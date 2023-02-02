🔊 Listen to this

Berwick and Wyoming Valley West were the only Wyoming Valley Conference wrestling teams to win in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Team Duals on Wednesday. Neither, though, will be wrestling for district titles.

After defeating Valley View 46-24 in the Class 2A quarterfinals, Berwick fell to Honesdale 45-18 in the semifinals. Valley West opened the Class 3A bracket with a 33-29 quarterfinal win against West Scranton. The Spartans lost 34-24 to Delaware Valley in the semifinals.

Berwick and Valley West will both be wrestling in consolation semifinals on Saturday morning at Pittston Area High School.

The consolation finals for Class 2A and 3A are noon Saturday. The championship matches will be at 1:30 p.m. Lackawanna Trail and Honesdale will wrestle for the 2A crown while Abington Heights and Delaware Valley will wrestle for the 3A championship.

Four Wyoming Valley Conference teams were eliminated in the quarterfinals. In Class 3A, Abington Heights knocked out Dallas 61-12, Wallenpaupack defeated Pittston Area 48-25 and Delaware Valley eliminated Crestwood 44-24. Wyoming Area was eliminated in Class 2A as the Warriors fell to Montrose 35-31. The victory was Montrose’s third over Wyoming Area this season.

In the other two Class 2A quarterfinals, Honesdale defeated Western Wayne 51-15 and top-seeded Lackawanna Trail rolled past Scranton Prep 66-6.

In Berwick’s win over Valley View, Carmen Melt (114), Trystan English (189), Liam Carroll (215) and Bruce Hartman (285) had pins.

Berwick then lost five bouts via fall in the loss to Honesdale. Five Dawgs picked up wins. Carroll won by technical fall, Sawyer Keller (133) won by major decision and English, Hartman and Kyle Winter (121) won by decision.

Joe Rivas’ win by decision at 172 gave Valley West its win over West Scranton. Richie Kioske (114) won by fall. The other four victories came via forfeit.

In the loss to Delaware Valley, Dorian Hoffman (107) had Valley West’s only pin. Louden Giza (121), Caleb Hoffman (127), Mason Sgarlat (160) and John McLaughlin (215) won by decisions. Jake Griffin, a Holy Redeemer athlete who wrestles with Valley West as part of a co-op agreement, won by injury default at 189.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 50, North Pocono 46

Tied at halftime, the Mountaineers took the lead in the third quarter and held on for a non-conference win on the road.

Darius Wallace scored 17 points to lead Dallas while Michael Cumbo added 14. The Mounts overcame a 21-point performance from the Trojans’ A.J. Nemitz.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 53, Williamsport 49

Keira Dougherty scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Comets erased a five-point deficit in the final frame to earn a non-conference win.

Cadence Hiller added 11 points for Crestwood, which outscored the Millionaires 21-12 in the fourth.

BOYS SWIMMING

Dallas 139, Nanticoke Area 24

Tommy Dolan (200 IM, 100 fly) and Maddoc Watkins (200 free, 100 back) won two individual events for Dallas. Dolan also swam on two winning relay teams while Watkins picked up a win on the 200 medley relay team.

Stephen Miller (100 free) also picked up additional wins on the 400 and 200 free relay teams. Jacob Hoegan won the 100 freestyle and swan a leg in the 400 free relay. Casey McGlynn won the 500 freestyle and was also on the 200 free relay team.

Nick Wilk won the 100 breaststroke.

Tunkhannock 117, Wyoming Area 35

Brayden Christopher (200 IM, 100 back) and Aiden Edwards (50 free, 100 fly) won two races each for Tunkhannock.

Also posting wins for the Tigers were Lance Andrews (200 free), River Strauss (diving), Mark Holovacs (100 free), Josh Gaudet (500 free) and Patrick Marbaker (100 breast).

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dallas 130, Nanticoke Area 23

Lydia Gonzales (50 free, 100 breast) won two individual events for Dallas and also swam on two winning relay teams for Dallas. Olivia Sitkowski (200 free, 500 free) won two races and swam on the winning 200 free relay team.

Erika Doran (200 IM, 200 free relay) was a double winner. Also picking up wins for Dallas were Brianna Dempsey (diving), Peyton Stauffer (100 fly) and Hannah Gozikowski (100 free).

Nanticoke Area’s Casey Cabonilas won the 100 backstroke.

Tunkhannock 100, Wyoming Area 65

Samantha Roerig (200 free, 100 free), Eliza Talcott (200 IM, 100 fly) and Julianna Roote (50 free, 100 breast) were double winners for Tunkhannock.

Noelle Alguire won the diving and Emma Holdredge won the 500 freestyle.

Wyoming Area’s Sophia Sabatini won the 100 backstroke.

