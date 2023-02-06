🔊 Listen to this

Temple’s Damian Dunn (1) shoots as Houston’s J’Wan Roberts (13) defends during the second half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Houston. Temple won 56-55.

Temple’s Damian Dunn (1) shoots as Houston’s J’Wan Roberts (13) defends during the second half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Houston. Temple won 56-55.

PHILADELPHIA — Jarace Walker scored 23 points, Marcus Sasser had 13 and No. 3 Houston earned retribution against Temple with an 81-65 win on Sunday night.

The Owls failed in their bid for a second upset after they toppled the Cougars from No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll with a 56-55 win last month in Houston.

The Cougars (22-2, 10-1 American Athletic Conference) are now poised to regain the top spot in the AP poll after a dominant second half in Philly. No. 1 Purdue lost to Indiana and No. 2 Tennessee lost to Florida, leaving an opening for Houston to ascend to No. 1 on Monday.

Khalif Battle led Temple (14-10, 8-3) with 24 points.

Temple has traditionally struggled to draw a full house at Liacouras Center, even for games that included city rivals or Top 25 teams or in seasons full of NCAA Tournament promise. The arena was packed Sunday, and Owls students swayed behind the basket from the opening tip. A T-shirt “white out” put some needed school spirit on display.

Temple gave fans plenty of reason to cheer with nine 3-pointers in the first half. Battle hit a 3 for a 26-25 lead, Zach Hicks hit one for a three-point lead and Damian Dunn buried one that sent the Owls into halftime ahead 37-33.

Unlike the first game, the Owls couldn’t take it to the wire.

Playing the biggest home game in coach Aaron McKie’s four seasons, the Owls wilted offensively and didn’t have the defensive chops to slow Houston. The Cougars burst the game open with a 13-0 run to open the second half and never let the Owls make a serious run the rest of the way.

Consider, in the first game, Temple did not make a bucket over the final 7:18 and was 5 of 21 from the field in the second half. Yet the offensive woes were offset by holding Houston to 34% shooting.

When Walker hit a 3 for a 56-48 lead Sunday with 8:47 left, it was good enough for one more point than Houston scored in the first game. They had 25 more in them.

NEBRASKA 72, PENN STATE 63

LINCOLN, Neb. — Keisei Tominaga scored a career-high 30 points, Jamarques Lawrence scored five key points down the stretch, and Nebraska defeated Penn State 72-63 on Sunday, giving Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg his 150th career victory.

The win moves Nebraska (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) past last season’s win total and matches last season’s number of conference victories. The Cornhuskers had lost four in a row while chasing that elusive win.

Five players scored for Nebraska in an 11-0 run that gave the Cornhuskers a 26-13 lead near the 10-minute mark of the first half. Tominaga scored 15 points in the half and the Cornhuskers led 37-28 at the break.

Nebraska held the lead throughout the second half. A 3-pointer by Seth Lundy got the Nittany Lions within 57-53 with 6:20 remaining and a free throw by Kebba Njie got Penn State within three. But Tominaga made a layup and a 3-pointer to push Nebraska’s lead back to eight inside the five-minute mark.

The Cornhuskers scored four straight points to go up 66-58 with 1:26 remaining, then Lawrence hit a big 3-pointer on their next possession for a 69-60 lead with 45 seconds left. He later added two free throws to cap the scoring.

Tominaga made 12 of 18 shots overall and was 5-for-10 on 3-pointers. Lawrence finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Lundy led Penn State (14-9, 5-7) with 24 points, all on a career-best eight 3-pointers in 13 attempts. Jalen Pickett had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Andrew Funk scored 14 points with 4-of-8 3-point shooting.

Penn State hosts Wisconsin on Wednesday and Nebraska plays at Michigan, also on Wednesday.

MICHIGAN 77, OHIO STATE 69

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State.

Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten Conference), who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game.

Bruce Thornton scored 22 points to lead the Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9), who have lost four straight and 10 of 12. Justice Sueing and Brice Sensabaugh both had 13 with Sensabaugh snaring nine rebounds. Thornton was 10-of-13 shooting and Ohio State made five of its last eight shots but that only raised the shooting percent to 41.

Bufkin, Dickinson and Howard combined for for a Michigan 12-3 run for a 24-14 lead midway through the first half. Despite a poor shooting half, the Buckeyes closed it to 41-36 at the half as Sueing hit a last-minute 3-pointer.

The Wolverines hit five 3-pointers and shot 52% (16 of 32) but they also had four more turnovers and the Buckeyes had three more offensive rebounds, which helped off-set Ohio State’s 34% shooting (12 of 35). Ohio State had three 3s but was 9 of 12 from the line to Michigan’s 4 of 7.

Ohio State shot better after the break (48%) but couldn’t put together a run as Dickinson scored 13 points and the Wolverines made 9 of 11 free throws.

Michigan’s three-game homestand continues Wednesday with a visit from Nebraska. Northwestern visits Ohio State on Thursday.

NORTHWESTERN 54, WISCONSIN 52

MADISON, Wis. — Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52 on Sunday night.

The Wildcats swept the season series with Wisconsin for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Wisconsin scored seven consecutive points and took a 49-48 lead on a jumper by Chucky Hepburn with 3:21 to go. Chase Audige put the Wildcats back on top 50-49 with 2:55 remaining and there would be only one more made basket the rest of the game. After a series of turnovers, missed jumpers and missed free throws, Hepburn hit a jumper to give the Badgers a 51-50 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Buie then hit two free throws to put Northwestern back on top, 52-51 at :31.

Barnhizer blocked a layup attempt by Hepburn with 20 seconds left and the Wildcats held on to win despite a missed 1-and-1 opportunity by Tydus Verhoeven. Hepburn’s missed jumper with six seconds left was Wisconsin’s final chance to take the lead.

Hepburn scored 17 points for Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) and Connor Essegian added 15 points, all on 5-of-11 3-point shooting.

Audige added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Northwestern (16-7, 7-5). Barnhizer had eight points, seven rebounds and one big block.

Northwestern led 20-13 after Nick Martinelli hit a jumper with 8:39 left in the first half. Wisconsin closed to within 22-21 with an 8-2 run highlighted by Essegian’s 3-pointer. The Wildcats went on to lead 26-23 at the half.

SETON HALL 69, DEPAUL 64

NEWARK, N.J. — Tyrese Samuel and Kadary Richmond both scored 14 points to help Seton Hall defeat DePaul.

Samuel had seven rebounds for the Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East Conference). Richmond added six rebounds. KC Ndefo recorded 13 points and was 4 of 12 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Umoja Gibson led the Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Da’Sean Nelson added 13 points and six rebounds for DePaul. In addition, K.T. Raimey finished with 10 points and two steals.

Seton Hall went into the half leading DePaul 26-22. Richmond scored 10 points in the half. Seton Hall turned a one-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 37-26 lead with 15:33 left in the half. Al-Amir Dawes scored 11 second-half points in the matchup.