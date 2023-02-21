🔊 Listen to this

Here is a look at the District 2 boys basketball playoffs, which include subregional tournaments with District 4 and District 11.

All games through the semifinals will be played at the site of the higher seed. Tickets are $6, plus a processing fee, and must be purchased online through the Hometown Ticketing link on the District 2 website, piaad2.org.

The championship games will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena March 2-4. Tickets are $8 and sold through Ticket Master. They are also available at the arena box office on the day of the games. No District 2 gold passes will be honored.

All seats at the arena are general admission.

Seedings were based on the district power ranking system using regular-season games only. Overall records include any postseason games.

CLASS 6A

Seedings: 1. Williamsport (18-4); 2. Hazleton Area (14-8); 3. Scranton (11-11); 4. Delaware Valley (9-13); 5. Wilkes-Barre Area (6-16); 6. Wyoming Valley West (6-16)

Defending Champion: Scranton

Outlook: For the first time since the PIAA expanded to six classifications in 2017, the District 2/4 Class 6A subregional is guaranteed two teams in the state tournament. District 4’s Williamsport appears to be a lock for one spot. The other is up for grabs.

Hazleton Area has won four in a row, including a 55-51 victory over WVC Division 1 champ Dallas. The Cougars’ streak includes close victories over Tunkhannock and Wilkes-Barre Area and a triple-overtime win against Wyoming Valley West.

Valley West has played .500 basketball after a 0-10 start. The Spartans open with Scranton, which defeated them 56-45 last Thursday.

Aside from a 72-point outburst in a win against Berwick, a team which has struggled defensively, Wilkes-Barre Area’s offense hasn’t been productive down the stretch. The Wolfpack and their quarterfinal opponent, Delaware Valley, have both lost seven of their last eight games.

Prediction: Williamsport over Hazleton Area for the championship.

CLASS 5A

Seedings: 1. Abington Heights (19-4); 2. Dallas (20-4); 3. Pittston Area (14-8); 4. Crestwood (12-10); 5. North Pocono (13-9); 6. West Scranton (12-10); 7. Wallenpaupack (10-12)

Defending Champion: Pittston Area

Outlook: Defending champion Pittston Area returned just one starter and got off to a strong start. The Patriots, though, have lost four consecutive games where the offense hasn’t produced like earlier.

Should the Patriots advance, they’ll likely run into Dallas, the D2-4A champ a season ago which bumped up a classification. Dallas won the regular-season matchups 62-48 and 70-47.

Crestwood hosts North Pocono in what looks like one of the better quarterfinal games. North Pocono recently knocked off D2-4A top seed Valley View and lost by four to Dallas. The winner faces Abington Heights, which has a bye, in the semifinal.

Only two teams qualify for the state playoffs.

Prediction: Dallas over Abington Heights for the championship.

CLASS 4A

Seedings: 1. Valley View (19-3); 2. Scranton Prep (13-9); 3. Nanticoke Area (15-8); 4. Tunkhannock (12-10); 5. Hanover Area (10-12); 6. Wyoming Area (10-12); 7. Honesdale (7-15); 8. Berwick (4-18).

Defending Champion: Dallas

Outlook: There are five WVC teams in the bracket and a maximum of three will advance to the semifinals. No matter how things shake out, ithe WVC to get at least one of three state spots available because of two head-to-head WVC matchups in the quarterfinals.

Hanover Area is at Tunkhannock in one of them. Tunkhannock has an array of shooters that should be the difference. However, Hanover Area has also put up some impressive numbers at times. Could be a good one.

Wyoming Area at Nanticoke Area is the other all-WVC game. Nanticoke Area won both regular-season games, 61-45 and 45-36.

Berwick has some strong offensive threats, but the defense surrendered a WVC-high 61.3 points per game in the regular season. Valley View has one of the top offenses in the Lackawanna League. Not a good combination for a major upset to occur.

Prediction: Valley View over Nanticoke Area for the championship. Tunkhannock over Scranton Prep for third place.

CLASS 3A

Seedings: 1. Holy Redeemer (22-2); 2. Mid Valley (17-5); 3. Old Forge (16-5); 4. Riverside (13-9); 5. Carbondale Area (12-10); 6. Lakeland (11-11); 7. Dunmore (9-13); 8. Wyoming Seminary (5-17).

Defending Champion: Holy Redeemer

Outlook: Two teams make the state tournament and Redeemer has an excellent chance of being one of them.

The Royals, who made it to the PIAA 3A state semifinals last season, have a 17-game winning streak. They shot the ball incredibly well in a 73-65 victory against Dallas last Saturday in the WVC Championship game.

Redeemer opens with Wyoming Seminary, the only other WVC team in the bracket. Redeemer defeated Seminary 64-29 in the first game, but Sem battled into the fourth quarter the second time around before falling 54-44.

The Lackawanna League’s Dunmore, Lakeland, Mid Valley and Old Forge are on the other side of the bracket. Whoever emerges won’t be a major surprise.

Prediction: Redeemer over Mid Valley for the championship.

CLASS 2A

Seedings: 1. Holy Cross (17-3); 2. Blue Ridge (19-3); 3. Elk Lake (10-12); 4. Mountain View (7-15); 5. Montrose (7-15); 6. Lackawanna Trail (0-22).

Defending Champion: Holy Cross

Outlook: There are no WVC teams in the tournament. Only one advances to states.

The top-two seeds playing for the title seems very likely.

Prediction: Holy Cross over Blue Ridge for the championship.

CLASS A

Seedings: 1. Notre Dame ES (13-9); 2. Forest City (12-10); 3. Bethlehem Christian (12-8); 4. MMI Prep (6-16); 5. Lehigh Christian (7-12); 6. Susquehanna (5-17).

Defending Champion: Pottsville Nativity (tournament); Forest City (District 2)

Outlook: MMI Prep is the only WVC team and opens with District 11’s Lehigh Christian, which has lost 11 of its last 12 games. If the Preppers win, they face Notre Dame East Stroudburg in a rematch of a game NDES won 75-42 on Dec. 7.

Forest City from the Lackawanna League is favored to make it out of the lower part of the bracket.

District 11 is in charge of setting the subregional finals — provided it’s not MMI vs. Forest City — and no date has been posted. Nor has there been any info available on deciding third place, although last season it went to the team which lost to the champion in the semifinals.

Prediction: NDES over Forest City for the championship.

