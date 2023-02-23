🔊 Listen to this

Special teams carried the day for the Penguins. And if Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is able to regroup and make the playoffs, Wednesday’s night performance will be a major reason why.

The Penguins rallied for a crucial 4-3 victory over Lehigh Valley at Mohegan Sun Arena, going 3-for-5 on the power play and 7-for-8 on the penalty kill.

Trailing 2-1 with under six minutes to play, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton erupted for three goals in a span of just 2:41 to earn a much-needed two points as the team looks to climb out of last place in the Atlantic Division.

Nathan Legare tied it up at the 14:39 mark before Alex Nylander and Sam Houde added power play goals just 36 seconds apart to provide the difference.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had killed off the first seven Lehigh Valley power plays of the night before the Phantoms made things interesting with an Elliot Desnoyers goal on the man-advantage with 1:24 to play.

Drake Caggiula also scored on the power play for the Penguins, who trailed 2-0 before Caggiula gave them a spark in the second period.

Valtteri Puustinen added two assists for the Penguins and Nylander scored his team-leading 22nd goal of the season.

Veteran goalie Dustin Tokarski made his return from a lengthy call-up to Pittsburgh and finished with 34 saves on 37 shots to pick up the win.