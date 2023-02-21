🔊 Listen to this

New York Islanders left wing Amaud Durandeau (16) reaches for the puck next to Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson during the first period of an NHL game in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates after his goal against the New York Islanders with center Sidney Crosby (87) and right wing Rickard Rakell (67) during the first period of an NHL game in Pittsburgh on Monday.

PITTSBURGH — Bo Horvat and Anders Lee scored less than 2 minutes apart in the third period to spark the New York Islanders to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

The Islanders pulled off their second late comeback over the Penguins in three days when Horvat beat Tristan Jarry to the short side with 11:26 remaining to tie it. Jarry turned it over behind the Pittsburgh net moments later, kickstarting a sequence that ended with Lee jamming it home to give the injury-ravaged Islanders the lead.

Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game, an empty-netter with 25 seconds left, sealed it for the Islanders.

Ilya Sorokin made 45 saves for New York and singlehandedly kept the Islanders in the game over the first two periods while the Penguins dominated, just as they did at Nassau Coliseum on Friday.

And just like the last game, the Islanders found a way in the third despite an injured list that includes center Mat Barzal and forwards Josh Bailey, JP Pageau and Cal Clutterbuck. New York leapfrogged Pittsburgh in the crowded race for the Eastern Conference’s two wild-card spots after sending the Penguins to a third straight loss.

Jarry, who hadn’t been in net since Jan. 22 due to an upper-body injury, played well for the first 45-plus minutes before a pair of miscues dropped Pittsburgh to 0-9 in its last nine games against Metropolitan Division opponents. Jarry finished with 28 saves.

Jake Guentzel scored his 24th for the Penguins. Jason Zucker’s 16th goal of the season gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead just past the game’s midway point.

The Penguins appeared to be firmly in control for much of the night and showed a spark they’ve lacked for long stretches during their uneven season.

Pittsburgh led 2-1 late in the second period when all 10 skaters on the ice (minus the goaltenders) exchanged words and occasional punches, with Penguin stars Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang in the thick of things.

So was Zucker, who has spent a large portion of the season serving as the team’s emotional fulcrum. The 5-foot-11 Zucker and 6-5 New York forward Ross Johnston needed to be separated by officials, starting a parade to the penalty box that included all non-goaltenders on the ice.

The scrum and the sight of an entire line in the box brought PPG Paints Arena to life. The momentum didn’t last.

Horvat’s flip from just above the goal line tied it and Jarry’s decision to blindly pass the puck from behind his net brought to mind a similar play against the Islanders two years ago that led directly to an overtime goal by New York in a series the Islanders would go on to win.

BRUINS 3, SENATORS 1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice, moving within one goal of the NHL lead, and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots on Monday to lead the Boston Bruins to their fourth straight victory, 3-1 over the Ottawa Senators.

Pastrnak broke a second-period tie to pass the 40-goal plateau for the third time in his career, and then added another goal in the third for No. 41. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid leads the league with 42 goals so far this season.

Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston — the second straight time he has opened the scoring in two games since returning from an injury.

Claude Giroux scored and Kevin Mandolese stopped 29 shots for the Senators, who were playing back-to-back games after beating St. Louis on Sunday.

FLYERS 4, FLAMES 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Wade Allison scored the game-winner and fellow rookie Samuel Ersson made 32 saves to maintain his perfect record as Philadelphia beat Calgary.

Travis Konecny and Tony DeAngelo each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia. Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as the Flyers snapped a four-game losing streak. Ersson, 23, is the eighth goaltender in NHL history to start his career 6-0-0.

Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane had a goal an assist each for Calgary while Tyler Toffoli notched his team-leading 23rd.

PANTHERS 4, DUCKS 3, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored 1:42 into overtime to lead Florida past Anaheim.

Florida has won six of its past nine games. Anaheim has lost its past five.

The Panthers also got goals from Eric and Marc Staal as well as Ryan Lomberg. Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves.

Mason McTavish, Frank Vatrano and Dmitry Kulikov scored for the Ducks. John Gibson made 51 saves.

JETS 4, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck made 50 saves for Winnipeg in its win over New York.

Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Jets, who are 6-3-0 in their past nine visits to Madison Square Garden. Connor,

Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers, who lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 19 when they fell 4-0 at home to Boston. Igor Shesterkin finished with 17 saves.