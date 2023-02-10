🔊 Listen to this

The Penguins found themselves returning from the AHL All-Star break suddenly in the basement of the tightly packed Atlantic Division.

The weekend began with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton grabbing a point on the road against one of the division leaders on Friday.

But it was very nearly a win.

Instead the Penguins suffered a tough 4-3 loss at Providence as the Bruins tied the game with the goalie pulled with 1:33 left in regulation before prevailing in the seventh round of the shootout.

The Penguins entered the game with three straight losses and a 3-7 record in their last 10 to fall into last place in the division. But thanks to the still-expanded playoff field, that meant they resumed play just two points out of the sixth and final postseason spot in the Atlantic.

They rediscovered their scoring touch in the second period, connecting for three straight goals in a span of 5:50 in the middle of the frame to take the lead.

Providence had opened the scoring on a Fabian Lysell goal early in the second before Wilkes-Barre/Scranton surged ahead on tallies by Tyler Sikura, Jon Lizotte and Valtteri Puustinen.

Sikura and Puustinen converted on the power play. In between, Sikura set up Lizotte for the defenseman’s first goal of the season.

Puustinen hammered home a Mitch Reinke pass from the left circle, blasting it past Bruins goalie Kyle Keyser with 4:33 left in the period to make it 3-1.

But Providence answered just 55 seconds later as Georgii Merkulov made 3-2 heading into the third.

The Penguins managed to kill off a penalty midway through the third, but they couldn’t close out the win as Merkulov scored again with the extra attacker to force a scoreless overtime.

Penguins goalie Taylor Gauthier managed to stop Merkulov to open the shootout, but Alex Nylander, who represented Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at the All-Star Game, was also stopped.

The Penguins’ Lukas Svejkovsky traded goals with the Bruins’ Lysell in the second round before both netminders made four straight saves.

Veteran NHL defenseman Mike Reilly finally ended the game in the seventh round, giving Providence the extra point in the standings.

Gauthier finished with 30 saves on 33 shots through overtime. The Penguins are again without top goalie Dustin Tokarski, who is on call-up to Pittsburgh.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will be right back on the ice against the Bruins, hosting them at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena for the team’s “Hockey Is For Everyone” night.