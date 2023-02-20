🔊 Listen to this

The Winnipeg Jets’ Neal Pionk, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL game Sunday in Newark, N.J.

The Winnipeg Jets’ Cole Perfetti (91) celebrates as the New Jersey Devils’ Ryan Graves skates past after Perfetti scored a goal during the first period of an NHL game Sunday in Newark, N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. — Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood scored in a two-minute span of the third period and Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves as the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Sunday night.

The Jets led 2-1 heading into the third period on the strength of first-period goals by Cole Perfetti and Neal Pionk. The Devils rallied with three goals in the third and extended their home winning streak to six games.

Zetterlund scored his sixth at 5:02 to tie the game, before Wood beat Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for his ninth at 6:53 to give New Jersey the lead.

“We know that we’re a good team and we play the right way,” said Blackwood, who improved to 8-5-2 this season. ”If we get down a goal or two or whatever it is, there’s a lot of confidence in here that we’re going to be able to get that goal back.”

Dawson Mercer scored twice for the Devils, including an empty-netter. Erik Haula added two assists for the Devils, who were coming off a 5-2 road win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. New Jersey is 21-4-3 on the road and 16-10-2 at home.

“We’re never out of a game and we’re responsible as a team,” Mercer said. ”We play right until the end.”

Mark Scheifele had two assists for the Jets, who had won six straight games at Prudential Center and hadn’t lost in regulation in Newark since January 2012 — with an 8-0-2 record over that span entering Sunday’s game.

“It just got away from us,” Scheifele said. “You play a skilled team like that and they make you pay.”

Perfetti opened the scoring at 14:57 of the first, picking up a rebound and scoring past Blackwood for his eighth goal. The 21-year-old forward has 30 points overall in his second NHL season.

The Devils answered quickly at 15:16 when Mercer scored off assists from Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton.

Pionk put Winnipeg ahead 2-1 at 17:09, blasting the puck from the point past Blackwood for his eighth.

The Devils dominated the second and had their best chance to tie with just over five minutes left when Jesper Bratt broke in alone on Hellebuyck, but hit the post. New Jersey had another chance in the waning seconds of the middle period, but Hellebuyck poked the puck off the stick of a charging Zetterlund.

Mercer added his 15th goal into a empty net at 19:04 of the third.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff praised his team’s resolve in forging another comeback win at home.

“We have individuals who have had great years but if you’re going to be a good team, we’re going to need everybody,” Ruff said. ”Scoring needs to come from a lot of places. You need secondary scoring and you need other guys to get on the board.”

Hellebuyck, who made 25 saves, fell to 6-2-1 in his career against the Devils.

“Tonight was a couple of turnovers and they capitalized,” Hellebuyck said. ”We were in control most of the game and we let it slip away.”

The Jets, who were coming off 3-1 loss at Columbus on Thursday that ended a three-game winning streak, remained three points behind first-place Dallas in the Central Division.

“You can’t turn pucks over. We gave them those two goals,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. ”You have to play a full 60 minutes. Our puck management has to be better.”

AVALANCHE 6, OILERS 5

DENVER — Mikko Rantanen scored with 21 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers.

Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O’Connor added goals for Colorado, which won its third straight. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 35 shots.

After the Oilers iced the puck to set up a faceoff in their zone, Rantanen made them pay with his 36th goal of the season.

Edmonton lost its third straight game after regulation and its fourth in a row overall. The Oilers, who haven’t won in Denver since Dec. 11, 2018, have blown three-goal leads in consecutive games and have dropped six straight to the Avalanche.

Warren Foegele scored twice, Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist and Tyson Barrie and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell had 36 saves.

WILD 4, PREDATORS 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Hartman scored on a rebound to put Minnesota ahead with 21 seconds left, just 26 seconds after Nino Niederreiter tied the game for Nashville.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Brandon Duhaime added a goal for Minnesota, which won in regulation for the first time in 13 games since Jan. 17.

Tommy Novak and Roman Josi scored for Nashville and assisted on Niederreiter’s goal. Filip Gustavsson, who stopped 23 shots, is 9-1-1 in his last 11 home starts.

SENATORS 7, BLUES 2

OTTAWA, Ontario — Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk had three-point games to lead Ottawa past St. Louis.

Stutzle had two goals and an assist and extended his point streak to four games (four goals, six assists). Tkachuk extended his career-best point streak to seven games (5 goals, 6 assists) with a goal and two assists.

Shane Pinto, Alex DeBrincat, Drake Batherson and Ridley Greig also scored for Ottawa. Mads Sogaard made 30 saves.

Colton Parayko and Tyler Pitlick scored for the Blues, who were coming off a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday. Thomas Greiss stopped 27 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 3

CHICAGO — Patrick Kane had his ninth career regular-season hat trick and rookie Cole Guttman scored the winner as Chicago topped Toronto and climbed out of last place in the NHL.

Max Domi had a goal and three assists for the Blackhawks, who won their second straight following a three-game losing streak .The Maple Leafs had won two straight. Jaxson Stauber made 31 saves.

Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Noel Acciari scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 23 stops.

COYOTES 3, BLUE JACKETS 2

TEMPE, Ariz. — Barrett Hayton scored in overtime, Connor Ingram stopped two breakaways in the closing seconds and the Arizona Coyotes extended their points streak to nine games with a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Arizona jumped out to an early lead on first-period goals by Travis Boyd and Nick Schmaltz.

Boone Jenner ended Ingram’s scoreless streak at 147 minutes with a second-period goal. The last-place Blue Jackets picked up the pressure in the third period and Patrick Laine tied the game on a power play with five minutes left.

Ingram stopped a good chance in overtime after the two breakaways and finished with 34 saves. Hayton ended it two minutes into overtime on a pass from Matias Maccelli to give the Coyotes their longest points (5-0-4) streak since a 12-game run in 2012.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 22 shots for Columbus.