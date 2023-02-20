🔊 Listen to this

Misericordia University will add men’s ice hockey to its varsity sports offerings, President Daniel J. Myers announced Monday.

“Misericordia University is committed to expanding opportunities for students to be challenged academically, socially and athletically,” Myers said. “The addition of ice hockey affords more students the opportunity to engage in our university’s culture, one focused on student success, mutual support, and service to others. Our student-athletes are examples of our core values in action.”

Misericordia expects to begin intercollegiate competition with the 2024-25 season. The Cougars will play and practice at the Toyota SportsPlex on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre.

“This is an exciting time for the Misericordia University community, in particular the intercollegiate athletics program,” said Chuck Edkins, director of athletics. “This is one of the most impactful changes in the history of our institution.”

The 19th sport added since Misericordia joined the NCAA Division III in 1992, ice hockey brings Misericordia’s total number of intercollegiate offerings to 28.

“In an ongoing effort to meet the demands of student-athletes, our athletics program has grown in proportion to the university over the last two decades,” said Edkins. “The addition of ice hockey will have a significant, positive impact on our athletics program, which is regionally and nationally recognized for success in competition and for supporting student-athletes inside and outside of the classroom.”

The first order of business is finding a coach as the Cougars prepare for the 2024-25 season.

“We will immediately begin a national search for a head coach,” said Edkins. “We plan to have a coach in place by the summer to begin the recruiting process for 2024.”

With an average roster of 30 players, NCAA Division III ice hockey teams traditionally play a 25-game schedule from late October to late February followed by the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars will be the sixth Middle Atlantic Conference institution to offer men’s ice hockey and will also compete in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference. The MAC sponsors a men’s hockey championships and MAC teams currently have an opportunity to compete for an automatic NCAA tournament bid through the United Collegiate Hockey Conference.

“The MAC has a long and proud tradition of broad-based sport sponsorship so anytime a new sport is offered at a MAC institution it strengthens that commitment,” said Megan Morrison, MAC executive director.

In addition to the Toyota SportsPlex, the team will also have the opportunity to practice at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township, the 8,300-seat venue that is the home of the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, minor league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Our goal is to provide our student-athletes with a first-rate experience, which includes diverse offerings and quality facilities,” said Edkins. “We are excited to be able to utilize the same hockey facilities as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and appreciate the opportunity to partner with a first-class organization.”