Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Ohio State center Felix Okpara (34) in the second half of an NCAA basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., on Sunday.

Ohio State forward Owen Spencer (44) defends Purdue center Zach Edey (15) in the first half of an NCAA basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., on Sunday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey had 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season to lead No. 3 Purdue past Ohio State 82-55 on Sunday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 points and David Jenkins Jr. added nine points for the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten). Mason Gillis contributed seven points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which had a 44-21 rebounding advantage.

“It not just Edey, their (power forwards) really go to the glass,” said Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, whose team lost its eighth consecutive game. “We had a couple missed block-outs. But we got shoved underneath a lot. They’re always active. They’re the third-ranked offensive rebounding team in the country. They’re an elite offensive rebounding team.”

The Boilermakers were motivated after being outrebounded 35-23 in host Maryland’s 68-54 victory on Thursday. That was just the third time Purdue was outrebounded this season.

Gillis said the team worked on more mental reps than physical reps to regain its rebounding form.

“It’s more about getting our minds right and prepared for the game,” he said.

Purdue coach Matt Painter said his team did a good job being quick to the basketball.

“In our game at Ohio State, I don’t think we did as good a job on our box-outs,” Painter said. “I thought we did a pretty good job there. Being able to outrebound someone by 23 is pretty impressive.”

Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13) with 20 points. Sean McNeil added 10 points for Ohio State.

Purdue shot 50% while holding Ohio State to 40%.

The Boilermakers pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Buckeyes 44-26, leading by as many as 31 points.

Edey said playing the first 5 minutes of each half is always a point of emphasis.

“We wanted to come out in the second half and set the tone,” Edey said. “Leads can evaporate in the first five minutes. We want to take those first five minutes and control them.”

Edey scored 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting in the first half to help Purdue to a 38-29 halftime lead. He had a rebound dunk just before intermission.

Purdue did most of its damage from the foul line in the first half as Ohio State committed 13 fouls. The Boilermakers made 15 of 19 free throws and 10 of 23 shots in the opening half.

“I thought our guys competed,” Holtmann said. “We just had too many scoring droughts.”

NO. 2 HOUSTON 72, MEMPHIS 64

HOUSTON — J’Wan Roberts had a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser also scored 20 points as Houston won its seven straight game.

Jamal Shead added 10 points for Houston (25-2, 13-1 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars shot 45% but struggled from deep, going 3 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Elijah McCadden had 20 points and six rebounds, DeAndre Williams added 18 points and Damaria Franklin scored 10 for Memphis (20-7, 10-4). The Tigers shot 44%, including 6 of 15 on 3-pointers.

NO. 23 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA 69

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jarkel Joiner took over for No. 23 North Carolina State during a critical second-half stretch, matching his season high with 29 points to lead the Wolfpack past rival North Carolina.

Joiner had 20 of his points after the break for the Wolfpack (21-7, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). That included an impressive flurry in a tight game that finally gave N.C. State some breathing room.

Caleb Love scored 23 points to lead the Tar Heels (16-11, 8-8), who continued a February crash that has put their NCAA Tournament chances in growing jeopardy. UNC lost for the fifth time in six games this month after shooting just 35.5%, a performance that a dominating rebounding effort (48-34) couldn’t offset.

NEBRASKA 70, MARYLAND 66

LINCOLN, Neb. — Derrick Walker had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Keisei Tominaga scored 20 and Nebraska beat Maryland in overtime for the Cornhuskers’ third consecutive win.

Sam Griesel made a driving layup, but missed the and-1 free throw, to give Nebraska (14-14, 7-10) the lead for good with 1:23 left in overtime. Sam Hoiberg stole the ball from Jahmir Young but Walker missed a shot at the rim. Hoiberg then picked off a pass from Hakim Hart for a coast-to-coast layup to make it 67-64 with 31 seconds to go. Walker blocked Hart’s shot and Hoiberg made two free throws with 14 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

Walker, who made 7 of 12 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, finished with three blocks. Griesel scored 12 points for the Cornhuskers, who have won four of their last five following a four-game skid. Hoiberg finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Julian Reese had 16 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Maryland (18-10, 9-7 Big Ten), which lost for just the second time since a 58-55 defeat at No. 3 Purdue on Jan. 22. Young also scored 16 and Hart hit four 3-pointers and added 14.

NORTHWESTERN 80, IOWA 60

EVANSTON, Ill. — Boo Buie finished with 23 points and eight assists and Northwestern cruised to a wire-to-wire 80-60 victory over Iowa to up its win streak to five.

Buie made 6 of 11 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and all eight of his free throws for the Wildcats (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten Conference). Ty Berry hit three 3-pointers and scored 16. Brooks Barnhizer came off the bench to score 12 and grab a team-high seven rebounds.

Kris Murray finished with 14 points and five rebounds to pace the Hawkeyes (17-10, 9-7). Tony Perkins scored 11 and Filip Rebraca pitched in with 10 points and seven boards.

Buie sank 4 of 6 shots with two 3-pointers, scoring 14 to guide Northwestern to a 37-26 lead at halftime. Murray had nine points at intermission for Iowa, but he missed all four of his 3-pointers as the Hawkeyes made just 2 of 17 from beyond the arc. Robbie Beran had a layup 13 seconds into the game and the Wildcats never trailed.