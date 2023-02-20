🔊 Listen to this

Here is a look at the District 2 girls basketball playoffs, which include subregional tournaments with District 4 and District 11.

All games through the semifinals will be played at the site of the higher seed. Tickets are $6, plus a processing fee, and must be purchased online through the Hometown Ticketing link on the District 2 website, piaad2.org.

The championship games will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena March 2-4. Tickets are $8 and sold through Ticket Master. They are also available at the arena box office on the day of the games. No District 2 gold passes will be honored.

All seats at the arena are general admission.

Seedings were based on the district power ranking system using regular-season games only. Overall records include any postseason games.

CLASS 6A

Seedings: 1. Hazleton Area (16-7); 2. Wilkes-Barre Area (16-6); 3. Wyoming Valley West (14-8); 4. Williamsport (8-14); 5. Delaware Valley (3-19).

Defending Champion: Wilkes-Barre Area

Outlook: One team makes the state playoffs and it’s anybody’s guess which it will be.

Wilkes-Barre Area looked primed to defend its title, but a four-game losing streak to end the regular season presents concern. The Wolfpack have gone flat in the offensive end.

Wyoming Valley West also appeared a possible champion. The Spartans, though, have lost five of their last seven games. They’ve also had a few key injuries this season.

Hazleton Area started the season 8-0, but is a game above .500 since then. District 4’s Williamsport has lost to WVC teams Crestwood, Dallas, Hazleton Area and Holy Redeemer. However, the latter two losses came well before Christmas.

Prediction: Hazleton Area over Valley West for the championship.

CLASS 5A

Seedings: 1. Pittston Area (22-2); 2. Wallenpaupack (16-6); 3. Abington Heights (15-7); 4. Scranton (14-8); 5. North Pocono (12-10); 6. Dallas (12-10); 7. Honesdale (11-11); 8. Crestwood (8-13).

Defending Champion: Abington Heights

Outlook: Three teams advance to the state tournament.

Pittston Area opens with Crestwood, which the Patriots defeated 45-40 and 56-31 during the regular season. They have an excellent chance to play in the championship game for a second consecutive season.

Dallas is the other WVC team in the bracket and has an interesting season. The Mountaineers have five losses by two points or less and concluded the regular season with a 21-point win over Hazleton Area. They also own a pair of two-point wins. They play at Abington Heights, which is a factor annually.

Wallenpaupack has won its last five games, including wins over Abington Heights and North Pocono.

Prediction: Pittston Area over Abington Heights for the championship. Wallenpaupack over North Pocono for third place.

CLASS 4A

Seedings: 1. Scranton Prep (19-2); 2. Wyoming Area (13-9); 3. Valley View (11-11); 4. Nanticoke Area (9-13); 5. Tunkhannock (7-15); 6. Berwick (4-18).

Defending Champion: Dunmore

Outlook: Two teams will head to states.

Scranton Prep lost by a point in last season’s title game. Except for a 44-38 win against Lake-Lehman in the second game of the season and a few other games, the Classics have pretty much trampled most opponents.

Prep and Wyoming Area have quarterfinal byes. Wyoming Area has been solid on defense all season. The Warriors have struggled on offense against better opponents.

Tunkhannock at Nanticoke Area is the only quarterfinal featuring two WVC teams. Tunkhannock defeated Nanticoke Area 41-34 on Dec. 10, part of a seven-game losing streak by the Trojanettes. Tunkhannock, though, has lost eight in a row.

Berwick is the other WVC team. The Dawgs haven’t been able to generate much offense. They’ve scored over 40 points just once.

Hanover Area (2-20) elected not to participate.

Prediction: Prep over Valley View in the championship game. Nanticoke Area over Wyoming Area for third place.

CLASS 3A

Seedings: 1. Dunmore (19-3); 2. Lake-Lehman (20-4); 3. Holy Redeemer (15-9); 4. Riverside (13-9); 5. Mid Valley (14-8); 6. Elk Lake (14-8); 7. Western Wayne (9-13); 8. Wyoming Seminary (11-10).

Defending Champion: Riverside

Outlook: Three teams make the states and those team will most likely be the top-three seeds.

Holy Redeemer and Lake-Lehman are on a collision course to meet for a fifth time this season. Both are heavily favored to win their quarterfinals games. Lehman defeated Dunmore 51-40 in overtime on Jan. 28.

Wyoming Seminary is the other WVC participant. The Blue Knights have made great strides in their first full season under former Sem boys coach CJ Kersey. They get Dunmore, which won the D2-4A title last season, in the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Dunmore over Lehman for the championship. Redeemer over Riverside for third place.

CLASS 2A

Seedings: 1. Montrose (18-4); 2. Lackawanna Trail (11-10); 3. Old Forge (9-12); 4. Blue Ridge (8-14); 5. Holy Cross (4-18); 6. Forest City (1-21)

Defending Champion: Holy Cross

Outlook: There are no WVC teams in the classification. Defending champ Holy Cross took a tremendous tumble in the win column. Montrose moved down from Class 3A.

Only one team makes the state playoffs.

Prediction: Montrose over Old Forge for the championship.

CLASS A

Seedings: 1. Mountain View (16-6); 2. Pottsville Nativity (6-16); 3. Salem Christian (10-11); 4. Weatherly (7-15).

Defending Champion: Susquehanna (District 2)

Outlook: District 2 is back in a subregional with District 11 after running its own tournament the past two seasons. MMI Prep (0-22) is the only WVC Class A team and didn’t make the field. Mountain View is the only District 2 team and should be able to make the state playoffs.

Three teams head to states.

Prediction: Mountain View over Pottsville Nativity for the championship.