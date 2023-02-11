🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer’s Mia Ashton gets pressured by Lake-Lehman’s Molly Jenkins (left) and Ella Wilson during the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship game Friday night at Nanticoke Area High School.

Lake-Lehman’s Ella Wilson (left) and Holy Redeemer’s Jillian DelBalso chase the ball as it goes out of bounds in front of Lake-Lehman coach Charlie Lavan.

Lake-Lehman’s Hailey Kline looks to pass the ball as Holy Redeemer’s Paige Kroptavich (left), Megan Albrecht and Lucie Racicky guard her in the first quarter of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship game Friday night at Nanticoke Area High School.

NANTICOKE — The barrage was unexpected, especially considering the opponent. So much so that even Lake-Lehman’s Hailey Kline couldn’t believe what was happening.

“In the beginning we were literally not missing shots,” Kline said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy.’ It wasn’t just one person, it was everyone.”

Yet it happened as Lehman scored the game’s first 20 points against a Holy Redeemer team which surrendered only 37 per game all season.

The Black Knights — as things played out — needed all of them as they won their third consecutive Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball championship with a 60-46 victory Friday night.

The game also set the field for Wednesday’s WVC Championship semifinals at Redeemer. Lake-Lehman will play Division 1 runner-up Hazleton Area at 6 p.m. Redeemer will face Division 1 champion Pittston Area at 7:30 p.m.

Lehman and Redeemer both finished 11-1 in the division, forcing Friday’s special playoff game. Unlike the two close games the teams split during the regular season, Lehman tried to make it a rout.

Ella Wilson opened the game with a 3-pointer, and a deluge of points followed. Brenna Hunt and Kline hit consecutive 3-pointers about four minutes later, giving Lehman a 20-0 lead at 2:45 of the first quarter.

Redeemer didn’t help its cause with 11 consecutive misses to start the game and six first-quarter turnovers. The Royals finally connected on a shot when Mia Ashton scored inside with 13 seconds left in the opening period as Lehman took a 24-4 lead into the second quarter.

“The kids came out and hit shots. It was excellent,” Lehman coach Charlie Lavan said. “I don’t know what percentage we shot in the first quarter, but it was off the board, I know that.”

The Royals made little progress against the deficit in the second quarter and faltered when opportunities presented themselves in the third and fourth quarters.

Redeemer opened the third quarter with a 10-5 run to move within 37-26, but missed three chances to get the deficit down to single digits. That happened once more in the fourth after Mia Ashton hit two technical free throws to get the Lehman advantage to 50-40 with 2:39 left. Redeemer got the ball, but a three-second violation gave it back to the Black Knights.

“They came out and nailed 20 straight points and then we started playing,” Redeemer coach John Jezorwski said. “From that point on, we won the game.”

Lehman went on another barrage down the stretch, this time from the foul line, to secure the victory.

Wilson finished 12-for-12 from the line and added three field goals for a game-high 20 points. Kline had 15 points and 15 rebounds, helping Lehman dominate the board for good segments of the game.

WVC Division 2 Championship

Lake-Lehman 60, Holy Redeemer 46

LAKE-LEHMAN (60) — Kline 3 8-11 15, Hunt 4 0-0 9, Wilson 3 12-12 20, Keefe 3 2-9 9, Jenkins 2 3-4 7, Biscotto 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 25-36 60.

HOLY REDEEMER (46) — Albrecht 1 5-6 7, Kroptavich 0 0-0 0, Racicky 0 0-0 0, Ashton 5 2-3 12, DelBalso 4 2-2 11, Karnes 0 0-0 0, Corridoni 1 1-1 3, Cegulka 1 0-0 3, Boylan 2 0-0 4, Chimoch 2 0-0 6. Totals 16 10-12 46.

Lake-Lehman`24`10`11`15 — 60

Holy Redeemer`4`12`12`18 — 46

Three-point goals — LL 5 (Kline, Hunt, Wilson 2, Keefe). HR 4 (DelBalso, Cegulka, Chimoch 2).