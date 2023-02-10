🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West broke open a tight game with 24 points in the fourth quarter to earn a 57-45 victory over Pittston Area on Thursday in a WVC Division 1 boys basketball matchup.

Zach Konopke scored a game-high 24 points and Emmanuel Lewis added 14 for the host Spartans. Both players picked up nine points apiece in the fourth quarter after Valley West took a 33-32 lead into the final frame.

The Patriots got 17 points from Silvio Giardina and 14 from Anthony Cencetti.

Crestwood 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 38

Brandon Burbank and Drew Sechleer each scored six points in the fourth quarter to help the Comets prevail. The Comets trailed 18-15 at halftime before taking a 28-27 lead into the fourth.

Burbank and Matt Sklarosky each finished with 11 points while Sechleer and Chaz Wright had 10 apiece. Waarithi Oseni scored 10 points to lead the Wolfpack.

Wyoming Area 44, Wyoming Seminary 35

Down by eight at halftime, the host Warriors came out of the break and outscored the Blue Knights 24-7 in the second half to earn the comeback victory.

Tyler Sciandra scored 12 points in the win while Dane Schutter added 11. Seminary’s Chief Montalvo led all players with 16 points, followed by Jack Novelli with 12.

Hanover Area 84, Lake-Lehman 53

The Hawkeyes shooters had a big night led by a double-double from Sedrick Beasley (17 points, 14 rebounds, five assists).

Steven Florek (16 points), David Popson (13), Elijah Noe (11) and Caden Hummer (10) also finished in double figures.

Leading all scorers was the Black Knights’ Corey Bean, who had 20 points. Leshawn Hammett had 12. The teams combined to hit 21 3-pointers, led by six from Bean.

Tunkhannock 63, Berwick 46

The Tigers pulled away in the second half, turning a two-point halftime lead into a 17-point victory on the road. Ben Chilson led the way with 19 points, followed by 15 from Dylan Mateus and 14 from Shane Macko.

Jace Degroat (13 points), Sean Murphy (12) and Matt Lonczynski (11) topped the Bulldogs.

Northwest 62, Hughesville 43

Josh Miner scored 20 points to help lead the Rangers to a win at home.

Tayler Yaple added 15 apoints and Landon Hufford finished with 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sullivan County 47, MMI Prep 22

In a game played Wednesday, Bria Kringe scored 16 points to lead the Preppers, who took a non-conference loss on the road.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dallas 138, Holy Redeemer 23

Lydia Gonzales (200 IM, 100 free), Peyton Stauffer (50 free, 500 free) and Audrey Haydu (100 fly, 100 back) each won a pair of individual events and and the three teamed up on the wininng 400 free relay team.

Haydu and Gonzales also swam on the victorious 200 free relay team as the Monutaineers took first in each event.

Wyoming Area 93, Nanticoke Area 43

Ava Menditto won the 200 free and 400 free for the Warriors.

Casey Cabonilas was part of three wins for the Trojans (200 IM, 100 fly, 200 free relay).

BOYS SWIMMING

Dallas 111, Holy Redeemer 45

The Mountaineers got multiple wins from Landon Daney (50 free, 100 free) and Nico Wilk (100 fly, 100 back), who each added a pair of relay victories as well.

John Evans won the 100 breast for the Royals.

Nanticoke Area 57, Wyoming Area 41

Brady Rushton and Noah Stachura led the Trojans as both swimmers won two individual events and competed together on two winning relay teams.

COLLEGES

SWIMMING

MAC championships begin

The MAC Championships opened in York with the Misericordia women leading local schools, winning three events to sit second in the team standings.

Camryn Hubric won her third straight conference title in the 50 free, tying her own school record of 23.94 seconds. She also helped set a school record along with Breanna Fluhr, Lindsey Rice and Jennifer Scott to win the 200 medley relay in 1:48:32.

Tamsin Formon also broke a Misericordia record to win the 500 free in 5:11.67.

The Cougars trail first-place Messiah atop the 13-team field.

On the men’s side, Misericordia’s Jonus Gurski added to the list of new team records with a second-place finish in the 200 IM (1:53.80).

Misericordia is in fifth place in the 14-team men’s standings.

The four-day championships continue Friday morning in York.

WRESTLING

Centenary 25, King’s 14

Francis Theroux (165 pounds) and Kade Kravits (174) earned back-to-back major decisions for the Monarchs in a road loss.

King’s also got wins by decision from Shane Kibler (149) and Jacob Feese (Hwt.).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 57, Pittston Area 45

PITTSTON AREA (45) — Giardina 6 2-2 17, Long 3 0-0 6, Walter 2 2-2 6, Clarke 1 0-0 2, Cencetti 5 4-8 14, Burnett 0 0-0 0, Ivey 0 0-0 0, Barbieri 0 0-0 0, McGarry 0 0-0 0, Lynn 0 0-0 0, Bilbow 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-12 45.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (57) — Konopke 9 5-7 24, Wells 2 0-0 4, Walker 1 0-0 2, Terry 2 0-0 4, Weatherspoon 1 1-2 4, Lewis 5 2-2 14, Wojciechowski 2 0-0 5, Dittus 0 0-0 0, Daniels 0 0-0 0, McKenith 0 0-0 0, Rivers 0 0-0 0, Eddy 0 0-0 0, Turner 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-11 57.

