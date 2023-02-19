🔊 Listen to this

Needing a win to clinch a spot in the postseason, the Misericordia men’s basketball team got everything it could handle from last-place FDU-Florham.

The Cougars briefly trailed midway through the second half before holding off the Devils for a 91-86 win Saturday at the Anderson Center.

Dewin Concepcion’s 3-pointer broke a tie with 3:35 left and the Cougars led the rest of the way. Matt Prociak came up with a key late steal to preserve the win.

A loss would have cost them a playoff berth. Instead, the Cougars will back on the court Monday in the MAC Freedom tournament play-in game as the No. 5 seed, traveling to face No. 4 Stevens. The winner advances to Wednesday’s semifinals at No. 1 DeSales.

Nate Kreitzer racked up 24 points, six rebounds and five assists and Kevin Lazdowsky added 20 points and nine boards while going 10-for-10 from the foul line. Derek Smith had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Wilkes 69, Delaware Valley 66

Drake Marshall surpassed 1,000 career points as the Colonels fought to the wire to try and keep their season alive, gutting out a win on the road against the Aggies.

Down four with 1:30 left, Wilkes got a 3-pointer from Jason Eberhart and then took the lead on two free throws from Marshall to knock the host Aggies out of the playoff race.

Wilkes ended up tied with Misericordia at 8-8 in the final MAC Freedom standings. But the Cougars claimed the fifth and final seed, having earned the tiebreaker by sweeping the Colonels in their two meetings this season.

Marshall and Trent Fisher both had 24 points with Fisher adding 18 rebounds and six blocks. Marshall shot 9-for-10 from the field.

The win will go down as Wilkes’ final MAC Freedom basketball game. The Colonels are set to move to the Landmark Conference in all sports next school year.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Misericordia 102, FDU-Florham 43

Alyssa Bondi and the Cougars closed the regular season with a historic performance as Bondi knocked down nine 3-pointers and the team hit 20 total to set two new school records.

Bondi needed less than 16 minutes to break a mark set by Colleen Corrigan, hitting her eighth three with 4:09 left before halftime. If that weren’t enough, Bondi’s game-high 29 points put her over 1,000 for her career.

Ten different Cougars hit at least one 3-pointer. Katie Ryan had 11 points and nine rebounds while Meaghan McCaffrey had eight points and 12 boards.

Misericordia had already locked down the No. 3 seed in next week’s MAC Freedom tournament. The Cougars will travel to face No. 2 Stevens in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Delaware Valley 70, Wilkes 31

With a spot in next week’s MAC Freedom tournament on the line, the host Aggies decisively earned it with a 23-7 first quarter and ended the Colonels’ season.

Wilkes had won two straight to stay alive for a berth in the play-in game but couldn’t find its shooting touch on Saturday, going just 12-for-65 (18.5%) from the floor, including 2-for-32 from behind the arc.

Reagan Holden had five points off the bench for Wilkes. Erin Shober had four points, four rebounds and three blocks.

BASEBALL

MU drops opening two

Misericordia’s season opened on the road with a doubleheader loss at Shenandoah, falling 6-2 and 11-5.

Joe Comins had three hits, including a double, in the opener and Garrett McIlhenney and Brock Bollinger had two hits each.

McIlhenney had two hits and scored two runs in the nightcap and Josh Burger added two hits, including a double.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 3, Neumann 3

The Colonels closed the regular season with a tie as Neumann earned the extra point in the standings with a 1-0 edge in the shootout.

Matt Carlson scored twice and Phil Erickson added a goal for Wilkes, which will open the UCHC playoffs on Wednesday.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Cougars split tri-match

On a trip to New Jersey, the Cougars won the opener against Mt. St. Vincent 3-1 before falling 3-0 to Kean.

Austin Hand had 11 kills in the first match as Misericordia won 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 25-12.

In the nightcap, Anthony DePalma had 19 kills and two aces in a 25-19 25-22 25-22 loss.

Messiah 3, Wilkes 0

The Colonels had their three-match win streak snapped against nationally ranked Messiah 25-17, 25-19, 25-19.

Jackson Shafer had six kills for Wilkes.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Misericordia 18, Immaculata 3

Molly Celesky scored three goals while Kylee Cush (two assists) and Rachel Shook (assist) had two apiece as the Cougars won their season opener on the road.

Lena Conway made nine saves in goal.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Juniata 9, Wilkes 8

Wilkes’ Joseph Kozlowski scored in the final three minutes of regulation to tie the game, but the visiting Eagles got the winner in the first minute of overtime to win the non-conference matchup.

Kozlowski had three goals to lead the Colonels. Luke Weakland scored twice.

MEN’S TENNIS

Moravian 8, Wilkes 1

The Colonels lost their season opener against unbeaten Moravian.

Nathaniel Rathe won for Wilkes at No. 2 singles.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Moravian 7, Wilkes 2

Tea Amerise and Cassidy Greenman won at first and third singles, respectively, for the Colonels in a season-opening loss.

HIGH SCHOOLS

WRESTLING

Hazleton Area splits

The Cougars earned a 39-24 victory over Wyoming Area and lost 51-6 to Honesdale.

Joel Melo (145 pounds), Mason Marolo (152) and Robert Anderson (172) all won by fall to lift the Cougars to the win over the Warriors. Simon Zamudio added a technical fall win at 121. Anthony Evanitsky (139) scored a pin for the Warriors.