DISTRICT 2 CLASS 3A DUALS

Quarterfinals

Wallenpaupack 48, Pittston Area 25

107 – Giovanni Lomonaco (WAL) pinned Oscar Ciriaco, 2:39; 114 – Nicholas Skoko (PA) won by forfeit; 121 – Jahiem Butler (PA) pinned Brenden Bristol, 3:32; 127 – Shawn Shimonis (PA) pinned Thomas Preston, 0:38; 133 – Jaden Colwell (WAL) pinned Gage Leffler, 0:38; 139 – Immanuel Caufiled (WAL) pinned Malkolm Blackshear, 3:46; 145 – Gunnar Myers (WAL) pinned Dominic Innamorati, 1:47; 152 – Jacob Aftewicz (PA) dec. Logan Caruso, 3-0; 160 – James Spindler (PA) maj. dec. Gabriel Caufield, 12-1; 172 – Conan Kier (WAL) pinned Keegan Bucci, 4:45; 189 – Xaiden Schock (WAL) pinned Kevin Hower, 1:12; 215 – Henry Baronowski (WAL) pinned Brody Spindler, 1:28; 285 – Dave Sudo (PA) pinned Justin Gougeon, 0:46

Abington Heights 61, Dallas 12

107 — Connor Beck (AH) won by forfeit; 113 – Luke Sirianni (AH) maj. dec. Sidney O’Donnell 18-5; 121 – Luke Evans (127) pinned Caiden Scouten 0:19; 133 — Lucas Tirpak (DAL) pinned Adian Ryan 2:23; 139 – Austin Smith (AH) pinned Noah Moran 2:18; 145 – Sam Stevens (AH) tech. fall Troy Jones 17-2; 152 — Brian Heard (AH) pinned Sam Kelley 2:28; 160 – Colin Price (AH) pinned Steven Phillips 5:10; 172 – Keith Yusinski (AH) pinned Bobby Booth 1:54; 189 – Caleb Marzolino (AH) pinned Dan Sabulski 0:33; 215 – Ryan Morris (215) pinned Jackson Drake 1:28; 285 – John Gorrick (AH) pinned John Scherer 1:43

Delaware Valley 44, Crestwood 24

107 – Dean Gouldthorpe (DV) pinned Anson Jumper 2:36; 114 — Landon Machado (DV) maj. dec. Nicholas Webb 11-2; 121 – Brady Colville (DV) won by forfeit; 127 – Same Jeckell (CRE) maj. dec. Ryan Polhill 11-3; 133 – Dom Moyer (DV) tech. fall Santino Casarella 20-5; 139 – Thomas Stavitzski (CRE) dec. Travis Walton 15-12; 145 – Luke Brazanskas (DV) tech. fall Ethan Zabroski 21-5; 152 – Devin Shaw (CRE) tech. fall Matt McGrath 16-1; 160 – AJ Dierkson (AH) pinned Isaac Mertz 3:48; 172 – CJ Walton (DV) pinned Logan Rolles 0:42; 189 – Lincoln Bibla (CRE) won by forfeit; 215 — Magnus Bibla (CRE) pinned Chris DellaBella 0:45; 285 – Aiden Black (AH) pinned Chris Smolenak 1:23

Wyoming Valley West 33, West Scranton 29

107 — Dorian Hoffman (WVW) won by forfeit; 114 – Richie Kioske (WVW) pinned Drew Sphabmixay 1:28; 121 – Tyson Cook (WS) maj. dec. Louden Giza 13-1; 127 – Jason Williams (WS) dec. Caleb Hoffman 6-5; 133 – Mike Turi (WS) pinned Mason Antonik 0:29; 139 – Angel Olavarria (WS) def. Ryan Garvin, result n/a; 145 – Max Roth (WS) won by forfeit; 152 – Mason Bennett (WS) maj. dec. Tanner Pearson 12-2; 160 – MJ Turi (WS) dec. Mason Sgarlat 5-1; 172 – Colby Celuck (WS) dec. Joe Rivas 8-4; 189 – Jake Griffin (WVW) won by forfeit; 215 – John McLaughlin (WVW) won by forfeit; 285 – Nick Giza (WVW) won by forfeit

Semifinals

Delaware Valley 34, Wyoming Valley West 24

107 – Dorian Hoffman (WVW) pinned Dean Gouldthorpe 3:59; 114 – Landon Machado (DV) pinned Richie Kioske 2:57; 121 – Louden Giza (WVW) dec. Brady Colville 7-0; 127 – Caleb Hoffman (WVW) dec. Ryan Polhill 10-3; 133 – Dom Moyer (DV) pinned Mason Antonik 0:29; 139 – Travis Walton (DV) pinned Ryan Garvin 1:49; 145 – Ty Bates (DV) won by forfeit; 152 – Luke Brazanskas (DV) maj. dec. Tanner Pearson 9-1; 160 – Mason Sgarlat (WVW) dec. AJ Dierksen 2-1; 172 – CJ Walton (DV) dec. Joe Rivas 7-5; 189 – Jake Griffin (WVW) won by injury default; 215 – John McLaughlin (WVW) def. Chris DellaBella 8-6; 285 – Aiden Black (DV) dec. Nick Giza 9-2

