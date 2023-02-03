🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The second and third quarters were a bit chaotic Thursday night.

Just the way the Hazleton Area girls basketball team wanted them to be.

The Cougars thrive on a pushing the pace to create turnovers. They understand they’ll make some too, but as long as the opponent makes more — as Wilkes-Barre Area did — things should sort out fine.

Hazleton Area forced 20 turnovers in the middle quarters to grab a double-digit lead on the way to defeating WBA 52-39 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball game.

Hazleton Area improved to 8-4 in the division and 15-5 overall. WBA fell to 8-4 in the division and 16-4 overall. Wyoming Valley West is 9-3 in Division 1 as the three teams battle for a berth in the WVC championship tournament. Division 1 champion Pittston Area already earned one of the two playoff spots in the division.

“It wasn’t pretty. We don’t make it pretty,” Hazleton Area coach Joe Gavio said. “We throw the ball away, but we play fast. You have to accept that.”

The frenzied pace turned a 12-8 deficit early in the second quarter into a 19-12 lead on a pair of free throws by Sophia Shults at 4:49. Hazleton Area built the lead to double digits, but WBA closed strongly and Mackenzie Evans’ steal and layup at the buzzer cut the deficit to 28-22.

“We left them off the hook in the second quarter,” Gavio said. “It could have been 14 or 15 at halftime, and they cut it to six or something.”

WBA, though, turned over the ball three times in the first minute of the third quarter. Baskets by Olivia Williams and Brianna Kennedy bumped Hazleton Area’s lead back to double figures.

The Wolfpack couldn’t make a major dent in the deficit the rest of the way. Hazleton Area took a 43-29 lead into the fourth when Shults finished off the third with a running 3-pointer just past midcourt as the buzzer sounded.

WBA lost for a second consecutive game and the second time to Hazleton Area. The other losses were to Pittston Area.

“To be honest, I thought we’d come out better because of that Pittston game,” WBA coach Mary Mushock said of the loss on Monday, where her team scored a season-low 22 points. “I didn’t think we’d play like this two games in a row. We’re just not playing as a team right now and have to rally the troops and get it back together.”

Hazleton Area 52, Wilkes-Barre Area 39

HAZLETON AREA (52) — Yost 3 0-0 6, Williams 3 0-0 8, Reimold 3 0-5 6, S. Shults 3 8-8 15, Kennedy 4 2-2 11, Macko 0 0-0 0, Hebel 0 0-0 0, Fay 0 0-0 0, E. Shults 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 1 4-4 6. Totals 17 14-19 52.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (39) — Thornton 1 0-0 2, Evans 3 0-0 6, Aiken 3 1-2 7, Ardo Boyko 4 1-4 9, Krawczeniuk 2 2-3 6, Credle 0 0-0 0, Robinson 1 2-2 5, Lojas 1 0-0 2, Perez 1 0-0 2, Brito 0 0-0 0, Medina 0 0-0 0, Bristol 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-11 39.

Hazleton Area`8`20`15`9 — 52

Wilkes-Barre Area`10`12`7`10 — 39

Three-point goals — HAZ 4 (Williams 2, S. Shults, Kennedy); WBA 1 (Robinson)