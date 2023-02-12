🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes women’s basketball team entered Saturday with three games left against the three teams ahead of them in the MAC Freedom standings.

And the Colonels opened the stretch by holding off Arcadia for a 61-55 senior day victory at the Marts Center, keeping them in the hunt for a spot in the conference tournament.

Arcadia didn’t make things easy for Wilkes, cutting a 51-38 deficit down to two in the final minute. The Knights trailed 57-55 with 10 seconds left but turned it over on a backcourt violation.

Yamirelis Matos led Wilkes with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Horton — one of four seniors to be honored before the game — had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Arcadia and King’s hold the final two playoff spots at 7-8 with Wilkes and Delaware Valley both at 6-8.

Wilkes will host rival King’s at 8 p.m. Tuesday and then travel to Delaware Valley next Saturday.

Delaware Valley 57, Misericordia 56

The Cougars lost on the road but clinched the No. 3 seed in the MAC Freedom Tournament, giving them a guaranteed spot in the semifinals later this month.

Misericordia managed to take a 45-43 lead with 6:07 remaining, but the Aggies answered with five straight points and never trailed from there.

Alyssa Bondi scored 19 points while Meaghan McCaffrey and Skylar Dowling each had 10.

Misericordia will get to fine-tune its game next week against the bottom two teams in the league, facing Lycoming and FDU-Florham. The Cougars will then face the No. 2 seed — either DeSales or Stevens — on the road in the tournament on Feb. 22.

Stevens 81, King’s 43

Nationally ranked Stevens showed its strength from the opening tip, outscoring the Monarchs 25-5 in the first quarter.

Caileigh Costello had nine points to lead King’s, which ended the day still holding a playoff spot for the upcoming MAC Freedom tournament.

The Monarchs and Arcadia hold the last two bids at 7-8 but Delaware Valley and Wilkes are just behind at 6-8. King’s can greatly help its cause with a win over Wilkes on Tuesday in the Monarchs’ regular season finale.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

King’s 87, Stevens 65

The Monarchs turned in one of their best performances of the season on senior day at Scandlon Gymnasium, shooting 50% from the field (32-for-64) and from behind the arc (12-for-24).

Will Johnson racked up 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block without a turnover. Carmine Castiello shot 6-for-7 and hit all four 3-point attempts to add 17 points. Eamonn Walsh and Chris Patton had 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Arcadia 78, Wilkes 75

The Colonels nearly erased a 17-point halftime deficit but just missed a chance to make up ground in the race for a spot in the upcoming MAC Freedom tournament.

Losing at one point by 51-32 in the first half, Wilkes battled back to forge a 73-73 tie with 2:55 left. Wilkes had the ball in the final minute while trailing 77-75 and 78-75 but couldn’t get a 3-pointer to fall on either possession.

Drake Marshall shot 10-for-13 from the floor to finish with 24 points. Lukas Lesko had 14 points and Jack Argento added 12 off the bench.

Wilkes would have moved ahead of Arcadia in the standings with a win. The Colonels are now 6-8 in league play, tied with Delaware Valley on the outside of the playoff picture. Arcadia (8-7) and Misericordia (7-7) hold the last two playoff spots headed into the final week of play.

The Colonels remain in the hunt, hosting King’s on Tuesday and traveling to Delaware Valley next Saturday.

Delaware Valley 63, Misericordia 60

The Cougars missed a chance to knock the Aggies out of the playoff race as Delaware Valley found answers to every Misericordia surge in the second half.

A brief Cougars lead turned into a 12-1 run by the Aggies midway through the second half. Misericordia didn’t fold and tied the game at 55-55 after that with 2:41 left but couldn’t retake the lead, missing two shots in the closing seconds while trailing by three.

Kevin Lazdowsky finished with 21 points and seven rebounds while Nate Kreitzer had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Misericordia (7-7) remains in the fifth and final spot for the MAC Freedom tournament, a game ahead of Delaware Valley and Wilkes. The Cougars have a tough trip to Lycoming (10-4) on Tuesday before closing with a home game against last-place FDU-Florham next Saturday.

SWIMMING

MAC championships

After three days of the MAC Championships, the Misericordia women are in third place in the team standings. The Cougars enter the final day of competition in York with 791 points, trailing Messiah and Stevens.

Misericordia’s top performance on Saturday came from the 800 free relay team of Tamsin Formon, Maddie Grosenstein, Meghan Ortega and Lilly Bernard, which took second.

On the men’s side, Misericordia is in fourth place with 656.5 points after Ben Sorrentino took seventh in the 200 fly.

Also reaching the podium on Saturday was the King’s 800 free relay team of Andrew Pursel, Ryan Bixler, Blaze Graham and Erik Aguero, which finished seventh.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Monarchs sweep matches

King’s unbeaten start to the season has reached 13-0 after recording a pair of 3-0 victories over Northern Vermont-Johnson and Dean College to complete a 3-0 weekend trip to Massachusetts.

