9-0 spurt that made it 73-41 midway through the second half.

Michigan outscored Penn State 20-10 over the final 10 minutes.

The Nittany Lions go to No. 1 Purdue on Wednesday. Michigan plays at Northwestern on Thursday.

NO. 1 PURDUE 77, MICHIGAN STATE 61

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, helping No. 1 Purdue beat Michigan State.

David Jenkins Jr. added a season-best 11 points as the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1) won their eighth straight. Edey also had three blocks and three assists.

A.J. Hoggard led Michigan State with 20 points and Jaden Akins had 12.

The Spartans (14-8, 6-5) haven’t won at Mackey Arena since 2014. Edey, who had 32 points and 17 rebounds in a 64-63 win at Michigan State on Jan. 16, stood in their way once again.

After scoring just four points and grabbing only one rebound in the first 12 minutes, the 7-foot-4 junior heated up quickly and put the Spartans in deep trouble.

A stretch of eight consecutive points for Edey sent the Boilermakers on a half-closing 23-5 run. Spartans coach Tom Izzo drew a technical foul at the end of the first half, and Braden Smith converted both free throws for a 42-22 lead before the second half started.

Edey was just warming up.

He scored Purdue’s first three baskets in the second half. When Michigan State went on a 7-0 run to close to 53-43, Edey made two layups and four free throws to make it 61-45 with 8:58 to play.

The Spartans couldn’t get closer than 13 the rest of the game.

NO. 23 PROVIDENCE 70, VILLANOVA 65

PHILADELPHIA — Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime and hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help No. 23 Providence defeat Villanova.

The game was played at the Wells Fargo Center and ended about an hour before the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game the street at Lincoln Financial Field. There were some Eagles chants and plenty of green jerseys throughout the arena.

Ed Croswell scored 14 points, Bryce Hopkins had 13 and Devin Carter chipped in 12 for the Friars (17-5, 9-2 Big East). Providence trailed by seven midway in the second half before rallying.

Cam Whitmore had 21 points to lead Villanova (10-11, 4-6), which returned to the court after an eight-day layoff. Eric Dixon added 14 points and Caleb Daniels and Brandon Slater had 10 apiece for the Wildcats.

Providence was clinging to a one-point lead in the final minute when Bynum converted a turnaround, step-back jumper off one foot with 24.7 seconds to play. After a Villanova turnover, Bynum was fouled and made both free throws during a one-and-one situation with 13 seconds left to clinch the victory.

It was the second game back in the lineup after missing four due to an abdominal strain for Bynum, who transferred to Providence from Saint Joseph’s.

Justin Moore returned to action for Villanova for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles’ in Villanova’s 50-44 Elite Eight victory over Houston last spring.

The home crowd roared when Moore was introduced last in the Wildcats’ starting lineup and cheered again when the 6-foot-4 senior guard made his first basket on a left-handed layup three minutes into the game. Moore finished with five points.

Whitmore’s corner 3 broke a 42-all tie and started a 7-0 Villanova second-half run. The spurt ended with an inside basket by Whitmore that made it 49-42 with 10:41 to play, matching the Wildcats’ largest lead to that point.

ST. JOHN’S 75, GEORGETOWN 73

NEW YORK — David Jones led St. John’s with 17 points and AJ Storr scored the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds remaining as the Red Storm took down Georgetown.

Jones had seven rebounds for the Red Storm (14-8, 4-7 Big East Conference). Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 15 points. Joel Soriano had his nation-leading 18th double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hoyas (6-16, 1-10) were led in scoring by Amir “Primo” Spears, who finished with 25 points. Georgetown also got 17 points and two steals from Brandon Murray. In addition, Qudus Wahab finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Addae-Wusu scored nine points in the first half and St. John’s went into the break trailing 39-35. Jones led the rally for St. John’s with 12 points in the second half.

IOWA 93, RUTGERS 82

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kris Murray scored 24 points, Ahron Ulis added 16 and Iowa defeated Rutgers.

The Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), boasting the conference’s top offense for five years running and averaging 80.7 points per game this season, became the first team to score 80 points on the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) this season. Rutgers entered with the Big Ten’s stingiest defense, yielding 58.1 points to its opponents.

Murray sank 8 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and made 7 of 9 free throws for Iowa. He added six rebounds. Ulis made 5 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers. Tony Perkins totaled 11 points and seven rebounds, while Connor McCaffery scored 11 and handed out six assists. Patrick McCaffery, playing for the first time since Jan. 1, came off the bench to score nine on 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc.

Aundre Hyatt came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers, scoring 16 to lead Rutgers. Clifford Omoruyi contributed 15 points and eight rebounds. Mawot Mag added 12 points and seven boards. Paul Mulcahy had 11 points and a career-high 13 assists, while Cam Spencer scored 10.

Murray and Ulis scored 12 points apiece to guide the Hawkeyes to a 45-34 lead at halftime. Rutgers jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but Patrick McCaffery came off the bench to a standing ovation and hit his first 3-pointer after a month-long absence for personal reasons to give Iowa a 15-14 lead with 11;58 left. Seven different Hawkeyes hit 3-pointers before intermission. Perkins connected from beyond the arc and Connor McCaffery and Ulis nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 16-5 run over the final 4:53.

Patrick McCaffery’s 3-pointer gave Iowa a 68-58 lead with 9:47 remaining in the game. Hyatt answered with two straight 3-pointers, Cam Spencer had a layup and Dean Reiber made the first of two free throws to cap a 9-0 run and get the Scarlet Knights within 68-67 with 8:05 left.