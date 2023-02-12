🔊 Listen to this

The Philadelphia Flyers’ James van Riemsdyk, left, smiles after scoring a goal past Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer during the second period an NHL game Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ Wade Allison, left, skates past Seattle Kraken’s Jaden Schwartz during the second period an NHL game Sunday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Jaden Schwartz scored twice, Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Kraken sapped some of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl Sunday excitement with a 4-3 victory over the Flyers.

Eeli Tolvanen also scored and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for the Kraken, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Seattle entered in fourth place in the Pacific Division and two points out of third.

Eberle said Seattle sorely needed the win.

“Anytime you’ve lost three in a row, especially coming out of the break, you start doubting yourself a bit,” he said. “Ultimately, you come back and you just get a win and you start moving forward.”

James van Riemsdyk, Owen Tippett and Patrick Brown scored for the Flyers. Philadelphia completed a homestand with its third loss in four games.

“I just don’t think we were on,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said.

Serving as the appetizer for Sunday night’s Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Kansas City Chiefs, the pregame had a party atmosphere. Flyers players entered the arena wearing Eagles jerseys, matching many fans’ choice of Eagles apparel. Defensemen Travis Sanheim and Tony DeAngelo sported Eagles winter caps during warmups, and Eagles legend Vince Papale pounded the drum before the opening faceoff.

The video board was lit up in green and “Go Birds” scrolled across the screen. Longtime national anthem singer Lauren Hart donned a Jalen Hurts jersey and PA announcer Lou Nolan wore an Eagles baseball hat.

There were eight “E-A-G-L-E-S!” chants in the first period, and the hometown fans were enthused when Tippett snapped an 0-for-13 team skid on the power play with a close-range goal 2:11 into the contest to put the Flyers ahead 1-0.

But Philadelphia didn’t take a shot in the final 16:35 of the first period, and the Kraken made them pay with goals by Eberle and Tolvanen.

The teams traded tallies in the second period before Schwartz gave Seattle a 4-2 lead with his second of the contest just a minute into the third. The Kraken second-line forward was all alone in the right circle and fired a wrist shot over goalie Felix Sandstrom’s right shoulder.

Sandstrom, Philadelphia’s backup to Carter Hart, made 15 saves while falling to 1-8-1.

It appeared Schwartz’s second goal would be plenty of breathing room for Seattle, especially after Travis Konecny was sent to the box for a delay-of-game penalty late in the third. But Brown converted a short-handed tally with an unlikely goal on a slap shot from the side boards.

The Kraken withstood the Flyers’ furious 6-on-5 rally effort in the final 1:35.

“Other than the third period, we did a pretty good job,” Schwartz said. “Once we got up by two, we were on our heels a little bit. But big to get back in the win column.”

Schwartz broke a 2-all tie with 1:01 left in the second with his first tally when his wrist shot from the slot through a screen beat Sandstrom on the blocker side.

Van Riemsdyk tied it at 2-all 3:33 into the second, deflecting Tippett’s initial shot, which hung in mid-air. As if he was a batter across the street at Citizens Bank Park, van Riemsdyk used a backhand swing to swat the waist-high puck past Grubauer.

“Certain plays they capitalized on and obviously some miscues by us,” van Riemsdyk said. “They were on us quick and made it tough on us.”

CANADIENS 6, OILERS 2

MONTREAL — Jordan Harris had his first career two-goal game and Montreal earned wins on back-to-back afternoons.

Alex Belzile, Josh Anderson, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Christian Dvorak added goals for Montreal. Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Drouin each recorded two assists. Jake Allen made 30 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane scored for Edmonton. Connor McDavid was left off the score sheet, ending a 15-game point streak.

Stuart Skinner made 24 saves as the Oilers recorded their first regulation loss in 12 games. They were on a 9-0-2 run heading into Sunday’s contest.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7, DUCKS 2

LAS VEGAS — Seven Vegas players had two points and the Golden Knight scored five times in the third period to break open a one-goal game and extend their winning streak to three games.

Michael Amadio, William Carrier, Jack Eichel, Phil Kessel and Shea Theodore each had a goal and an assist. Paul Cotter and Brett Howden added goal for Vegas. Reilly Smith and William Karlsson each had two assists.

Isac Lundestrom had a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Ducks. John Gibson finished with 32 saves.

After stumbling into the All-Star break at 1-5-2, the Knights have come out firing since then. They have outscored their last three opponents by a combined 17-4 to take a three-point lead in the Pacific Division.

SHARKS 4, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON — Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists, Aaron Dell stopped all eight shots he faced in relief and San Jose ended its road trip by beating Washington.

Karlsson assisted on a goal by Evgeny Svechnikov at even strength in the first period and Alexander Barabanov on the power play in the second to give him 55 this season, good for second in the NHL. Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal with 2:11 left

Karlsson scored his 18th goal of the season in the third period on a shot from along the boards that fluttered by Charlie Lindgren. A third Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman is in reach for Karlsson, who’s on pace to be the first player at that position to reach 100 points since Brian Leetch in 1991-92.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored Washington’s only goal and Lindgren made 29 saves.