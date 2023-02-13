🔊 Listen to this

Monday after the Super Bowl: The sports calendar’s embodiment of a massive hangover.

Whether that’s a good feeling, like the hangover after a victory parade, or bad, like the hangover you wake up with after embarrassing yourself at your family party, this is a BRUTAL day for sports fans.

For gamblers, you may have woken up feeling pretty after a big night (I’m writing this before the game ends, so jury’s still out) or you woke up, looked at your empty wallet and shook your head in sadness.

Either way, the post-Super Bowl fatigue is real, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing on the schedule to get a little action going.

In fact, after the glitz and the glamour of the Super Bowl and the millions and millions of dollars wagered on it, it’s kind of nice to be able to sit down and analyze the whole board.

I’m keeping this part of the column short because I, too, am feeling the Super Bowl fatigue. Hopefully it’s the fatigue of a winner.

North Carolina A&T (-1) vs. Monmouth — Monday, 7 p.m.

Pick: NC A&T -1

It’s an all Colonial column today, first with this CAA matchup between North Carolina A&T and Monmouth, two teams currently jockeying for position in the bottom half of the league.

This is the second time these two teams are playing, with Monmouth winning on the road at A&T earlier this season. It stands to reason that, if Monmouth could win down south, surely they could defend their home court against A&T, right?

I don’t think so. I think A&T, while not a great team, is a great deal better than Monmouth. The Hawks are only 5-20 on the year, and while four of those wins have come lately in the form of a four-game win streak (started with that win over A&T), Monmouth was blown off their home court on Saturday against Hofstra.

Ken Pomeroy has Monmouth at 352 out of 363 teams in his rankings, A&T clocking in at 295. Monmouth comes in dead last in the league in scoring, somehow averaging less than 60 points per game.

A&T, led by Kam Woods, is one of the better scoring teams in the conference, and their inefficiencies on defense will be masked by Monmouth’s inability to run their offense.

In an important game for positioning ahead of the conference tournament, A&T will win this one — easily.

Hampton (+7) vs. Elon — Monday, 9 p.m.

Pick: Hampton +7

Sticking in the same conference, and rocking with another road team here, in another battle of CAA cellar-dwellers. (I just want to note, as a CAA fan: the top four teams in the league are as good as any mid-major conference in the country. After that, it’s awful.)

This is the first and only time these two will see each other in the regular season, so there’s no head-to-head stats to look at. Neither team is particularly good in any statistic, there’s no real edge to be found.

So why Hampton?

I look at the Pirates’ last three games, all losses, but to good teams: Norfolk State, Towson and Charleston. Hampton covered two of those, and at one point led the 23-3 Charleston Cougars by as many as 15.

After that brutal stretch, I think Hampton will welcome a team much closer to their weight class in Elon, who have been won four of their last five but played the league’s weaker teams almost exclusively in that run.

I think Elon ultimately wins the game, but the Pirates’ Jordan Nesbitt might pose some problems for the Phoenix defensively, and I think Hampton will be able to keep it close.