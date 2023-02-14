🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Area won just one race, swimming unopposed in the meet-ending 400 free relay, as the Wolfpack edged Tunkhannock 76-72 Monday in Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming.

Celia Balut, Abby Weidow, Jennifer Rivas-Tejadas and Jasmeilyn Lopez-Batista formed the winning free relay team. The Wolfpack was able to pick up points throughout by finishing second and third in eight events.

Depth hurt Tunkhannock, which had two entries in just two events.

Julianna Roote (200 IM, 500 free), Emma Holdredge (50 free, 100 back) and Samantha Roerig (100 fly, 100 breast) had two wins each for Tunkhannock. Callaway Madus (200 free) and Noelle Alguire (100 free) also picked up wins.

Lake-Lehman 110, Wyoming Valley West 53

Amanda McGurk (200 free, 100 breast), Karissa Legaspi (100 fly, 100 free) and Cortney Guastella (500 free, 100 back) were double winners for Lake-Lehman.

Allison Vitanovic (200 IM) and Mollie Kuhar (50 free) also had wins for the Black Knights.

Dallas 123, Berwick 47

Berwick’s Madelyn Frey set the school’s 100-meter backstroke record with a time of 1:10.04.

Dallas’ Erika Doran (200 free, 100 breast) won two event. Also posting wins for Dallas were Maria-Lucia Piorre (200 IM), Lydia Gonzales (50 free), Audrey Haydu (100 fly), Olivia Thomas (100 free) and Mary Dahdal (400 free).

BOYS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 107, Wilkes-Barre Area 42

Andrew Lance (200 free, 100 free) and Joshua Parr (50 free, 500 free) were double winners for Tunkhannock.

Mark Holovacs (200 IM), Braydon Christopher (100 back) and Patrick Marbaker (100 breast) were also individual winners for Tunkhannock.

Bobby Macko won the 100 butterfly for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Lake-Lehman 110, Wyoming Valley West 53

Jack Kashatus (200 free, 100 back), Jonathan McGurk (50 free, 100 free) and Jackson Kuhar (100 fly, 100 breast) were double winners for Lake-Lehman.

Andrew Morris (200 IM) and Connor Runquist (500 free) also had wins for the Black Knights.

Dallas 115, Berwick 15

Maddoc Watkins (50 free, 400 free) won two races for Dallas.

Landon Daney (200 free), Artim Smagin (200 IM), Casey McGlynn (100 fly), Nick Wilk (100 back) and Kevin Basaglya (100 breast) also had victories for the Mountaineers.

Thomas Andrews won the 200 freestyle for Berwick.