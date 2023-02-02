🔊 Listen to this

Hoping to stay alive in the race for a spot in the conference tournament, the King’s men’s basketball team picked up a win over another playoff hopeful, beating Misericordia 74-64 on Wednesday night at Scandlon Gymnasium.

Sophomore Chris Patton turned in the best performance of his King’s career, setting new highs in points (31) and rebounds (11) to lead the Monarchs.

King’s stormed out to a 47-34 lead at halftime only to see the Cougars rally to pull within 50-48 midway through the second half.

But the Monarchs didn’t allow them to take the lead, pulling away for their second straight win.

Patton shot 11-for-16 and was 4-for-5 from behind the arc while adding four steals on defense. Garrett Burys had 14 points and eight rebounds while Will Johnson scored 13 points with five assists.

Nate Kreitzer topped Misericordia with 14 points.

DeSales 65, Wilkes 54

Drake Marshall recorded his second double-double this season for Wilkes with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Trent Fisher had nine points and seven boards. Joe Zvorsky tossed in seven points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Misericordia 61, King’s 50

Misericordia scored the first 13 points of the game and never trailed to earn a MAC Freedom win on the road. The Cougars got 14 points off the bench from Meaghan McCaffrey while Gianna Delfino had 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Lauren Casey scored a career-high 16 points for the Monarchs.

DeSales 72, Wilkes 42

The Colonels couldn’t keep up with the No. 9 ranked team in the country as the visiting Bulldogs led 38-18 at halftime.

Nadia Evanosky led Wilkes with 10 points. Jordyn Jennings scored eight.