Pittston Area`12`6`14`13 — 45

Valley West`9`17`7`24 — 57

Three-point goals — PA 3 (Giardina 3); WVW 5 (Lewis 2, Konopke, Weatherspoon, Wojciechowski)

Crestwood 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 38

CRESTWOOD (42) — Johnson 0 0-2 0, Sklarosky 4 3-4 11, Wright 2 5-11 10, D. Sechleer 1 7-10 10, Burbank 4 2-4 11, Czapla 0 0-0 0, Agapito 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 17-31 42.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (38) — Jannuzzi 3 0-0 7, Oseni 4 2-2 10, Benjamin 1 1-2 4, Ascerno 2 0-0 4, Garrett 2 3-3 7, Cottle 0 0-0 0, Egbeto 2 2-2 6, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-9 38.

Crestwood`10`5`13`14 — 42

Wilkes-Barre Area`6`12`9`11 — 38

Three-point goals — CRE 3 (Wright, D. Sechleer, Burbank); WBA 2 (Jannuzzi, Benjamin)

Wyoming Area 44, Wyoming Seminary 35

WYOMING SEMINARY (35) — Iskra 0 0-0 0, Novelli 5 0-0 12, J. Leahy 1 0-0 2, Montalvo 7 1-2 16, Herron 1 0-0 3, Michaels 0 0-0 0, Evan 0 0-0 0, Fuegener 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 1-2 35.

WYOMING AREA (44) — Sciandra 4 3-4 12, DeLucca 1 0-0 3, Little 2 0-1 5, Golden 0 0-0 0, Noone 1 0-0 3, Petrucci 2 0-0 5, Rusinchak 2 0-0 5, Schutter 3 5-11 11. Totals 15 8-16 44.

Wyo. Seminary`14`14`3`4 — 35

Wyoming Area`13`7`14`10 — 44

Three-point goals — SEM 4 (Novelli 2, Montalvo, Herron); WA 6 (Sciandra, DeLucca, Little, Noone, Petrucci, Rusinchak)

Hanover Area 84, Lake-Lehman 53

LAKE-LEHMAN (53) — Paraschak 2 0-0 5, Shiskowski 2 0-2 4, Bean 7 0-0 20, Hammett 4 1-2 12, Kaiser 2 0-0 5, Berry 0 0-0 0, Lee 1 0-0 2, Jones 2 0-0 5, Dabsheh 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-4 53.

HANOVER AREA (84) — Noe 3 4-5 11, Beasley 5 5-7 17, McCoy 3 0-0 8, Hummer 4 0-0 10, Popson 5 2-2 13, Sock 1 1-2 4, Florek 6 4-6 16, Dewey 0 1-2 1, Hayward 1 0-0 2, Watkins 0 0-0 0, Kistner 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-0 2, Sabecky 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 17-24 84.

Lake-Lehman`17`10`9`17 — 53

Hanover Area`19`23`18`24 — 84

Three-point goals — LL 12 (Bean 6, Hammett 3, Paraschak, Kaiser, Jones); HAN 9 (Beasley 2, McCoy 2, Hummer 2, Noe, Popson, Sock)

Tunkhannock 63, Berwick 46

TUNKHANNOCK (63) — Macko 3 7-8 14, Chilson 6 4-5 19, Brown 2 1-2 5, Yuhas 3 0-0 6, Mateus 6 0-0 15, DeMarco 3 7-8 14, Madan 1 0-0 2, Jennings 1 0-0 2, Kandrovy 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, L. Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-15 63.

BERWICK (46) — Murphy 3 4-4 12, Hanson 0 2-2 2, Lonczynski 5 0-2 11, Degroat 4 1-2 13, Bedwell 1 0-0 2, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Hickman 0 0-0 0, Guzman 0 0-0 0, Howie 2 0-0 4, Ramiro 1 0-0 2, Powers 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-10 46.

Tunkhannock`19`14`15`15 — 63

Berwick`17`14`10`5 — 46

Three-point goals — TUN 7 (Chilson 3, Mateus 3, Macko); BER 7 (Degroat 4, Murphy 2, Lonczynski)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sullivan County 47, MMI Prep 22

MMI PREP (22) — Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Kringe 4 4-6 16, Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0, McDermott 1 1-1 3, Allen 1 0-0 3, Abdulrahman 0 0-0 0, Washko 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 5-7 22.

SULLIVAN COUNTY (47) — S. Harney 11 1-2 24, Immel 2 2-3 8, Zelewicz 1 0-0 3, A. Harney 3 2-4 8, Wettlaufer 1 0-0 2, McCarty 0 0-0 0, Higley 0 0-0 0, Olson 0 0-0 0, Capriotti 0 0-0 0, Marotti 1 0-0 2, Sperry 0 0-0 0, Hallabuk 0 0-0 0, Hottenstein 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-9 47.

MMI Prep`7`3`9`3 — 22

Sullivan County`12`16`16`3 — 47

Three-point goals — MMI 4 (Kringe 4); SC 2 (S. Harney, Zelewicz)