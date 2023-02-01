🔊 Listen to this

Drew Sechleer hit two free throws with time expired in the second half to turn a potential loss into a 43-42 victory for Crestwood over Hazleton Area on Tuesday night in a WVC Division 1 boys basketball game.

The Cougars led 42-41 on the final possession when Sechleer was fouled on a 3-pointer as the clock ran out. He sank the first two shots to earn the win for the Comets, who saw Hazleton Area erase a 35-27 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Sechleer finished with a game-high 24 points. The Cougars got 18 from Luke Gennaro and 12 from Samy Guzman.

Pittston Area 49, Wilkes-Barre Area 37

The Patriots jumped out to a 16-3 lead after one quarter on the way to a win at home. Anthony Cencetti finished with 20 points, followed by Silvio Giardina (11) and Matt Walter (10).

Vincent Garrett led the Wolfpack with 11 points while Waarithi Oseni had 10.

Wyoming Valley West 57, Berwick 51

Zach Konopke scored nine of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Spartans from five points down heading into the final frame.

Emmanuel Lewis had 13 points for Valley West. The Bulldogs got 20 points from Jace Degroat and 12 from Sean Murphy.

Wyoming Seminary 41, MMI Prep 40

Jack Novelli scored 15 points while Jack Leahy and Chief Montalvo added nine apiece to help the Blue Knights hold off the Preppers.

Ryan Sones finished with 15 to lead MMI.

Nanticoke Area 57, Lake-Lehman 50

Jaidyn Johnson opened the night by scoring 13 in the first quarter en route to a 35-point performance in the Trojans’ win on the road.

The Black Knights were led by Corey Bean (19 points) and Joe Shiskowski (14).

Northwest 67, Benton 23

The Rangers led 25-2 after one quarter and four players finished in double figures.

Landon Hufford and Zac O’Day both scored 13 points while Josh Miner added 12 and Ryan Miner had 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 31, Millville 25

Down by a point heading into the fourth quarter, the Rangers rallied for a road win behind 22 points from Charleigh Miner.

Miner finished 10-for-12 from the foul line, hitting 5-of-6 in the fourth.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Berwick 112, Wyoming Valley West 56

Madilyn Andrews won two individual events (200 IM, 100 free) and swam on two winning relay teams to lead the Bulldogs.

For the Spartans, Dinah Lazinsky took first in the 100 breast.

BOYS SWIMMING

Wyoming Valley West 112, Berwick 42

The team of Noah Hiedcavage, Chris Hummel, Cole Bolesta and Antonio Torres combined to win all three relay events for Valley West. Bolesta (100 fly) and Hummel (110 breast) added an individual win apiece.

Thomas Andrews won the 50 free and 100 free for the Bulldogs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 43, Hazleton Area 42

HAZLETON AREA (42) — Santiago 1 0-0 2, Gennaro 7 0-0 18, Guzman 5 2-4 12, Catrone 1 2-2 4, Marshall 3 0-0 6, Coste 0 0-0 0, Melenciano 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-6 42.

CRESTWOOD (43) — Czapla 2 0-0 4, Sklarosky 1 3-6 5, Wright 1 0-3 2, D. Sechleer 7 7-8 24, Burbank 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Hilpp 0 0-0 0, Agapito 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-17 43.

Hazleton Area`4`10`13`15 — 42

Crestwood`14`10`11`8 — 43

Three-point goals — HAZ 4 (Gennaro 4); CRE 5 (D. Sechleer 3, Johnson 2)

Pittston Area 49, Wilkes-Barre Area 37

WILKES-BARRE AREA (37) — Jannuzzi 2 0-0 4, Oseni 4 2-4 10, Benjamin 2 0-0 4, Garrett 4 1-2 11, Rodriguez 0 0-2 0, Cottle 1 1-2 3, Egbeto 1 1-2 3, Ascerno 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-12 37.

PITTSTON AREA (49) — Giardina 3 2-3 11, Long 2 0-0 4, Walter 5 0-1 10, Clarke 2 0-0 4, Cencetti 7 4-4 20, Burnett 0 0-0 0, Ivey 0 0-0 0, Barbieri 0 0-0 0, McGarry 0 0-0 0, Lynn 0 0-0 0, Bilbow 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-8 49.

Wilkes-Barre Area`3`9`14`11 — 37

Pittston Area`16`9`19`5 — 49

Three-point goals — WBA 2 (Garrett 2); PA 5 (Giardina 3, Cencetti 2)

Wyoming Seminary 41, MMI Prep 40

MMI PREP (40) — Lispi 3 0-0 6, Pantages 1 0-0 2, Sones 6 2-4 15, Pease 0 2-6 2, Brobst 3 0-0 6, Floryshak 3 0-0 9, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-10 40.

WYOMING SEMINARY (41) — Iskra 1 2-3 4, Novelli 6 0-0 15, Stull 1 1-2 4, J. Leahy 4 1-5 9, Montalvo 3 2-4 9, Hetton 0 0-0 0, Evan 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-14 41.

MMI Prep`11`13`9`7 — 40

Wyo. Seminary`10`12`10`9 — 41

Three-point goals — MMI 4 (Floryshak 3, Sones); SEM 5 (Novelli 3, Stull, Montalvo)

Wyoming Valley West 57, Berwick 51

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (57) — Wells 1 2-3 4, Konopke 7 7-7 24, Terry 0 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 2 0-0 6, Walker 2 0-0 5, Lewis 5 0-1 13, Wojciechowski 2 0-0 5, McKenith 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-13 57.

BERWICK (51) — Murphy 4 4-4 12, Hanson 3 0-0 7, Howie 2 0-0 5, Degroat 7 0-0 20, Ramiro 1 2-2 4, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Guzman 1 0-0 3, Wiest 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-6 51.

Valley West`13`15`7`22 — 57

Berwick`11`19`10`11 — 51

Three-point goals — WVW 10 (Konopke 3, Lewis 3, Weatherspoon 2, Walker, Wojciechowski); BER 9 (Degroat 6, Hanson, Howie, Guzman)

Nanticoke Area 57, Lake-Lehman 50

NANTICOKE AREA (57) — Butczynski 0 1-2 1, Collins 0 0-0 0, Turak 2 3-5 7, Williams 0 0-0 0, Brogan 0 0-0 0, Remley 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Florian 0 1-2 1, Mullery 1 1-2 4, Johnson 10 11-12 35, Jordan-Thomas 4 1-2 9. Totals 17 18-25 57.

LAKE-LEHMAN (50) — Paraschak 2 0-0 4, Shiskowski 6 2-2 14, Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Bean 8 0-0 19, Berry 2 0-0 4, Hammett 2 0-0 5, Smith 0 0-0 0, Lee 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 2-2 50.

Nanticoke Area`19`12`13`13 — 57

Lake-Lehman`12`7`14`17 — 50

Three-point goals — NAN 5 (Johnson 4, Mullery); LL 4 (Bean 3, Hammett)