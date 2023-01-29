🔊 Listen to this

One of my favorite sporting weekends of the year has come and gone. And while sure, the NFL conference championship games are a big deal, and Novak Djokovic adding another Grand Slam to his trophy case is awesome, that’s not what I’m talking about.

This was Royal Rumble weekend, baby.

While it’s not remotely as prevalent as it was when I was younger, every so often I’ll still mention my love for pro wrestling and get the “Don’t you know it’s fake?” response.

I am 26 years old. If I couldn’t have figured that out by now, this would be a VERY different conversation.

Does that bother me, that wrestling is fake? Not at all.

For example, Sunday’s NFC title game between the Eagles and Niners wasn’t fake, and it was awful! Unwatchable stuff. If someone up in the booth was writing out the game beforehand, it likely would have played out in a much more compelling fashion.

Instead of, say, Josh Johnson coming off the bench for San Francisco, wouldn’t it be wild if Joe Montana came trotting out of the tunnel, suddenly back in his prime, and led the Niners to a win? That’s how I would have booked it.

To circle back to the primary focus of this column, I did not have any action on the Royal Rumble, though you could absolutely find books that offer WWE bets. I know that the men’s Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, closed as +125 to win the match, the odds-on favorite.

If I were just a casual wrestling guy, or just an even bigger degenerate than I am at present, I would absolutely lay iron on WWE. If you see a big shift in odds, it’s probably someone from within the company who saw the match script and is trying to win a few scummy bucks. Tail that shift, and you’ll probably be very successful.

The drawback to that is, if I were to see the odds on the day of a big show, I’d probably be spoiled as to who would win all the matches. And that would stink.

Alright, I’ve said enough. This is all just a clever deflection so I don’t have to mention that I whiffed on both my picks last week. Detroit Mercy got hammered by Oakland, and Duke lost at Virginia Tech.

It’s gotta be a bounce back this week. Let’s rumble.

Jackson State University (+7.5) vs. Southern University — Monday, 9 p.m.

Pick: Southern -7.5

It’s an ugly Monday sports schedule, for sure. Very small college basketball slate, no more Monday Night Football, I don’t know anything about the NBA and so forth.

We will make do, and we will start here in the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC).

This number might trend toward Jackson State a little bit, I’m locking it in for myself at -7.5 but I’d caution against letting it get above -8.5. It probably won’t get higher than that, though.

Southern U is currently in first place in the SWAC, outperforming a projected third-place finish in the league. They boast the highest-scoring offense in the league — by six whole points. That’s a huge margin.

They also have more made three-pointers than any other team in the league, make them at a more efficient clip than any team besides Alabama A&M, and boast the best turnover margin in the league.

It’s all good things looking Southern’s way, and on the other side, Jackson State doesn’t really have an edge anywhere. They rebound a bit better than Southern, but I’m sure the Jaguars will concede that if they’re making their shots.

On the road at Southern, probably the toughest home environment in the conference, I think the Tigers may be outmatched.

Jackson State does have a really good win earlier in the year at Southern Methodist, but they’ve dropped a couple games in league play that they shouldn’t have, and I think they’re trending downward.

Southern University is the play here.

Maryland Eastern Shore (+1.5) vs. Morgan State — Monday, 7 p.m.

Pick: Morgan State -1.5

Jumping to the MEAC for this one, in what actually lines up as a good game featuring two of the league’s best — one team expected to be good, one a surprise.

Eastern Shore sits atop the MEAC leaderboard at 5-1, after a projected sixth-place finish in the MEAC preseason polls. The key for the Hawks this year has been their defense, the best in the league.

Morgan State will pose as big a problem for Eastern Shore as they’ve seen in league play yet, however.

The Bears are a very good offense, led by two of the top three scorers in the MEAC in Isaiah Burke and Malik Miller. Burke, in particular, is a lethal three-point shooter, and will command a lot of attention from the UMES defense, which may free up Miller and Morgan State’s other scorers.

While Eastern Shore trends at the top of the league defensively, they sink to the bottom in most offensive categories, while Morgan State stays pretty middling with their defense. The Bears defend the three very well, even better than UMES, so if Burke gets cooking and gets Morgan State out to a lead, UMES may not have the firepower to keep up.

With the homecourt advantage, I like Morgan State laying the point and a half.