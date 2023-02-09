🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia men’s basketball team picked up its second straight important victory, shaking off a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat local rival Wilkes 71-64 on Wednesday at the Anderson Center.

With both teams hunting for spots in the upcoming MAC Freedom tournament and tied at 6-6 in the standings, it was the Cougars who rode momentum from an upset of first-place DeSales to move ahead of the Colonels.

Down 31-26 at halftime and 36-26 early in the second half, Misericordia heated up from there, scoring 45 points in the final 18 minutes to prevail.

Kevin Lazdowsky turned in another strong performance for the Cougars, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Nate Kreitzer was right behind with 21 points, followed by Joseph Baldachino (12 points, seven rebounds) and Derek Smith (10 points, six rebounds).

The Colonels also had four players in double figures — Drake Marshall (18 points, seven rebounds), Trent Fisher (16 points, 10 rebounds), Cayden Merrifield (14 points, seven assists) and Lucas Leski (11 points, nine rebounds).

Lycoming 67, King’s 62

The Monarchs jumped out to a 35-28 lead at halftime but couldn’t close out the visiting Warriors.

Eamonn Walsh shined for King’s, scoring a game-high 25 points. Chris Patton added 11 points and six rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Misericordia 63, Wilkes 57

Brianna Horton rattled home a 3-pointer for Wilkes with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but another three from Alyssa Bondi gave the Cougars the lead for good midway through the extra frame.

Skylar Dowling scored 13 points to lead four Cougars in double figures. Melina Santacroce added 12 while Elizabeth Fasti had 11 and Bondi scored 10.

Leading the Colonels were Yamirelis Matos (13 points), Nadia Evanosky (12), Horton (11) and Erin Shober (10).

King’s 55, Lycoming 40

The Monarchs got strong showings off the bench from Gianna Dickson (19 points) and Mackenzie Bennett (13 points, eight rebounds) to even their MAC Freedom record with a home win.

King’s held the Warriors to 23% shooting in the win.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 63, Hazleton Area 41

The Mountaineers broke open a tight game in the third quarter and held the visiting Cougars to just two points in the fourth for the win.

Molly Walsh led the way with 19 points for Dallas while Victoria Spaciano added 18 and Elizabeth Viglone had 15. The Mounts went 22-for-25 from the foul line.

Sophia Shults scored 15 to top Hazleton Area.

Crestwood 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 47

Keira Dougherty scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 24 as the Comets pulled away. Cadence Hiller added nine points.

The Wolfpack got 23 points from Eternity Aiken.

Pittston Area 36, Wyoming Valley West 31

After a low-scoring start that saw the Patriots lead 13-11 at the break, Daniella Ranieli scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the second half. Kallie Booth added 14 points.

Thalia Irizarry finished with 10 points for the Spartans.

Berwick 38, Tunkhannock 35

The Bulldogs climbed out of an early hole and trailed by a point after three quarters before pulling out the win on the road.

Rachel Whitenight scored 13 points and Abby Hess had six of her eight points in the fourth quarter to finish the rally.

Sable Stephens finished with a game-high 19 points for Tunkhannock.

Wyoming Area 50, Wyoming Seminary 35

The Warriors opened the game on a 9-0 run and led from wire-to-wire in the victory. Morgan Janeski finished with 20 points and nine rebounds while Jocelyn Williams added 13 points.

Clare Griffin scored 10 for the Blue Knights.

Lake-Lehman 60, Hanover Area 10

The Black Knights took control early and led 25-2 after one quarter. Eleven different Lehman players scored, led by 13 points from Hailey Kline and 10 from Lia Keefe.

Lehman tied Holy Redeemer for first place in Division 2. The teams will hold a special playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Nanticoke Area High School to determine the champion.

Hannah Salwoski had five points for the Hawkeyes.

Northwest 65, CMVT 5

The Rangers didn’t allow a point in the first half and cruised to victory at home.

