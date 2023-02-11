🔊 Listen to this

Tamsin Formon earned her second MAC title in as many days for the Misericordia women’s swimming team, winning the 400 IM on Friday at the MAC Championships in York.

The Cougars have won four events over the first two days of the four-day event and have set multiple school records. They added another one on Friday with a second-place finish in the 200 free relay. Breanna Fluhr, Jennifer Scott, Formon and Camryn Hubric finished in 1:38.49.

Midway through the league meet, Misericordia sits in third place with 541 points, trailing Messiah and Stevens. King’s is in 13th place with 12 points.

On the men’s side, Jonus Gurski claimed a victory for Misericordia by breaking a school record to finish first in the 400 IM with a time of 4:05.55.

Gurski’s win helped the Cougars up to 483.5 points into third place.

King’s got a podium finish in the 200 free relay with an eighth-place finish by Ryan Bixler, Andrew Pursel, Blaze Graham and Anthony Macko.

The Monarchs are in 13th place with 145.5 points. Wilkes is 14th with 110 points.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King’s 3, American International 1

The Monarchs shook off a first-set loss on the road to remain unbeaten on the season with a 23-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-23 victory.

Jared Piontkowski finished with 14 kills and 11 digs while Joe Herman had 11 kills, nine digs and five blocks as King’s improved to 11-0.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Stevenson 2, Wilkes 1

Aiden Graham’s overtime goal delivered the Mustangs the MAC championship by edging the Colonels.

Wilkes trailed 1-0 in the third period before tying it up on the power play on a Max Cocchi goal with 3:29 left in regulation.

WRESTLING

Ithaca 20, Wilkes 18

The Colonels forged an 18-13 lead heading into the final two bouts of the dual before Ithaca won by major decision at 197 pounds and then claimed a 2-1 decision at heavyweight to take the match.

Austin Fashouer opened the dual with a fall at 125. The Colonels also got wins from Jack Bauer (133), James Geiger (165), Christopher Nuss (174) and Hunter Lowe (184).

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomsburg 66, Crestwood 51

Host Bloomsburg broke open a close game with 26 points in the third quarter to hand the Comets a non-conference loss.

Keira Dougherty scored 18 to lead Crestwood. Julia Glowacki and Kate Gallagher followed with 12 and 10, respectively.

Notre Dame (E.S.) 45, MMI Prep 29

Bria Kringe scored 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers in a non-conference loss at Notre Dame East Stroudsburg.

Nativity BVM 41, Northwest 38

Charliegh Miner scored 14 points and Morgan Hermanofski added 11 as the Rangers’ comeback attempt fell short on the road.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 92, Wyoming Valley West 56

Julianna Roote (200 free, 100 breast), Samantha Roerig (200 IM, 100 fly) and Noelle Alguire (50 free, diving) each won a pair of individual events for the Tigers. Roote and Roerig also swam on two winning relays teams each.

Emily Bolan took first in the 500 free for the Spartans.

Elk Lake 111, Hazleton Area 68

Shastyn Tihansky contributed to all three of the Cougars’ event wins, taking first in the 50 free and 100 back.

Tihansky teamed with Milana Daiute, Emilia Alcantara and Aubrey Gowen to win the 200 medley relay.

BOYS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 113, Wyoming Valley West 67

Josh Gaudet touched the wall first in the 50 free and 100 free and also helped the Tigers claim wins in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

Valley West got wins from Noah Hiedcavage, Cole Bolesta and Chris Hummel.

Hazleton Area 93, Elk Lake 70

Chase Kaschak (200 free) and Jay Rosenstock (100 back) both won an individual event for the Cougars and teamed for a win in the 200 medley relay with Billy Hanson and Jose Sandoval.

Hanson and Sandoval also were part of the winning 200 free relay team.

Bloomsburg 66, Crestwood 51

CRESTWOOD (51) — Bozinko 0 0-0 0, Glowacki 4 0-0 12, Hiller 0 2-4 2, Gallagher 5 0-0 10, Dougherty 8 1-2 18, Andrews 0 3-4 3, Petrosky 2 1-2 6. Totals 19 7-12 51.

BLOOMSBURG (66) — Devine 2 2-4 6, Zentner 6 5-6 17, Serrano 1 0-0 2, Evans 10 9-10 29, Shuman 3 4-4 10, Bang 0 0-0 0, Pistoia 0 0-0 0, McGinley 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 20-24 66.

Crestwood`9`11`16`15 — 51

Bloomsburg`17`6`26`17 — 66

Three-point goals — CRE 6 (Glowacki 4, Dougherty, Petrosky); BLO 0

MMI PREP (29) — Paniagua 1 0-0 2, McDermott 1 0-2 2, Allen 2 0-1 5, Kringe 6 3-5 20, Washko 0 0-3 0, Young 0 0-0 0, Abdulrahman 0 0-0 0, Jimenez 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-11 29.

NOTRE DAME (45) — N. Craig 0 1-2 1, D. Florentino 3 1-4 7, G. Florentino 8 4-8 20, Siciliano 0 0-0 0, Bridgeforth 0 0-0 0, A. Craig 1 0-0 2, Wurz 0 0-0 0, Van de Loecht 7 1-6 15, Blain 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-20 45.

MMI Prep`2`5`9`13 — 29

Notre Dame`12`11`10`12 — 45

Three point goals — MMI 6 (Kringe 5, Allen); NDES 0