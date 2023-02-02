🔊 Listen to this

Filip Hallander returned to action Wednesday night, but it proved to be a tough night for the Penguins forward. Nearly a month after leaving the ice on a stretcher after a scary fall at Mohegan Sun Arena, Hallander was back in uniform for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s 3-2 loss to Springfield.

Unfortunately for Hallander, he was in the penalty box for both of the Thunderbirds’ goals in the third period, including Matthew Peca’s game-winner with 4:01 left in regulation.

Hallander was also penalized early in the third with the score 1-1, negating part of a five-minute power play for the Penguins because of a cross checking major to Springfield’s Matthew Kessel.

Brady Lyle scored on the ensuing 4-on-4 to make it 2-1. The Penguins’ Alex Nylander picked up his team-leading 18th goal of the season just as Hallander left the box to tie it back up.

Lyle also scored for the T-birds to tie the game in the second period. The Penguins opened the scoring just 2:18 into the first on a deflection by Corey Andonovski.

Hallander was credited with two shots on goal in his first game since Jan. 6 against Charlotte. He appeared to hit his head on the ice after a collision with a Checkers player, and the game was ultimately called with 1:12 left. He was hospitalized overnight but returned home the next day.

Dustin Tokarski was back in net, returned from a call-up to Pittsburgh with the NHL hitting its All-Star break. He finished with 14 saves on 17 shots.

Nylander added an assist on Andonovski’s goal, which came off a tip of a Mitch Reinke shot.