Charleigh Miner (14 points), Morgan Hermanofski (13) and Ashyln Hermanofski (11) all finished in double figures for Northwest.

BOYS SWIMMING

Hazleton Area 48, Wyoming Seminary 46

Wyoming Seminary won the final three events, but the Cougars hung on for the win, taking second and third place in the final race — the 400 free relay — to edge the Blue Knights.

Billy Hanson won the 200 free and helped Hazleton Area win the 200 medley relay.

Zhantore Akylbekov, Kevin Yang and Harry Feng all had multiple win for Seminary.

Pittston Area 60, Berwick 58

Pittston Area’s unopposed win in the 400 free relay, the final event, was the difference in a victory on Tuesday.

Jake Gzech (100 back, 200 IM) and Ryan Hintze (400 free) had individual wins for Pittston Area.

Thomas Andrews (50 free, 100 free) had two wins for Berwick. Ben Carro (200 free), Ethan Esquilin (100 fly) and Michael Kaleta (100 breast) also had wins.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Wyoming Seminary 73, Hazleton Area 21

Ryleigh Collins led the effort for the Blue Knights, recording wins in the 200 IM and 100 free while also competing on two winning relay teams.

Shastyn Tihansky won the 50 free for the Cougars.

Berwick 104, Pittston Area 66

Madelyn Frey set a Berwick meter record with at time of 1:16.51 in the 100 breaststroke. She also won the 200 IM.

Madilyn Andrews (400 free, 100 back) had two wins for Berwick. Karly Kile (50 free), Francesca Pupo (100 fly) and Dulcie Zeveney (100 free) also had wins.

Cassie Hintze won the 200 freestyle for Pittston Area.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 63, Hazleton Area 41

HAZLETON AREA (41) — Yost 3 0-0 6, Williams 1 0-0 2, Reimold 3 0-0 7, S. Shults 6 2-4 15, Kennedy 3 3-6 9, Macko 0 0-0 0, Forschner 0 0-0 0, Hebel 0 0-0 0, Fay 0 0-0 0, E. Shults 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-10 41.

DALLAS (63) — DelGaudio 1 1-2 4, Strobel 0 0-0 0, Viglone 3 8-8 15, Walsh 5 9-10 19, Spaciano 8 2-3 18, Porasky 1 0-0 3, Bryk 1 2-2 4, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Ricardo 0 0-0 0, Comitz 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 22-25 63.

Hazleton Area`21`7`11`2 — 41

Dallas`13`17`20`13 — 63

Three-point goals — HAZ 2 (Reimold, S. Shults); DAL 3 (DelGaudio, Viglone, Porasky)

Crestwood 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 47

WILKES-BARRE AREA (47) — Credle 3 0-0 7, Thornton 2 1-2 6, Aiken 9 5-6 23, Ardo Boyko 0 0-0 0, Krawczeniuk 3 0-0 7, Evans 1 0-2 2, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Brito 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-10 47.

CRESTWOOD (55) — Bozinko 1 0-0 2, Glowacki 1 0-0 3, Hiller 3 2-2 9, Gallagher 2 2-2 6, Dougherty 9 5-7 24, Andrews 2 3-6 7, Petrosky 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 14-19 55.

Wilkes-Barre Area`6`13`11`17 — 47

Crestwood`17`13`9`16 — 55

Three-point goals — WBA 3 (Credle, Thornton, Krawczeniuk); CRE 2 (Glowacki, Hiller)

Pittston Area 36, Wyoming Valley West 31

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (31) — Marsola 1 0-0 3, Perluke 1 1-1 3, Siegfried 1 0-0 2, Irizarry 4 0-0 10, Richet 1 1-2 3, Novitski 2 0-0 5, Oliphant 2 0-0 5, Rinehimer 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-3 31.

PITTSTON AREA (36) — Ranieli 5 5-6 16, Booth 6 1-2 14, Karp 0 1-3 1, A. Callahan 1 0-0 3, Baiera 1 0-0 2, Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, G. Callahan 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 7-13 36.

