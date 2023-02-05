🔊 Listen to this

After a long, exciting season, the NFL will finally crown its champion this Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs duke it out in Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix.

Now, I’m sure this game means a lot to the players, but I would argue that it matters even more to the legions of gamblers who’ve had Feb. 12 circled on their calendars since, well, last February.

Bird Gang wins another Super Bowl? Great, sure. The guy you know from the local bar who won a boatload of money because the Gatorade was red? That’s the stuff legends are made of.

Of course I say this in jest, but the Super Bowl is definitely the day that gamblers live for, more than any other.

Championship games in general will always get a lot of buzz and a lot of action, but the Super Bowl just dwarfs all competitors when it comes to betting. It’s a game so massive that a lot of casual gamblers will come out of the woodwork to participate, you see that all the time with the block pools that are so popular this time of year.

And for the really committed gamblers, the Super Bowl has hundreds and hundreds of ways to play, from your basics such as the spreads and totals to some truly ridiculous props regarding the coin toss, the National Anthem or the halftime show.

It’s our holy day, bettors: praise and rejoice.

With all this in mind, I’m going to switch things up a bit this week. I’m going to highlight a couple of props that I’ll be playing, go through some of the craziest props on the market and wrap up with my game pick. No college basketball or other sports today.

I’m also going to give myself an out here in case none of these hit: instead of thinking of this column as my absolute must-plays, think of it as a primer for the Super Bowl and a look into what my card might look like (there’s still a whole week until the game, that’s a lot of time for second-guessing and adding more).

If you want to play all these, good luck. If something I highlight here leads to you to another bet that you like, excellent. With the exception of my game pick, I’m not counting any of these toward my record (unless I win, in which case, they count twice), just a fun couple of props for a very fun day.

Coin Toss — Heads or Tails?

Pick: Tails -100 (DraftKings)

That’s right, we’re starting HOT.

Now, I’m including this in with my other game props as opposed to featuring it in the novelty ones. For one, this is probably the most-hit bet on the Super Bowl market, and two, you could bet the coin toss on all of the regulated, big-name sportsbooks, unlike most other novelty props that you might only find on offshore books.

It’s the perfect way to start the game off right: one coin, two sides, a true 50/50 proposition. You win, or you lose.

The coin has landed on heads the last two years, and tails the two years before that. Over the course of the Super Bowl’s history, tails has come up slightly more 29 times to 27 for heads, but it’s pretty much even.

In my research, I discovered that in the last two Super Bowls played in Phoenix, Super Bowl 49 in 2015 and Super Bowl 42 in 2008, tails came up. There’s no real science behind a coin toss, but that’s enough to get me on board.

Besides, tails never fails.

Interesting thing to note here: the winner of the coin toss hasn’t gone on to win the Super Bowl since the Seahawks beat the Broncos in 2014. That might be something to keep an eye on as you line up your other bets.

I’m also going to point out that I’ve used the odds from DraftKings on this bet. Like I said, you could get the coin toss on pretty much every major book, but the odds may differ very slightly. For example, if you were using Fanduel, you could get -104 odds on heads or tails.

It’s not a huge difference, but I’ll be darned if I don’t nickel-and-dime as much as I can to find value.

Miles Sanders Anytime TD +126 (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Another one where one book, this time Caesar’s, edges out the rest on value. If you’re beholden to one sportsbook and would prefer to keep all your action there, I certainly understand that. Any other day of the year, I’m with you.

Anyway, I’m skipping over first touchdown scorer for now because that could be such a crapshoot sometimes and I very rarely hit it (Travis Kelce would be my guess for that, for what it’s worth).

I know the inclination on touchdown scorer bets is to find someone with long odds and hope for a prayer, but that’s obviously not anything close to a sure thing.

In terms of the bigger name athletes that this game has to offer, I settled on Miles Sanders as my TD pick. Not only has Sanders had his best year yet in terms of production by a pretty wide margin, but he really found his groove last week with a two-touchdown game against a very good San Francisco defense.

I’m kind of looking at this like reverse psychology, in a way: Kansas City’s run defense is good, while their pass defense is a bit more suspect. I trust that Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo know this, and will work to make adjustments to contain Philly’s outstanding pass-catchers.

