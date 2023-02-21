🔊 Listen to this

Duke forward Dariq Whitehead reacts during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Louisville on Monday in Durham, N.C.

DURHAM, N.C. — Jeremy Roach had 14 points and six assists, Kyle Filipowski added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Duke beat Louisville 79-62 on Monday night for its third straight victory.

Duke trailed by nine points early before scoring 13 unanswered points to go ahead for good at 22-18. Jacob Grandison made two 3-pointers during the run and Tyrese Proctor added another. Roach capped the first-half scoring with a long jumper before the buzzer to give Duke a 42-33 lead.

Filipowski made a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half to put Duke ahead by double figures and the lead didn’t drop below 10 the rest of the way.

Mark Mitchell also scored 13 points for Duke (20-8, 11-6). Proctor added 12 points on four 3-pointers and Dereck Lively II scored 10.

Filipowski was named the ACC rookie of the week for the eighth time this season after averaging 18 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists in two wins last week. He finished 5 of 7 from the field against Louisville.

El Ellis, the co-player of the week after averaging 24.5 points last week, led Louisville (4-24, 2-15) with 21 points and seven assists. JJ Traynor tied his career high for the second straight game with 16 points. Ellis, a Durham native, was 8 of 16 with three 3-pointers.

Duke continues a three-game homestand against Virginia Tech on Saturday. Louisville plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

WEST VIRGINIA 85, OKLAHOMA STATE 67

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson scored 23 points, Tre Mitchell added a season-high 22 and West Virginia rolled to a victory over Oklahoma State.

Stevenson made 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range and grabbed five rebounds for the Mountaineers (16-10, 5-10 Big 12), who snapped a three-game skid. Mitchell sank 8 of 14 shots and 6 of 7 free throws. Kedrian Johnson pitched in with 12 points and three steals before fouling out.

Caleb Asberry scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 14 for the Cowboys (16-12, 7-8), who have lost three straight after a five-game win streak.

West Virginia took control over a span of 6:42 in the first half. Seth Wilson made a jumper, Mohamed Wague followed with back-to-back dunks and Stevenson hit a jumper and two straight 3-pointers to cap a 16-0 run for a 32-14 Mountaineers’ lead with 4:02 remaining.

John-Michael Wright’s layup 25 seconds later ended Oklahoma State’s long scoring drought. Kedrian Johnson scored the final four points of the half to give West Virginia a 40-21 advantage.

West Virginia was leading 58-41 with 11:56 remaining when Mitchell and Kalib Boone got in a brief skirmish in a battle for a loose ball. Mitchell got to the ball first, Boone dove on top of him and Mitchell took offense. Mitchell and Boone picked up fouls and both received technicals after a video review, causing Boone, the Cowboys’ leading scorer, to foul out with four points.

Oklahoma State cut its deficit to 13 with 9:51 remaining, but Stevenson scored five in an 11-2 run and the Mountaineers cruised from there.

WOMEN

NO. 16 OHIO STATE 74, NO. 12 MICHIGAN 61

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Rikki Harris scored a career-high 23 points with five assists and seven steals, Taylor Thierry added 15 points and No. 16 Ohio State beat No. 12 Michigan to complete a season sweep of the Wolverines.

It was Ohio State’s first victory over a ranked team since topping Michigan 66-57 on New Year’s Eve.

Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and scored 12 for Ohio State (23-5, 12-5 Big Ten). Cotie McMahon had seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

McMahon was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the sixth time earlier on Monday after averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Leigha Brown scored a career-high 36 points with nine rebounds for Michigan (20-7, 10-6). Brown was 11 of 21 from the field, including 3 of 6 from distance, and 11 of 11 at the free-throw line. Emily Kiser added 11 points and Jordan Hobbs scored 10.

Brown had 17 of Michigan’s opening 27 points.

Ohio State concludes its regular season on Friday against No. 7 Maryland. Michigan continues its three-game week against Rutgers on Thursday and at Wisconsin on Sunday to end its regular season.