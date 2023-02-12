🔊 Listen to this

For the second straight night, Valtteri Puustinen gave the Penguins a lead over Providence. And for the second straight night, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton saw the Bruins rally for a win.

Providence shook off an early deficit and scored all three goals on the power play to earn a 3-1 victory on Saturday night at Mohgean Sun Arena, sweeping a home-and-home weekend series.

On Friday in Providence, it was the Penguins jumping out to a 3-1 lead, with Puustinen scoring the third goal. But the Bruins tied the game with the goalie pulled in the final two minutes before prevailing in the seventh round of a shootout.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was unable to return the favor on Saturday. The Bruins took the lead in the third and managed to put the game away with an empty-netter.

Puustinen had the only goal of the night for the Penguins, scoring 6:41 into the contest on the power play for his 18th of the season. Alex Nylander and Filip Hallander picked up the assists.

The lead lasted until the 7:49 mark of the second period when Jack Ahcan tied it up on the man-advantage.

Georgii Merkulov scored his third goal of the weekend with Colin Swoyer in the box for tripping, picking up the game-winner with 6:09 left in regulation.

Drake Caggiula was whistled for holding with 1:07 left, so the teams skated 5-on-5 after the Penguins pulled goalie Filip Lindberg. Chris Wagner then scored with 36 seconds left.

Lindberg finished with 33 saves on 35 shots.