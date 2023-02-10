🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer’s Darryl Wright (2) collides with Nanticoke Area’s Jaidyn Johnson on way to basket during the first quarter Thursday night.

Nanticoke Area’s Jaylin Collins moves the ball in the backcourt during the second quarter, driving on Holy Redeemer’s Mark Atherton.

Holy Redeemer’s Jacob Hunter eyes up a loose ball during the first quarter on Thursday.

Holy Redeemer’s Darryl Wright (2) tries to knock the ball away from Nanticoke Area’s Jaidyn Johnson during the second quarter Thursday night.

NANTICOKE — Holy Redeemer’s Zach Perta had a quiet first half Thursday night.

In fact, the Royals barely made any noise as Nanticoke Area dominated the board and took a five-point lead into halftime.

Even the third quarter started poorly as Ibn Jordan-Thomas took a steal coast-to-coast to build Nanticoke Area’s lead a bit more.

Then everything changed abruptly. Perta nailed a corner 3-pointer and couldn’t stop making shots. When the unexpected onslaught ended, Perta had 17 points in a 19-0 run and Redeemer was on its way to a 48-33 victory to clinch the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball championship.

The game was stopped for about 20 minutes with 3:24 left in the fourth quarter and Redeemer ahead 43-28. Jordan-Thomas sprinted down court to try to stop Perta on a fastbreak and fell hard after making a leaping attempt to block the shot.

Jordan-Thomas was taken to the hospital with a lower back injury. Nanticoke Area coach Zach Peintka said he was alert but in pain from the spill.

“Nothing head-related, nothing neck-related,” Pientka said. “Just his lower back. We just wanted to make sure.”

Jordan-Thomas played a key role in Nanticoke Area taking a 24-17 lead to start the third quarter. He constantly grabbed rebounds, often giving the Trojans second chances in the offensive end. He finished with 16 rebounds and 11 points.

Perta finished with 24 points, all in the second half.

“Leading up to this game the last couple days in practice he’s been really sharp,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido. “I felt he hadn’t been playing a good as he was earlier in the year. But the past few days he’s been really sharp at practice.”

The only other Royals to score during the 19-0 run was Louis Lussi, who his a mid-range jumper. Otherwise, it was all Perta as Redeemer turned a 24-17 deficit into a 35-24 lead.

“Once my first shot went down I was like ‘I’m feeling it now,’” said Perta, who recently committed to Kutztown to play football. “I started having my type of game. My teammates believed in me, my teammates found me open, my teammates trusted every shot I took.”

Nanticoke Area’s Jaylin Collins ended the third-quarter run with a basket with four seconds left in the period. Redeemer, though, picked up where it left off in the fourth quarter. Perta’s basket and ensuing free throw on the play where Jordan-Thomas was injured bumped the lead to 43-28.

Holy Redeemer finished the regular season at 12-0 in the division and 20-2 overall. Nanticoke Area finished 10-2 and 15-7. Both teams will be in the WVC Championship tournament next Thursday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Redeemer will play Division 1 runner-up Pittston Area while Nanticoke Area will face Division 1 champion Dallas. The title game is Saturday, Feb. 18, at Dallas.

Holy Redeemer 48, Nanticoke Area 33

HOLY REDEEMER (48) — Perta 8 4-6 24, Wright 1 3-4 6, Lussi 1 1-2 3, Hunter 3 1-4 7, Kozerski 3 1-3 7, Sabatini 0 0-0 0, Casey 0 1-2 1, Atherton 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-21 48.

NANTICOKE AREA (33) — Butczynski 0 0-0 0, Collins 2 3-6 8, Williams 0 0-0 0, Brogan 0 0-0 0, Remley 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Florian 0 0-0 0, Mullery 1 0-0 3, Johndon 4 2-2 11, Jordan-Thomas 5 1-2 11. Totals 12 6-10 33.

Holy Redeemer`7`10`19`12 — 48

Nanticoke Area`11`11`4`7 — 33

Three-point goals — HR 5 (Perta 4, Wright); NAN 3 (Collins, Mullery, Johnson)