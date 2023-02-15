🔊 Listen to this

Eugene Lewis headed into Canadian Football League free agency using the motto “Bet on yourself” on social media.

The wide receiver and former Wyoming Valley Conference star did just that, and it paid off this week.

Coming off the best season of his pro career, Lewis signed a two-year deal with the Edmonton Elks on Tuesday. According to CFL news site 3downnation.com, Lewis is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league at $320,000 per season.

It’s a high point for Lewis, who shined at Wyoming Valley West, graduated from Meyers and played in college at Penn State and Oklahoma.

Upon turning pro, Lewis played the past five seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. And 2022 was his best showing yet, catching 91 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns and was named the East Division’s most outstanding player.

“Eugene has elite ball skills and has shown great leadership the past few years as a top target in the CFL,” Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a release. “He’ll not only lead us on the field but also off. He’s the exact type of guy we need for their organization.”

Lewis was a consistent threat for the Alouettes, racking up 3,347 yards and 28 touchdowns on 276 catches during his five seasons in Montreal. And all this while playing with, by his count, 16 different quarterbacks during his tenure.

It made leaving a tough decision for Lewis, who wrote a heartfelt goodbye to the city on Tuesday.

“When I got to Montreal in 2017, I didn’t know what to expect,” Lewis posted on social media. “Didn’t even know if I was going to make the team, coming in with only 3 days left of training camp. All I knew is I was going to give this city everything I had and grind each and every day. 6 years later one thing I can promise is I gave everything I could.”

In Edmonton he will continue a football journey that flourished in four seasons playing at Wyoming Valley West. Rated as a four-star recruit, Lewis mostly played quarterback for the Spartans to ensure he touched the ball on every play.

He drew attention from several high-profile colleges and ultimately signed with Penn State. But he didn’t get to play for the staff that originally recruited him, as Joe Paterno was removed as coach in December 2011 in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

Arriving to play for Bill O’Brien in 2012 saw thing upended further as the NCAA hit the program with a bowl ban and scholarship sanctions. Lewis, like all Penn State players at that time, were given the option to transfer immediately without penalty.

But Lewis opted to stay with the Lions. He redshirted in 2012 and then played three seasons, catching eight touchdowns with 90 catches and 1,181 yards playing for O’Brien and James Franklin. He starred in the team’s 2014 season opener in Dublin, Ireland, going off for eight catches and 173 yards and a 79-yard score.

As a graduate student, he transferred to Oklahoma, where he got to play with future Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield. Lewis had 32 catches for 388 yards and two scores with the Sooners.

Now he makes the move across Canada to play for a new team.

“There were so many memories made that will live on forever, and I will dearly miss the people of Montreal,” Lewis wrote. “The Alouettes will always be in my heart, and I will never forget how much this community means to me.

“Making this decision was very difficult but sometimes you have to take a leap of faith and trust GOD.”