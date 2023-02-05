🔊 Listen to this

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points and Jalen Hood-Schifino delivered the clinching basket on a dunk with 2 seconds left as No. 21 Indiana beat No. 1 Purdue 79-74 on Saturday.

Zach Edey finished with 33 points and 18 rebounds for Purdue (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten).

The Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5) have won both of their home games against their archrival under second-year coach Mike Woodson.

A roaring, raucous crowd that stayed on its feet most of the game wasted no time storming the court after the final buzzer sounded. Hood-Schifino had 16 points for the Hoosiers, who have won six of seven.

NO. 2 TENNESSEE 46, NO. 25 AUBURN 43

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josiah-Jordan James scored 15 points to lead Tennessee past Auburn in a game in which every point was difficult and nothing flowed.

The Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) shot just 27% from the field and 9.5% from the 3-point line. They were recovering from a Wednesday loss to Florida in which they shot 28%.

The Tigers (17-6, 7-3) were led by Johni Broome with 11 points and K.D. Johnson off the bench with 10 points. Auburn managed only 24% from the field and 11% from the 3-point line.

NO. 4 ALABAMA 79, LSU 69

BATON ROUGE, La. — Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points each to carry Alabama over LSU, which lost its 10th straight.

Nimari Burnett and Mark Sears each had 13 points and Brandon Miller had 11 for the Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 Southeastern Conference).

Derek Fountain led LSU (12-11, 1-9) with a career-high 26 points. Cam Hayes came off the bench and scored 15 points. Tigers leading scorer KJ Williams was held to eight points, nine below his season average.

VIRGINIA TECH 74, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 68

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Sean Pedulla scored 22 points and Virginia Tech snapped the Cavaliers’ seven-game winning streak.

Pedulla hit 6 of 13 from the floor as the Hokies (14-10, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted their biggest win of the season. He added 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and Virginia Tech never trailed.

Justin Mutts added 17 points for the Hokies, who shot 50% from the floor for the fourth straight game.

Jayden Gardner’s 20 points led Virginia (17-4, 9-3), which saw its usually stingy defense struggle.

NO. 10 TEXAS 69, NO. 7 KANSAS STATE 66

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Christian Bishop scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including the go-ahead lay-in with 37 seconds to go, and Texas rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit.

Sir’Jabari Rice also had 14 points for the Longhorns, and his two free throws with nine seconds left forced the Wildcats into needing a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.

Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr added 10 points apiece for Texas (19-4, 8-2), which took over sole possession of first place in the rough-and-tumble Big 12 by avenging an overtime loss to the Wildcats (18-5, 6-4) early last month.

Keyontae Johnson struggled through foul trouble but still had 16 points to lead the Wildcats, who have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Desi Sills scored 11 points and Markquis Nowell had 10, but he also had six turnovers, including one with less than a minute to go and Kansas State down by one.

NO. 13 IOWA STATE 68, NO. 8 KANSAS 53

AMES, Iowa — Jaren Holmes led Iowa State with 15 points in the Cyclones’ win over Kansas.

Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4) with 26 points for his sixth straight with at least 20.

The Cyclones led for all but 1:14 of the game, building a 34-16 scoring edge in the paint.

NO. 11 BAYLOR 89, TEXAS TECH 62

WACO, Texas — Jalen Bridges had 18 points with eight rebounds, big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua played for the first time since suffering a gruesome knee injury last season and Baylor beat Texas Tech.

Bridges scored 16 of his points in the second half. Freshman Keyonte George scored 17 points for the Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12). Adam Flagler had 13 points and eight assists.

De’Vion Harmon had 20 points and Jaylon Tyson had 19 for Texas Tech (12-11, 1-9).

NO. 14 MARQUETTE 60, BUTLER 52

MILWAUKEE — Tyler Kolek had 13 points and eight assists in Marquette’s win over Butler for its fifth consecutive victory.

Marquette (19-5, 11-2 Big East) began the day tied for first place in the conference standings with No. 16 Xavier.

Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Simas Lukosius added 15 for Butler (11-13, 3-10).

OKLAHOMA STATE 79, NO. 15 TCU 73

STILLWATER, Okla. — Kalib Boone scored 25 points and Oklahoma State blew a 19-point second-half lead before recovering to beat a depleted TCU squad.

Caleb Asberry added 19 points and John-Michael Wright had 17 for Oklahoma State (14-9, 5-5 Big 12). The Cowboys have won three straight and five of six to move back into the conversation for a potential NCAA Tournament berth.

Emanuel Miller led TCU (17-6, 6-4) with 17 points and Shahada Wells had 14. The Horned Frogs have struggled since their leading scorer, Mike Miles Jr., suffered a hyperextended right knee last Saturday early during a loss to Mississippi State. TCU also was minus injured big man Eddie Lampkin Jr.