Valley West`6`5`8`12 — 31

Pittston Area`6`7`12`11 — 36

Three-point goals — WVW 5 (Irizarry 2, Marsola, Novitski, Oliphant); PA 3 (Ranieli, Booth, A. Callahan)

Berwick 38, Tunkhannock 35

BERWICK (38) — Andreas 3 1-2 8, Ochs 1 1-4 3, Whitenight 6 0-1 13, Lewis 2 0-0 6, Hess 1 6-6 8, Knorr 0 0-0 0, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-13 38.

TUNKHANNOCK (35) — Iddings 1 2-2 5, Corby 1 0-0 2, A. Williams 1 3-3 5, Stephens 6 7-10 19, Van Ness 1 2-3 4, Alguire 0 0-0 0, Alston 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 14-18 35.

Berwick`6`8`11`13 — 38

Tunkhannock`13`2`11`9 — 35

Three-point goals — BER 4 (Lewis 2, Andreas, Whitenight); TUN 1 (Iddings)

Wyoming Area 50, Wyoming Seminary 35

WYOMING SEMINARY (35) — Skoranski 4 0-0 10, Olshemski 0 1-2 1, Griffin 4 2-2 10, Parra 2 0-0 4, Smeraldi 1 0-0 2, Lichtenstein 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 3-4 35.

WYOMING AREA (50) — Kranson 1 0-0 3, Rome 3 1-2 7, Williams 5 2-4 13, Janeski 9 0-0 20, Wisnewski 3 0-0 7, Slusser 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0, Bonita 0 0-0 0, Day 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-6 50.

Wyo. Seminary`4`12`4`15 — 35

Wyoming Area`19`9`13`9 — 50

Three-point goals — SEM 2 (Skoranski 2); WA 5 (Janeski 2, Kranson, Williams, Wisnewski)

Lake-Lehman 60, Hanover Area 10

HANOVER AREA (10) — Malacarne 0 0-0 0, Elick 1 1-2 3, Sims 0 0-0 0, Shlingman 0 0-0 0, Slusser 0 0-0 0, Salwoski 1 2-3 5, Benattia 0 0-0 0, Morillo 0 0-0 0, Hughes 0 0-0 0, Vigorito 0 0-0 0, Tirado 1 0-2 2. Totals 3 3-7 10.

LAKE-LEHMAN (60) — Biscotto 4 0-0 8, Kline 6 1-2 13, Hunt 2 0-0 4, Keefe 5 0-0 10, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Chipego 2 0-2 4, Corcoran 0 1-2 1, Morgan 1 0-0 2, James 0 0-0 0, Battin 2 0-0 4, Oliver 4 0-0 8, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Perlis 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 2-6 60.

Hanover Area`2`1`4`3 — 10

Lake-Lehman`25`6`23`6 — 60

Three-point goals — HAN 1 (Salwoski); LL 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 72, Valley West 68 (3OT)

(Tuesday)

WVW (68) – Konopke 8 1-2 30, Walker 1 2-2 4, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Lewis 2 0-0 5, McKenith 0 0-0 0, Turner 0 0-0 0, Wells 4 4-6 12, Weatherspoon 2 0-0 5, Terry 2 2-2 6, Eddy 0 0-0 0, Dittus 0 0-0 0, Wojciechowski 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 20-28 68.

HAZLETON AREA (72) – Santiago 4 1-3 10, Gennaro 7 13-17 27, Meanciano 1 0-0 2, Guzman 3 2-2 7, Diaz 0 0-0 0, Catrone 5 5-8 16, Marshall 4 2-2 10. Totals 23 22-32 72.

WVW`3`6`17`27`6`7`2 – 68

Haz. Area`13`14`13`13`6`7`6 – 72

Three-point goals – WVW 6 (Konopke 2, Lewis, Weatherspoon, Wojciechowski). HA 3 (Santiago, Guzman, Catrone).