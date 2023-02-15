🔊 Listen to this

For the first time since 2016, the Back Mountain will host a triathlon.

The Back Mountain Triathlon will be held on Aug. 20, almost seven years to the day of the 35th and final Greater Wilkes-Barre Triathlon.

“Triathlon has a long history in the Back Mountain,” race director Dave Bass said, pointing out that for a time the Greater Wilkes-Barre Triathlon served as a qualifier for the world championships and was known throughout the country as a premier race.

“It’s sad that the race has been gone for six or seven years.”

Bass said he wasn’t the only one that missed the swim-bike-run race.

“I think people are eager for it to come back,” he said.

And it’s not just athletes that were asking for the race’s return.

Bass said he has dealt with officials from Harveys Lake that said “it was about time” the sport of triathlon returned to the Back Mountain.

Even some of those not directly involved in the event in the past were hoping for the sports return.

“Some families were even asking for (triathlon’s) return (to the Back Mountain),” Bass said. “Families with little kids were thinking, ‘I want my kids to see this. I want them to be inspired they way I was.’ ”

With that in mind, a new group of individuals got together to explore holding an Olympic-distance triathlon in the Back Mountain. Along with Bass, the group included Andi Butchko, Chris Kuhar, Don Havard, Kayla Gronkowski, Kelly Adamshick, Kimberly Seward, Lou Ciampi Jr., Mike Adamshick, Paul Lumia, Sean Robbins, Shaun Daney, Sid Halsor, Tim Tyson, Steve Taren and Teresa Kalinay.

What they eventually came up with has a lot in common with the old Wilkes-Barre Triathlon, but still some major differences.

Of course, the distances raced will be similar with a 1,500-meter swim, 23-to-24-mile bike ride and 6.2-mile run.

In fact, the new race will have the exact same starting point and swim course as the old race, and the bike course will use a portion of the old race’s bike course.

However, the transition areas will both be near Harveys Lake, unlike the Greater Wilkes-Barre Triathlon that used Penn State Wilkes-Barre for the second transition area.

“It’s going to be a much less complicated race,” Bass said.

The new race will also be a nonprofit and raise funds for area charities. Bass said Back Mountain first responders and the Back Mountain Trail will be the primary beneficiaries of the this year’s triathlon.

Organizers are still working out some of the final details for the event, but Bass said there should be an official announcement later this week.

He added that organizers are making sure they race is a positive experience for everyone in the Back Mountain.

“We are doing everything we can do to minimize the impact on the lake community,” Bass said. “We realize people are going to be out going to church and shopping (on race day). …

“We don’t want to (get anyone mad).”

To that end, the race will be limited to approximately 200 competitors.

“We want to ease into it,” Bass said.

The registration fee will be $125 for individuals. There will also be an option for an aqua-bike competition.

More information about the race can be found at tinyurl.com/4nuny632 or backmountaintriathlon.com.