NO. 19 FAU 67, CHARLOTTE 52

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vladislav Goldin had 15 points and Florida Atlantic rebounded with a win just two days after the Owls had their 20-game win streak snapped.

Alijah Martin added 11 points and Brandon Weatherspoon had 10 for the Owls (22-2, 12-1 Conference USA), who outscored Charlotte 37-21 in the second half.

Brice Williams led Charlotte (13-10, 4-8) with 14 points.

FAU had put together a school-record 20 straight wins — dating back to a Nov. 14 win at Florida — before falling on the road to UAB on Thursday night.

NO. 23 MIAMI 78, NO. 20 CLEMSON 74

CLEMSON, S.C. — Nijel Pack scored 20 points and Isaiah Wong added 15 as Miami used a second-half burst to hold off Clemson.

Wong and Pack each hit 3-pointers right after halftime for the Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a 21-9 run to open a 56-44 lead with 11:10 to play.

Wooga Poplar added 14 points for Miami while Jordan Miller had 12.

Clemson (18-6, 10-3) lost its second straight game after opening ACC play 10-1. PJ Hall had 17 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 24 UCONN 68, GEORGETOWN 62

WASHINGTON — Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 and Alex Karaban knocked down two late 3-pointers to give UConn a win over last-place Georgetown.

Despite leading for most of the game, the heavily favored Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East) needed a late 8-1 run to earn the season sweep over the Hoyas. UConn has won two straight and three of four.

Brandon Murray’s three-point play with 4:42 left put the Hoyas on top at 61-60 for their first lead since 16:16 in the first half. Murray scored 14 of his game-high 21 points after halftime for the Hoyas (6-18, 1-12), who have lost six straight games to UConn.

WOMEN

NO. 19 VILLANOVA 78, BUTLER 58

INDIANAPOLIS — Maddy Siegrist scored 31 points in her 10th 30-point game of the season, Christina Dalce had a double-double and No. 19 Villanova rolled over Butler 78-58 on Saturday.

Behind Siegrist’s 13-of-19 shooting, the Wildcats shot 68% in the first half and remained over 60% well into the fourth quarter until finishing at 53%. The Bulldogs shot 37%.

Lucy Olsen scored 18 points for Villanova (20-4, 11-2 Big East Conference). Dalce had 13 points and 12 rebounds for her second straight and third career double-double.

Sydney Jaynes scored 16 points for Butler (7-16, 2-12), which lost its sixth straight.

NO. 17 GONZAGA 78, SAN FRANCISCO 56

SAN FRANCISCO — Kaylynne Truong had career highs of seven 3-pointers and 27 points and added six rebounds, five assists and three steals in Gonzaga’s win.

McKayla Williams made 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Gonzaga (22-3, 12-1 West Coast Conference). Yvonne Ejim added 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs remain tied for the league lead with Portland heading into next Saturday’s game in Spokane, Washington.

Jasmine Gayles scored 14 points for the Dons (15-9, 5-7). Kennedy Dickie added 12 points.

NO. 20 OKLAHOMA 93, WEST VIRGINIA 68

NORMAN, Okla. — Skylar Vann had 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists coming off the bench and Oklahoma used a hot start to race past West Virginia.

Ana Llanusa and Liz Scott added 15 points for the Sooners (18-4, 8-3 Big 12 Conference), who opened league play with a 98-77 win over the Mountaineers. Nevaeh Tott scored 12 points and Madi Williams had 12.

Ja’Na Quinerly scored 24 points and Madisen Smith added 12 for the Mountaineers (14-7, 5-5), who were outrebounded 41-26 and outscored 22-8 on second-chance points.

UTSA 58, NO. 21 MIDDLE TENNESSEE 53

SAN ANTONIO — Jordyn Jenkins had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Elyssa Coleman scored 18 points to lead UTSA.

Kyra White added 13 rebounds and eight assists for UTSA (6-16, 4-9 Conference USA).

Courtney Whitson scored 13 points for MTSU and Savannah Wheeler 11.

MTSU (18-4, 11-2) dropped its second straight following a 16-game winning streak. UTEP beat Middle Tennessee 65-62 on Thursday night.

NO. 25 SOUTH FLORIDA 65, SMU 63

DALLAS — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 21 points, Sammie Puisis had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds as South Florida won its 12th straight and matched the 2020-21 team for the program’s best start in AAC play.

USF coach Jose Fernandez won for the 119th time in the American Athletic Conference and passed UConn coach Geno Auriemma for first place on the conference list.

Elena Tsineke scored 15 points for the Bulls (22-4, 11-0). Fankam Mendjiadeu grabbed eight rebounds.

Jasmine Smith scored 26 points and Savannah Wilkinson and Reagan Bradley scored 14 each for the Mustangs (14-7, 5-4).