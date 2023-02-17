🔊 Listen to this

For more than two decades, Margaret Kerrick saw firsthand how much Karen Klassner meant to Wyoming Seminary — and to local field hockey as a whole.

Now she will get a chance to continue that legacy herself.

Kerrick was named the new head coach of the Blue Knights on Thursday, taking over for Klassner, who retired after the 2022 season.

Klassner’s 50-year career included 757 wins and 10 PIAA championships. And Kerrick was a part of nine of those state titles, serving as an assistant coach on Klassner’s staff for the past 21 seasons.

“I’m just thrilled,” Kerrick said through the school. “I am very, very grateful for the opportunity. It’s a chance of a lifetime to get to coach at Sem.”

Wyoming Seminary is a preeminent program in one of the country’s top regions for high school field hockey, routinely sending players to Division I colleges with multiple alums going on to play for the U.S. national team on the world stage.

Kerrick has played her part in that success, primarily working with the team’s defense and goalies. She joined the Knights in 2002 and was on staff to help them win state championships and 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013 and a remarkable run of four straight from 2018-21.

That streak ended last fall with a loss to Wyoming Area in the District 2 championship game, which was Klassner’s last leading the program. But Seminary will still enter 2023 on a run of six straight Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 titles.

Now Kerrick will look to continue the Knights’ success on and off the field.

“I think Margaret is the embodiment of what we have tried to do all these years,” Klassner said through the school. “I think people look at the wins, losses and state championships and they lose sight of the fact that our real goal is to set people up for success in the world beyond Wyoming Seminary.

“I’m excited for Margaret — and she is very excited.”