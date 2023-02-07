🔊 Listen to this

Miami forward Norchad Omier defends Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Coral Gables, Fla.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami guard Isaiah Wong pointed to the crowd, waving his arms, asking for noise, asking for the celebration to start.

The lead, at that point, was 3-0.

Didn’t matter. From start to finish, the Hurricanes were in total control —- and got a rare rout over Duke.

Norchad Omier had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Miller added 16 points and No. 19 Miami never trailed on the way to a 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night.

Wooga Poplar scored 14 and Wong scored 11 for Miami (19-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Hurricanes led by as many as 26 and improved to 13-0 at home.

“That was a great performance, from start to finish,” Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said. “There was a lot of energy. And all I can tell you is, everybody who came tonight’s game is invited back — because that’s the kind of environment that we’d love to have every night.”

Ryan Young and Dereck Lively II each scored 11 points for Duke (17-7, 8-5), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Roach added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who were outrebounded 38-31 and committed 21 turnovers.

It was the second game this season where Duke never led, and the 22-point loss was its second-worst this season. The Blue Devils lost to N.C. State by 24 on Jan. 4.

“Congratulations to Miami. There’s a reason they haven’t lost here at home,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “They’re really good. They obviously had it clicking on all cylinders right away.”

It was the second-biggest Miami victory margin in the series between the schools, topped only by the Hurricanes’ 90-63 win over then-No. 1 Duke on Jan. 23, 2013. Miami also enjoyed huge edges in points off turnovers (23-9), second-chance points (24-9) and fast-break points (17-7).

And Miami got payback for a 68-66 loss at Duke earlier this season.

“We had something to prove,” Miller said. “They beat us last time. We were revved up for this game and we got it done.”

Duke fans started leaving with 4:24 left and Miami up by 26, the Hurricanes’ student section serenading them as they departed.

Miami ran out to a 13-1 lead and stretched it to 34-17 later in the first half, putting Duke in unfamiliar territory quickly. The Blue Devils had trailed by more than 15 in just two other games — by 29 to N.C. State, and by 19 to Purdue.

“When you have 21 turnovers, you can’t expect yourself to have a good game,” Lively said.

It was 40-26 at the half. When Miami opened the second half on a 9-0 run to build a 23-point lead, the outcome quickly became academic.

“The crowd fueled us to keep it going,” Larrañaga said.

NO. 9 KANSAS 88, NO. 5 TEXAS 80

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, and No. 9 Kansas held on after blowing a 14-point first-half lead to beat fifth-ranked Texas 88-80 on Monday night.

Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points, Joseph Yesufu had 14 off the bench and KJ Adams finished with 10, helping the Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) overcome an off night from Jalen Wilson. The league’s leading scorer battled foul trouble and was held to two points, ending his streak of 25 straight double-figure games.

The Jayhawks needed everyone’s help holding off the Longhorns’ Marcus Carr.

The Minnesota transfer, who had a game-high 29 points, kept answering Kansas baskets down the stretch. His 3-pointer got the Longhorns within 77-68 with 2:25 left, three free throws made it 78-71 with 1:31 to go, and his three-point play got the Longhorns (19-5, 8-3) within 86-80 with 23.5 seconds remaining.

Texas had to foul Dick at the other end, though, and his free throw with 18 seconds left helped to put the game away.

Timmy Allen finished with 18 points for the Longhorns. Sir’Jabari Rice had 12 before fouling out.

WOMEN

NO. 11 VA. TECH 73, N.C. STATE 61

RALEIGH, N.C. — Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 27 points with five 3-pointers, Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 14 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech beat 22nd-ranked North Carolina State in the Play4Kay game.

Virginia Tech won at N.C. State for the first time in 13 meetings and improved to 3-26 overall in the series.

Kitley and Amoore dominated the second half, combining to score 31 of Virginia Tech’s 34 points — including all 15 in the fourth quarter. Amoore capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to end the third quarter and she added two 3-pointers during a 9-0 run in the fourth.

Cayla King made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points for Virginia Tech (19-4, 9-4 ACC), which plays No. 19 Florida State on Sunday in the second of five straight games against ranked opponents. Kitley recorded her 48th career double-double to help the Hokies to a 42-24 edge on the glass.

Virginia Tech scored the opening eight points of the game and led 15-4 midway through the first quarter. The Hokies led 39-28 at halftime behind 14 points and eight rebounds from Kitley and three 3-pointers by King. Virginia Tech shot 52% from the field, including 4 of 8 from distance, and outrebounded N.C. State 21-11.

Diamond Johnson scored 16 points for N.C. State (16-7, 6-6). Saniya Rivers added 10 points.

The 18th annual Play4Kay event celebrated the life of head coach Kay Yow.