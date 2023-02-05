Valley West fourth in 3A

YATESVILLE – Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion Berwick recovered from Wednesday’s semifinal loss at home as the No. 2 seed to win two consolation matches Saturday at Pittston Area and claim third place in Class 2A at the District 2 Dual Meet Wrestling Championships.

WVC Division 1 champion Wyoming Valley West was on the verge of the same conclusion when Wallenpaupack rallied in the last four bouts, leaving the Spartans in fourth place in Class 3A.

All WVC teams had been eliminated from title contention when the first two rounds were conducted Wednesday.

Defending champions and current Lackawanna League division champions Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail were both beaten by division rivals in the championship matches.

Delaware Valley handed Abington Heights its first loss, 37-25, in the Class 3A final while Honesdale handled Lackawanna Trail, 42-26, for the Class 2A championship.

Saturday’s matches involving WVC teams:

Berwick 60, Valley View 6

Berwick pounded Valley View, registering five first-period pins in the Class 2A consolation final to take third place.

Bruce Hartman (285), Cameron Krystofsky (114) and Cameron Gomez (172) needed less than a minute to finish off their opponents.

Liam Carroll (215) and John Guerriero (160) had the other first-period pins.

Carmen Matt had a second-period pin at 107 and the Bulldogs took advantage of four forfeits.

Wallenpaupack 38, Wyoming Valley West 33

Wyoming Valley West held a 33-16 lead before Wallenpaupack won the last four bouts, three by pin and one by major decision.

The Buckhorns never led until Christopher Ledesma’s pin at 145 pounds, the last bout wrestled.

Caleb Hoffman (127), Mason Sgarlat (160), Joe Rivas (172) and Nick Giza (285) all won by pin for Wyoming Valley West. Hoffman won in 18 seconds and Sgarlat also finished his bout in the first period.

Louden Giza pulled out a decision at 121.

Berwick 60, Wyoming Area 14

Berwick rolled in one of two early morning Class 2A consolation semifinals that began the day.

Josh Kishbaugh won in 14 seconds at 145 pounds, John Guerriero won in 23 seconds and 160 and Trystin English won in 29 seconds in 172 to lead the Bulldogs.

Malt also had a first-period pin at 107.

Jacob Guerriero had the other pin at 152 and Berwick picked up five forfeits.

Nathan Obrzut (285) won by pin, Jaden Pepe had a technical fall (139) and Connor Novakowski pulled out a two-point decision at 121 for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Valley West 42, Pittston Area 36

The Spartans beat the host Patriots in the consolation semifinal between the top two teams in WVC Division 1.

Jake Griffin’s first-period pin at 189 led the way for the Spartans.

Louden Giza (121), Hoffman (132) Ryan Garvin (139) and Rivas (172) also had pins.

Pittston Area’s Dominic Innamorati had a first-period pin at 152.

Oscar Ciriaco (114), James Spindler (160), Brody Spindler (215) and David Sudo (285) also had pins for the Patriots.