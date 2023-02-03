🔊 Listen to this

Down 10 points at halftime, the Wyoming Valley West girls basketball team rallied to force overtime and then earn a 56-51 victory over Tunkhannock on Thursday.

The Tigers led 27-17 at the break before the Spartans rebounded for a 30-20 advantage down the stretch. Valley West’s Claudia Siegfried finished with 16 points, including seven in the extra frame to seal the win. Thalia Irizarry scored 13.

Maci Iddings topped Tunkhannock with 13 points while Lexi Corby and Sable Stephens had 10 apiece.

Pittston Area 44, Dallas 33

The Patriots clinched the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title with a win at home over the Mountaineers.

After a slow start for both teams that saw them tied 4-4 after one quarter, Pittston Aera got hot in the second, hitting five threes in the frame to pull ahead.

Daniella Ranieli finished with 20 points in the win while Ava Callahan had 11. The Mountaineers got 11 points from Elizabeth Viglone and 10 from Molly Walsh.

Crestwood 39, Berwick 25

Kendall Petrosky (nine points) led seven Comets scorers to a win at home. Up 31-22 after three quarters, Crestwood held the Bulldogs to three points and no field goals in the fourth.

Berwick’s Rachel Whitenight finished with a game-high 13 points.

Nanticoke Area 32, Wyoming Area 27

Claire Aufiero scored 16 of her 23 points after halftime as the Trojanettes shook off a narrow halftime deficit with a 10-1 run to open the third quarter.

Morgan Janeski led the Warriors with 14 points.

Lake-Lehman 56, Wyoming Seminary 25

The Black Knights jumped out to a 19-5 lead after one quarter and led 39-12 at halftime en route to a home win. Ella Wilson scored 19 points while Hailey Kline added 15 for Lehman.

Maddie Olshemski and Ellie Parra finished with seven points apiece for the Blue Knights.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 57, Tunkhannock 53

The host Tigers trailed 42-37 after three quarters before outscoring the Cougars 14-9 in the fourth to force overtime. Hazleton Area then held Tunkhannock to just two points in the extra frame to earn the win.

Luke Gennaro scored 23 points for the Cougars and hit a 3-pointer in overtime. Nikoli Santiago and Chris Catrone each had nine points.

Dylan Mateus led the late rally for the Tigers, scoring eight of his 18 points in the fourth. Ben Chilson added 12 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 56, Tunkhannock 51

TUNKHANNOCK (51) — Iddings 4 4-6 13, Corby 3 4-6 10, A. Williams 3 1-4 8, Stephens 5 0-1 10, Van Ness 3 0-1 8, Alguire 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 9-18 51.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (56) — Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Oliphant 4 0-0 9, Siegfried 4 6-6 16, Saunders 3 2-2 8, Irizarry 5 3-3 13, Novitski 0 0-0 0, Marsola 1 0-1 3, Richet 3 1-3 7. Totals 20 12-15 56.

Tunkhannock`14`13`8`12 4 — 51

Valley West`10`7`16`14 9 — 56

Three-point goals — TUN 3 (Iddings, A. Williams, Van Ness); WVW 4 (Siegfried 2, Oliphant, Marsola)

Pittston Area 44, Dallas 33

DALLAS (33) — DelGaudio 0 0-0 0, Strobel 0 0-0 0, Viglone 3 4-4 11, Walsh 4 1-2 10, Spaciano 3 2-3 8, Porasky 0 0-0 0, Bryk 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 7-9 33.

PITTSTON AREA (44) — Ranieli 7 2-4 20, Booth 2 3-4 8, Karp 1 1-2 3, A. Callahan 4 0-0 11, Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, Baiera 1 0-0 2, G. Callahan 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-10 44.

Dallas`4`12`7`10 — 33

Pittston Area`4`17`11`12 — 44

Three-point goals — DAL 2 (Viglone, Walsh); PA 8 (Ranieli 4, A. Callahan 3, Booth)

Crestwood 39, Berwick 25

BERWICK (25) — Andreas 1 3-4 5, Ochs 1 0-0 2, Whitenight 4 4-6 13, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Hess 0 2-2 2, Knorr 0 0-0 0, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 9-12 25.

CRESTWOOD (39) — Bozinko 1 2-3 4, Glowacki 2 0-0 6, Hiller 2 0-0 5, Gallagher 0 1-2 1, Dougherty 3 0-0 6, Andrews 3 2-4 8, Petrosky 3 3-4 9. Totals 14 8-13 39.

Berwick`7`4`11`3 — 25

Crestwood`9`9`13`8 — 39

Three-point goals — BER 2 (Whitenight, Lewis); CRE 3 (Glowacki 2, Hiller)

Nanticoke Area 32, Wyoming Area 27

WYOMING AREA (27) — Allen 0 1-4 1, Bonita 0 0-0 0, Kranson 1 0-0 3, Rome 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 2-2 7, Janeski 4 5-6 14. Totals 8 8-12 27.

NANTICOKE AREA (32) — K. Reed 0 0-0 0, G. Reed 1 0-0 2, Lukowski 2 0-0 5, Majiros 0 0-0 0, Atkins 0 0-0 0, Aufiero 8 4-7 23, Heffron 0 0-1 0, Baran 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-8 32.

Wyoming Area`3`9`4`11 — 27

Nanticoke Area`7`4`10`11 — 32

Three-point goals — WA 3 (Kranson, Williams, Janeski); NAN 4 (Aufiero 3, Lukowski)

Lake-Lehman 56, Wyoming Seminary 25

WYOMING SEMINARY (25) — Skoranski 1 0-0 3, Olshemski 1 4-4 7, Lichtenstein 0 0-0 0, Luksic 0 0-0 0, Griffin 2 0-0 4, Parra 3 1-1 7, Smeraldi 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 5-5 25.

LAKE-LEHMAN (56) — Chipego 0 0-0 0, Biscotto 0 0-0 0, Kline 5 5-7 15, Hunt 2 2-2 7, Wilson 6 5-6 19, Keefe 4 0-0 9, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Oliver 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 12-15 56.

Wyo. Seminary`5`7`11`2 — 25

Lake-Lehman`19`20`15`2 — 56

Three-point goals — SEM 2 (Skoranski, Olshemski); LL 4 (Wilson 2, Hunt, Keefe)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 57, Tunkhannock 53

HAZLETON AREA (57) — Coste 0 0-0 0, Gennaro 10 0-0 23, Guzman 3 2-4 8, Catrone 3 3-4 9, Marshall 3 0-0 8, Santiago 4 0-3 9, Melenciano 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-11 57.

TUNKHANNOCK (53) — Macko 2 0-1 4, Chilson 4 0-0 12, Brown 2 4-4 8, Yuhas 3 1-2 7, Mateus 7 0-1 18, DeMarco 1 0-0 2, Ergott 0 0-0 0, Madan 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-8 53.

Hazleton Area`17`14`11`9 6 — 57

Tunkhannock`15`9`13`14 2 — 53

Three-point goals — HAZ 6 (Gennaro 3, Marshall 2, Santiago); TUN 8 (Chilson 4, Mateus 4)