🔊 Listen to this

It easily could have been another heartbreaking loss for the Penguins.

For the second time in three games since returning from the All-Star break, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton surrendered a game-tying goal with the opponent’s goalie pulled for an extra attacker.

This time, Valtteri Puustinen stopped the skid.

The Penguins winger set up the go-ahead goal in the third period and then scored the winner in overtime as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over Hershey on Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Rookie goalie Taylor Gauthier came up strong in net on his 22nd birthday, finishing with 34 saves on 36 shots.

The winning goal started behind Gauthier as Taylor Fedun got the puck up to Tyler Sikura, who delivered a pass between two Bears in the neutral zone to hit a streaking Puustinen behind the defense on the right side.

Puustinen came in tight on goalie Hunter Shepard before sneaking the puck past him, sending Puustinen down to one knee in celebration at the boards.

It was the second time on the night that Puustinen’s skating set up a goal. With the game tied 1-1 in the first five minutes of the third period, he hustled to reach an area pass off the rush from Jonathan Gruden.

Before running out of space in the right circle, he fed a pass over to an open Filip Hallander, who got just enough of the puck to send it bouncing through Shepard’s pads.

It was an especially big goal for Hallander, his first since a frightening collision and fall forced him off the ice on a stretcher and left him briefly hospitalized last month.

But the Penguins couldn’t close it out in regulation. Bobby Nardella tied the game for Hershey with 1:29 remaining after the Bears pulled Shepard. This followed Friday’s loss at Providence when the Bruins also tied it up with the extra attacker on the ice before ultimately winning in a lengthy shootout.

Puustinen didn’t let it get that far on Wednesday, scoring his 19th of the season to give the Penguins their first win since Jan. 28 against Bridgeport.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton struck first as the power play continued its strong recent performance. Drake Caggiula picked up his 10th goal of the season with 3:17 left in the first period off of assists from Mitch Reinke and Alex Nylander.

But the Bears erased the lead just 1:38 later on an unassisted goal by Mason Morelli to tie it up headed into the first intermission.