I think Sanders found a spark last week, and I think the Eagles will want to work him in as much as possible to keep the game script balanced.

The Eagles have also used Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott to some effect in these playoffs, so a scummy vulture touchdown from one of them may kill me, but I think Sanders is the unquestioned workhorse of the backfield and will find the end zone.

Jerick McKinnon Over 20.5 rushing yards -114 (FanDuel)

This one’s a little out there, considering McKinnon, as Kansas City’s second-string running back behind Isiah Pacheco, only saw four carries for a single yard in the Chiefs’ win over Cincinnati in the AFC title game.

In Kansas City’s previous matchup with the Jaguars, McKinnon received 11 carries for only 25 yards, hitting that 20.5 number but still remarkably inefficient.

Pacheco is good, and he’s the feature guy for sure. But McKinnon’s cleared 20.5 rush yards 10 times this year, and his rep as more of a pass-catcher than runner might work in his favor here as the Eagles may try to play him like he’s going to be coming out of the backfield on a route.

21 yards isn’t that much, so I’m reaching here for sure, but I think it could hit.

Chiefs Team Total Over 24.5 -105 (DraftKings)

The Chiefs did not clear this total against the Bengals in the AFC title game, and have been playing closer to this number in later weeks than they were early on in the year, routinely scoring into the 30’s and even 40’s.

But all told, in 19 regular season and postseason games this year, the Chiefs have scored 25 points 13 times. Their lowest total of the year was 17 against the Colts in Week 2, a game that doesn’t feel real anymore given where the two teams ended up.

Unders have been very prevalent in the last couple of Super Bowls, both overall and on team totals. Eventually, that trend has to stop, and why not with two of the best offenses this league has seen in recent years?

Kansas City Chiefs ML +105 (DraftKings)

Here it is, a pick that will likely not endear me to the masses of local Eagles fans that we have here in the valley.

I feel like the Eagles are so trendy at the moment, and with very good reason: with the exception of the couple weeks late in the year where they didn’t have Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have pretty much rolled through everyone in their path.

Conversely, the Chiefs haven’t looked nearly as dominant down the stretch, and the injuries have been tough: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and a host of others are on the injury report.

But with two weeks to rest up, and two weeks to prepare? I still feel like Kansas City shouldn’t be an underdog, and Vegas initially agreed, opening up with them as a slight favorite before early money shifted the lines in favor of Philly.

That’s what I mean by trendy. Whether that’s sharp money or the public, I don’t know for sure, but when I saw the number move I immediately thought, “buy back against the move, take the Chiefs.”

I could very well be wrong, and I haven’t been great in recent Super Bowls: I had the Rams -4 last year, they won by three; I had Tampa Bay the year prior but only as a hedge against a big Chiefs future I had taken out; and I was a firm believer in Jimmy Garoppolo’s Niners the year they lost to Kansas City.

Basically: I can’t read the Chiefs. So feel free to fade me. If any Eagles fans are unhappy with this pick, if the Birds win the game, feel free to send me an email roasting me, I will gladly reply and tell you that I deserved it.

Novelty Props

Now, I don’t think I’m getting into any of these myself, because putting money into online-only sportsbooks is such a pain. I won some money betting on The Basketball Tournament a few years back, and BetOnline ran me through the wringer as I tried to get my winnings out.

Plus, every time I tried to make any transaction with them, my bank would call to ask if my card had been stolen. Because they were detecting some very suspicious activity with it.

Point is, I don’t like those books, but that’s where you’ll find some fun stuff, if you’re up for it.

For example, BetOnline is offering a number of props involving the National Anthem, including an over/under set at 125 seconds, a prop on what color Chris Stapleton’s hat will be, and a prop for what player will be shown first during the anthem.

For Rihanna’s halftime show, the book is taking action on what her first song would be (my pick: “We Found Love”), last song (if it’s not “Umbrella”, I will riot), any potential special guests and visual bets like hair color, eye shadow color, lipstick color and a bunch of even dumber ones.

And of course: you could always bet on the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach.

Word to the wise: it’s been blue the last two years.