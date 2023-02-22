🔊 Listen to this

High school basketball made it through the regular season with minimal interruptions because of inclement weather. The District 2 tournaments weren’t as fortunate.

All District 2 games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed to Thursday at the same times and sites. All tickets purchased for Wednesday’s games will be valid for Thursday.

The semifinals will remain as scheduled on Saturday.

Here are the games now scheduled for Thursday.

• Class 3A Girls: Wyoming Sem at Dunmore, 7 p.m.; Mid Valley at Riverside, 7 p.m.; Western Wayne at Lake-Lehman, 7 p.m.; Elk Lake at Holy Redeemer 7 p.m..

• Class 5A Girls: Crestwood at Pittston Area, 7 p.m.; North Pocono at Scranton, 6 p.m.; Honesdale at Wallenpaupack, 7 p.m.; Dallas at Abington Heights, 7 p.m.

• Class 2A Boys: Montrose at Mt. View, 7 p.m.; Lackawanna Trail at Elk Lake, 7 p.m.

• Class 4A Boys: Berwick at Valley View, 7 p.m.; Hanover Area at Tunkhannock, 7 p.m.; Honesdale at Scranton Prep, 7 p.m.; Wyoming Area at Nanticoke, 7 p.m.

• Class 6A Boys: Wilkes-Barre Area at Delaware Valley 7 p.m.; Wyoming Valley West at Scranton, 7:30 p.m.

SCHEDULE NOTE

The winner of the District 2/4 Class 6A boys game between the Wilkes-Barre Area and Delaware Valley will play at Williamsport at 7 p.m. Monday instead of Saturday.

In District 2/4 Class 6A girls, the semifinal game Wyoming Valley West at Wilkes-Barre Area will also be 7 p.m. Monday instead of Friday.

Williamsport and Wilkes-Barre Area are hosting district wrestling tournaments this weekend.

TICKETS

All tickets for basketball as well as this weekend’s District 2 wrestling tournament and diving championships must be purchased at piaad2.org using the Hometown Ticketing link.

All tickets will have an added processing fee.