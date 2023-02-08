🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer’s Lucie Racicky reacts to loosing control of the ball while Nanticoke Area’s Caitlyn Majiros (11) defends in the first quarter Wednesday night.

Nanticoke Area’s Caitlyn Majiros (left) and Holy Redeemer’s Mia Ashton fight over a rebound in the first quarter Wednesday night.

Nanticoke Area’s Sophia Lukowski (10) fights for a rebound with Holy Redeemer’s Jillian DelBalso (23) in front of Irelyn Karnes in the first quarter Wednesday night.

WILKES-BARRE — The defensive pressure that was so effective in the first quarter returned in the nick of time for Holy Redeemer.

The result was a chance to play for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball title.

Redeemer forced two turnovers in the final 17 seconds Wednesday night to hang on for a 53-49 victory over Nanticoke Area in the regular-season finales for both teams.

Redeemer (11-1 Div. 2, 14-8 overall) will play Lake-Lehman (11-1, 18-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Nanticoke Area High School for the division crown.

“Every time you play Nanticoke they’re gritty, they’re tough,” said Redeemer coach John Jezorwski, whose team won the first matchup in overtime. “(Claire) Aufiero was fabulous, played an outstanding game. Ed (Grant) did a great job coaching and preparing his kids.

“They just punched us in the mouth, but again we responded well.”

The Royals held Nanticoke Area (7-5, 9-13) scoreless over the final 1:32. The Trojanettes had tied the game 49-49 after Aufiero scored inside off a pass from Navaeh Baran.

Turnovers, though, hurt Nanticoke Area the rest of the way. Redeemer’s Meghan Albrecht turned a steal into a go-ahead layup. She then tied up a Nanticoke Area player, resulting in the possession arrow giving the ball to Redeemer with 30.3 second left.

Redeemer missed the front end of a one-and-one with 17.7 seconds left, giving the ball back to Nanticoke Area when it went out of bounds. The Trojanettes, though, threw away the inbound pass.

Redeemer’s Paige Kroptavich made it 52-49 with a free throw with 15.4 seconds remaining. She missed her second shot and Nanticoke Area rebounded only to be called for a traveling violation.

“The periods we took care of the ball, we were able to break that press and made our little runs,” Grant said. “A lot of people stepped up tonight, which is a positive as we go into the (District 2) playoffs.”

Jillian DelBalso scored eight of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter as Redeemer outscored Nanticoke Area 21-15 in the final eight minutes.

Neither team started the game well. Nanticoke Area had six empty possessions — four turnovers and two misses. Redeemer shot poorly until freshman Tessa Cegulka finished off the first period with seven straight points.

Nanticoke Area finally got its offense going in the second quarter as top scorer Aufiero picked up nine of her team-high 15 points. Her 3-pointer and inside basket ended the period and gave the Trojanettes a 22-19 lead at halftime.

The third quarter had four lead changes.

Holy Redeemer 53, Nanticoke Area 49

NANTICOKE AREA (49) — G. Reed 0 0-0 0, Lukowski 4 0-0 8, Majiros 1 1-4 3, Aufiero 6 1-4 15, Heffron 0 0-0 0, K. Reed 2 2-2 8, Atkins 3 1-2 10, Baran 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 8-16 49.

HOLY REDEEMER (53) — Quinn 0 0-0 0, Kroptavich 4 1-4 9, Racicky 0 0-0 0, Ashton 1 2-5 4, DelBalso 8 1-4 18, Cegulka 4 1-2 11, Albrecht 2 3-4 7, Boylan 0 0-0 0, Corridoni 1 1-2 3, Karnes 0 0-0 0, Chimock 0 1-2 1, Skibitsky 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-23.

Nanticoke Area`6`16`12`15 — 49

Holy Redeemer`10`9`13`21 — 53

Three-point goals — NAN 7 (Atkins 3, Aufiero 2, K. Reed 2); HR 3 (Cegelka 2, DelBalso)