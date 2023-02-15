🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes’ Yamirelis Matos made a driving layup with four seconds left in overtime and King’s missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Colonels survived for a critical 56-54 win over their rivals on Tuesday at the Marts Center.

The victory moved Wilkes a half-game ahead of the Monarchs in the MAC Freedom standings with both teams in the hunt for a spot in next week’s conference tournament.

King’s finished its league schedule at 7-9. Wilkes, Delaware Valley and Arcadia are all 7-8 with two playoff spots available. The Colonels play Delaware Valley in Saturday’s regular season finale.

Tuesday’s game had 13 total lead changes as Wilkes took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. King’s led by four with 1:30 to go in regulation before a Madison Robel putback with 19 seconds left forced overtime.

Brianna Horton scored 13 points for Wilkes, followed by 11 from Matos and 10 from Robel.

The Monarchs’ Kiersten Krouse led all players with 19 points while Caileigh Costello scored 10.

Misericordia 50, Lycoming 44

Misericordia rallied from seven points down entering the fourth quarter to defeat host Lycoming. The Cougars improved to 10-5 in MAC Freedom and 17-17 overall and are locked into the No. 3 seed for next week’s league tournament.

Misericordia outscored Lycoming 18-5 in the final period. Melina Santacroce hit the front end of a one-and-one with 19 seconds left for the game’s final points. Misericordia then made a defensive stop and forced an inbound violation to seal the win.

Alyssa Bondi scored 18 and Gianna DelFino added 12 for Misercordia.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 100, King’s 57

Wilkes dominated in its senior night game against crosstown rival King’s at the Marts Center to stay in the mix for a spot in the MAC Freedom tournament.

The Colonels improve to 12-12 overall and 7-8 in the MAC Freedom. The Monarchs fall to 9-15 overall and 4-12 in conference play.

Less than halfway through the first half, the Colonels were able to gain a 27-3 lead over the Monarchs. Eight of those points came from Drake Marshall and six of them came from Cayden Merrifield. Wilkes was able to go on a 16-point run started by a layup from Trent Fisher.

Wilkes ended the half leading 48-28.

Marshall had the most points in the game for the Colonels with 22, followed by Nickerson DeMelfi with 19 . Lucas Lesko and Fisher each with 12. Fisher had 10 rebounds, earning a double-double.

GAR grad Will Johnson had 10 points to lead King’s. Garrett Burys and Chris Patton added nine each.

Lycoming 86, Misericordia 79 OT

Lycoming outscored visiting Misericordia 16-9 in the extra period to post an MAC Freedom win.

Lycoming improved to 11-4 in the conference and 16-8 overall. Misericordia fell to 7-8 and 12-12.

Kevin Lazdowsky scored 21 to pace Misericordia. Nanticoke Area grad Nate Kreitzer had 15. Former Holy Redeemer standout Matt Prociak had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Misericordia led 53-39 with 13:28 to play in the second half.

Lycoming’s Steven Hamilton led all scorers with 25. Dyson Harward nailed a 3-pointer for Lycoming with seven seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SWIMMING

Wyoming Seminary 48, Nanticoke Area 30

Zhantore Akylbekov set two records for Wyoming Seminary in its victory.

Akylbekov set the school and pool record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 49.41 seconds. He set the pool record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.15. He also swam on two winning relay teams.

Harry Feng added individual wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke for Seminary while also swimming legs on two winning relay teams. Kevin Yang won the 100 freestyle and was part of the victorious 400 free relay and 200 medley relay teams.

Nanticoke Area’s Lucas West won the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. Aiden Nealon won the 200 freestyle. Both were on the winning 200 free relay squad.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Wyoming Seminary 72, Nanticoke Area 19

Alyssa Kelly won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke for Seminary as well as being part of two winning relay teams. Claire Stretanski picked up wins on three relay teams and in the 500 freestyle.

Ryleigh Collins won the 50 freestyle and was also on three winning relay teams.

Cara McCall (200 free), Abigail Ryu (200 IM) and Christina Olsen (100 free) won individual races. McCall picked up two more victories on relay teams while Ryu added one.

Nanticoke Area’s Casey Cabonilas won the 100 backstroke.