🔊 Listen to this

Down by six heading into the fourth quarter, the Northwest girls basketball team rallied behind Charleigh Miner for a 40-34 victory over South Williamsport on Friday in the Mid-Penn Athletic Conference championship game at Millville.

Miner finished with a game-high 24 points, scoring 11 of them in the fourth after the Rangers trailed 30-24. She hit all eight free throw attempts in the final frame and went 10-for-10 from the stripe for the game.

Mountain View 40, Tunkhannock 37

Both teams’ offenses came alive in the fourth quarter as the Tigers had a 19-18 advantage in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough to pull out a non-conference win.

Sable Stephens scored 15 to lead Tunkhannock.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. John Neumann 64, Northwest 49

Josh Miner hit three 3-pointers to set a new single-season school record, but the Rangers fell short in the Mid Penn League championship in Millville.

Tayler Yaple led four Rangers in double figures with 15, followed by Josh Miner (13), Ryan Miner (11) and Landon Hufford (10).

Northwest climbed out of an early hole and pulled within 46-42 heading into the fourth quarter before St. John Neumann pulled away.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lake-Lehman 91, Berwick 78

Karissa Legaspi set a new school record for the Black Knights in the 200 IM with a time of 1:07.57 and won the 100 free to go with spots on two winning relay teams.

Amanda McGurk won the 50 free and 100 fly and also contributed to two relay wins.

Madelyn Frey won the 200 IM and 100 breast for the Bulldogs.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lake-Lehman 81, Berwick 17

Jackson Kuhar (50 free) and Connor Runquist (400 free) won the events contested by both teams in the Black Knights’ victory.

COLLEGES

WRESTLING

Wilkes 26, King’s 14

Tied through eight bouts, Wilkes came through with pins in the final two to earn a victory in the annual rivalry match between the city schools.

King’s had won three straight bouts to even the score at 14-14 after Rich Fronheiser earned an 8-6 sudden victory win at 184 pounds. The Colonels answered with decisive performances from Cameron Butka and Caleb Burkhart to claim the victory.

Butka scored a pin in 44 seconds at 197 before Burkhart put an exclamation point on the win with a fall in 29 seconds at 285.

Wilkes got a technical fall from Jack Bauer at 133. King’s was led by a pin from Gus Petruske at 125.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 9, Neumann 3

Billy Berry and Matt Carlson each scored twice as the Colonels went on the road for a UCHC win.

Patrick Roginski, Max Cocchi, Ben Stefanini, Ryan Galvin and Phil Erickson all had a goal apiece. Cole Jungwirth had three assists.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Lebanon Valley 4, Wilkes 1

The Colonels lost on the road, knocking them out of the race for a UCHC playoff spot.

Julie Patterson scored a power play goal for Wilkes in the first period. Addy Olson made 28 saves in net.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain View 40, Tunkhannock 37

MOUNTAIN VIEW (40) — R. Kilmer 1 0-1 3, Neri 0 0-0 0, Harvey 3 0-0 8, Sedlak 1 1-2 3, A. Kilmer 7 11-12 26, Turner 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 12-15 40.

TUNKHANNOCK (37) — Iddings 2 0-0 5, Corby 2 0-0 5, A. Williams 3 1-4 7, Stephens 6 3-5 15, Alston 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 4-9 37.

Mountain View`6`7`9`18 — 40

Tunkhannock`5`8`5`19 — 37

Three-point goals — MV 4 (Harvey 2, R. Kilmer, A. Kilmer); TUN 2 (Iddings, Corby)