DISTRICT 2 CLASS 2A DUALS

Quarterfinals

Berwick 46, Valley View 24

107 – Cooper Rawlings (VV) won by forfeit; 114 — Carmen Malt (BER) pinned Ashlyn Frost, 0:36; 121 – Kyle Winter (BER) maj. dec. Nick Boccadori 14-2; 127 – David Grzenda (VV) won by forfeit; 133 – Donte Tripp (BER) won by forfeit; 139 – Richard Leslie (VV) pinned Sawyer Keller 2:56; 145 – Tyler Winter (BER) won by forfeit; 152 – Michael Zipay (VV) won by forfeit; 160 – Cameron Gomez (BER) dec. Jabari Glezen 13-8; 172 – John Guerriero (BER) maj. dec. Camryn Higgins 15-5; 189 – Trystan English (BER) pinned Patrick Marcinco 1:39; 215 – Liam Carroll (BER) pinned Tanner Peters 3:14; 285 – Bruce Hartman (BER) pinned Apollo Kazmierski 0:16.

Montrose 35, Wyoming Area 31

107 – Larissa Taylor (MON) dec. Shane Emsley, 4-2; 114 – Connor Novakowski (WA) won by forfeit; 121 – Alex Cordts (MON) maj. dec. John Chiampi, 18-7; 127 – Jonathan Stone (WA) pinned Evan Miller, 0:45; 133 – Dylan Geertgens (MON) won by forfeit; 139 – Jaden Pepe (WA) won by forfeit; 145 – Kendall Heck (WA) maj. dec. James Bixby, 12-4; 152 – Anthony Evanitsky (WA) pinned Xzander Boehm, 0:28; 160 – Josiah Gibbore (MON) pinned Ben Gravine, 1:13; 172 – Jesse Rogers (MON) maj. dec. Paul Panek, 13-5 ; 189 – John Acker (MON) won by forfeit; 215 – Alexander Hurtak (MON) won by forfeit; 285 – Nate Obrzut (WA) dec Derrick DeMann, 5-2

Semifinals

Honesdale 45, Berwick 18

107 – Sean Eissie (HON) pinned Carmen Malt 4:01; 114 – Brent Hoey (HON) pinned Cameron Krystofosky 0:20; 121 – Kyle Winters (BER) dec. Justin Scanlon 9-3; 127 – Charles Moran (HON) pinned Savannah Wisneskli 0:48; 133 – Sawyer Keller (BER) maj. dec. Braden McLaughlin 10-0; 139 – Tim Martin (HON) pinned Tyler Winter 2:33; 145 — Joey Gianetti (HON) pinned Josh Kishbaugh 2:16; 152 – Cole Chesna (HON) won by forfeit; 160 – Mason Avero (HON) dec. John Guerriero 6-4; 172 – Bennett Fritz (HON) pinned Everett Snyder 3:33; 189 – Trystan English (BER) dec. Joel Landry 9-4; 215 – Lian Carroll (BER) tech. fall Julian Pons 17-2; 285 – Bruce Hartman (BER) dec. Matt Becker 704

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 50, North Pocono 46

DALLAS (50) — Nocito 2 2-3 7, Wallace 5 7-9 17, Bufalino 3 1-3 7, Cumbo 5 3-3 14, Williams 1 0-0 2, Timinski 0 0-0 0, Faux 1 0-0 3, Farrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-18 50.

NORTH POCONO (45) — Walsh 4 4-12 13, Nemitz 6 4-4 21, West 4 0-3 10, Litts 0 0-0 0, Lafave 0 0-0 0, Hrobuchak 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-19 46.

Dallas`5`12`19`14 — 50

North Pocono`7`10`11`18 — 46

Three-point goals — DAL 3 (Nocito, Cumbo, Faux); NP 8 (Nemitz 5, West 2, Walsh)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 53, Williamsport 49

WILLIAMSPORT (49) — Rainier 1 0-0 2, Wilson 2 1-2 5, Chilson 6 5-5 17, Nieto 0 0-0 0, Baney 4 3-7 11, Mahon 1 0-0 2, Helmrich 0 0-0 0, Crews 1 0-0 2, Tutler 4 0-0 10. Totals 19 9-14 49.

CRESTWOOD (53) — Bozinko 0 1-2 1, Glowacki 2 0-0 5, Hiller 5 1-2 11, Gallagher 0 0-0 0, Dougherty 10 5-8 25, Andrews 3 2-2 8, Petrosky 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 9-14 53.

Williamsport`16`11`10`12 — 49

Crestwood`10`16`6`21 — 53

Three-point goals — WIL 2 (Tutler 2); CRE 2 (Glowacki, Petrosky)