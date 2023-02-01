🔊 Listen to this

District 2 will hold its Team Duals wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals Wednesday at four locations.

The quarterfinal matches start at 5:30 p.m. The semifinals will be at 7 p.m. The Team Duals conclude Saturday at Pittston Area.

Tickets are $6 plus a processing fee and are available online only through the link on the piaad2.org homepage.

Top-seeded Lackawanna Trail and second-seeded Berwick will host Class 2A matches. Top-seeded Abington Heights and second-seeded Wyoming Valley West will host the Class 3A matches.

The eight-team fields for both classifications were selected based on power rankings. Lackawanna Trail and Honesdale finished atop the Class 2A power rankings. However, District 2 decided to have a Lackawanna League team and Wyoming Valley Conference team each host on Wednesday, so Berwick bumped up from third to second.

The same scenario played out in Class 3A where Valley West jumped Delaware Valley and Wallenpaupack in the final standings.

Berwick (11-4) will open with Valley View (6-7) while the other quarterfinal will be Honesdale (14-4) vs. Western Wayne (5-6).

Lackawanna Trail (17-1) will face Scranton Prep (4-7). Wyoming Area (10-6) and Montrose (10-8) are in the other quarterfinal. Montrose defeated Wyoming Area 39-36 on Dec. 3.

At Valley West, the host Spartans (17-4) wrestle West Scranton (5-7). Crestwood (9-7) vs. Delaware Valley (11-2) will be the other match.

Abington Heights (15-0) opens with Dallas (4-6). Pittston Area (10-9) will wrestle Wallenpaupack (17-2). Wallenpaupack defeated Pittston Area 46-28 on Dec. 3 and 58-15 on Dec. 12.

Saturday’s schedule at Pittston Area is as follows: 9 a.m., Class 2A consolation semifinals; 10:30 a.m., Class 3A consolation semifinals; noon, Class 2A and 3A consolation finals; 1:30 p.m., Class 2A and 3A championships.

The two District 2 champions will advance to the PIAA Team Duals championships Feb. 9-11 at the Giant Center in Hershey.