The Monarchs beat NVU-Johnson 25-14, 25-11, 25-19 and Dean 25-6, 25-3, 25-8.

Jared Piontkowski had 13 kills for King’s across the two wins.

Misericordia splits

The Cougars hosted a tri-match and narrowly pulled off a sweep, defeating Immaculata 3-0 before being edged by nationally ranked SUNY New Paltz 3-2.

Misericordia took the opener 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 before dropping the second match 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12.

Logan Romeika had nine kills and four aces in the first match. Zane Martin and Jackson Fehnel added six kills each.

Anthony DePalma recorded 21 kills against New Paltz while James Walsh had 10.

INDOOR TRACK

MU, King’s at Alvernia

The Misericordia women’s team earned a pair of victories at the Plex Shootout, hosted by Alvernia. Casey Allen won the high jump while Brenna Karnish took first in the shot put.

King’s was also at the event with Zoe Tomko (5,000) and Adele Hollander (shot put) each finishing fifth in their events.

In the men’s competition, Misericordia’s Matthieu Brunell had a strong day, winning the long jump and taking third in the triple jump.

Carnell Kemp (shot put), Andrew Novrocki (200), Tyler Petty (800) and Teone Sherrod (high jump) all earned second-place finishes for the Monarchs.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Utica 4, Wilkes 0

The nationally ranked Pioneers ran up a 61-17 edge in shots to earn a win on the road.

Emma Swansburg finished with a career-high 57 saves for the Colonels.

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shikellamy 74, Berwick 62

Sean Murphy recorded his 1,000th career point on a free throw in the first quarter, then went on to score a game-high 33 in a non-conference loss.

Murphy went 18-for-20 from the foul line as the teams combined to shoot 70 foul shots. Jace Degroat scored 12 points.

MMI Prep 54, Weatherly 38

Up by two at halftime, the Preppers outscored the Wreckers 30-16 after the break in a non-conference win.

Brendon Brobst scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Reed Floryshak added 12 points and Caden Pease had 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weatherly 51, MMI Prep 22

Bria Kringe scored 12 points for the Preppers, who dropped a non-conference game on the road.

Bethany Houser finished with 19 points for Weatherly.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shikellamy 74, Berwick 62

SHIKELLAMY (74) — Williams 2 8-9 12, Lenner 5 6-6 18, A. Moyer 4 1-6 9, Fashaw 1 3-4 6, L. Fisher 0 0-0 0, M. Moyer 0 0-0 0, L. McAllister 5 3-3 13, Deitrich 1 0-0 3, Biddle 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 6-8 6. Totals 21 28-38 74.

BERWICK (62) — Murphy 7 18-20 33, Hickman 1 2-3 4, Hanson 2 2-2 6, Lonczynski 0 0-2 0, Degroat 4 1-3 12, Marquez 1 2-2 5, Guzman 0 0-0 0, Wiest 1 0-0 2, Bedwell 0 0-0 0, Powers 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 25-32 62.

Shikellamy`17`13`24`20 — 74

Berwick`16`9`15`22 — 62

Three-point goals — SHI 4 (Lenner 2, Fashaw, Deitrich); BER 5 (Degroat 3, Murphy, Marquez)

MMI Prep 54, Weatherly 38

MMI PREP (54) — Lispi 2 0-0 5, Pantages 3 0-0 6, Sones 3 1-1 7, Pease 3 4-8 10, Brobst 5 2-2 14, Floryshak 4 0-0 12, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-11 54.

WEATHERLY (38) — Parker 2 1-2 5, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, McLaurin 7 1-2 15, Berger 0 0-2 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Higgins 0 0-0 0, McKeegan 2 2-2 6, Saldukas 1 0-0 2, Wagner 2 2-2 8. Totals 15 6-10 38.

MMI Prep`12`12`18`12 — 54

Weatherly`5`17`10`6 — 38

Three-point goals — MMI 7 (Floryshak 4, Brobst 2, Lispi); WEA 2 (Wagner 2)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weatherly 51, MMI Prep 22

MMI PREP (22) — Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Kringe 3 3-3 12, Allen 1 0-0 2, Paniagua 0 0-2 0, Washko 1 0-0 2, Abdulrahman 1 1-2 1, McDermott 2 1-3 5, Young 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 5-10 22.

WEATHERLY (51) — Houser 7 4-5 19, Reiner 3 2-2 9, Kane 5 6-8 17, Paisley 1 0-0 2, Davidovich 1 0-0 2, Weston 0 0-0 0, Binder 0 0-0 0, Gaydoscik 1 0-0 2, McGill 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-15 51.

MMI Prep`8`3`5`6 — 22

Weatherly`13`8`20`10 — 51

Three-point goals — MMI 3 (Kringe 3); WEA 3 (Houser, Reiner, Kane)